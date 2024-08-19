Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to Make Kamala Harris Successful

🚨 Ron Klain admits Kamala Harris failed as Vice President: “We were all united behind the idea she should be successful. We just didn’t find the path to do it."



Of course @nytimes buries this bombshell admission. Its headline? "Inside the Ascent of a VP Quietly Making Her Mark" — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 18, 2024

And here's some of the article:

“She would be very careful to make sure she was making a constructive contribution,” Mr. Klain said in an interview. “Most often when you’re vice president, that’s behind closed doors, so she did that. But I don’t think it’s a question of caution. I think it’s a question of loyalty and dedication and focus on the mission.” At the same time, he acknowledged that she was not always well served by the White House. “We were all united behind the idea she should be successful. We just didn’t find the path to do it,” he said. “People really liked her,” Mr. Klain added. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for her. And I don’t think we did a good enough job of selling her.”

People like her? Even her staff didn't like her. And there's this:

No one wanted her. This is a clown show. pic.twitter.com/GD8nDcz3g2 — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) August 19, 2024

No one did. Remember that?

There's also this tidbit further down in the article which not only admits Kamala was working on the border, but that she screwed up her interview with Lester Holt:

Ms. Harris’s interview with Lester Holt of NBC News in June 2021 proved an early turning point. When Mr. Holt asked why she had not visited the border if she was going to work on immigration issues, she snapped, “And I haven’t been to Europe.” She was deeply bruised by the ensuing backlash. “She felt like that interview had set us back, and she felt bad about that,” Mr. Klain said.

Ouch.

The propaganda is off the chart. Praying that citizens are discerning enough to see the difference between the truth and lies. God bless America. — RosieCat (@JunePer58060182) August 18, 2024

We hope so, too.

Klain being honest for once. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) August 19, 2024

Right? The honesty is a nice change of pace.

Obviously the path to Harris being successful is keeping her hidden from real scrutiny as long as possible. Walz is acting manic as his contribution. Like as long as you are enthusiastic enough, that will do the trick. Rocky times ahead if NBC is not on board as in the past, eh? — Lynn Wallace (@Elonskirules) August 19, 2024

If the media start to even mildly criticize her, she's in trouble.

Wow. Joe Biden’s former chief of staff said Kamala Harris wasn’t a successful Vice President. Seems like kind of a big story. https://t.co/lIKGBiJcBn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2024

It should be a bigger story, but it won't be.

👍. This…. So she should be the president ? 🤣🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/eK1ukIRdkE — DSIMPS14 (@Dsimps14) August 18, 2024

That's the case they're making.

I am sick of the lying, propagandist legacy media. They truly are “the enemy of the people” because all 50%+ of the population ever sees is propaganda. A true, free and unbiased press, is essential for democracy (& constitutional republic)! https://t.co/MSfgt4oSBT — Jimmy Newland (@NewlandJimmy) August 18, 2024

We're sick of it, too.

So sick of it.