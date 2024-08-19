Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to Make Kamala Harris Successful

Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
And here's some of the article:

“She would be very careful to make sure she was making a constructive contribution,” Mr. Klain said in an interview. “Most often when you’re vice president, that’s behind closed doors, so she did that. But I don’t think it’s a question of caution. I think it’s a question of loyalty and dedication and focus on the mission.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that she was not always well served by the White House. “We were all united behind the idea she should be successful. We just didn’t find the path to do it,” he said.

“People really liked her,” Mr. Klain added. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for her. And I don’t think we did a good enough job of selling her.”

People like her? Even her staff didn't like her. And there's this:

No one did. Remember that? 

There's also this tidbit further down in the article which not only admits Kamala was working on the border, but that she screwed up her interview with Lester Holt:

Ms. Harris’s interview with Lester Holt of NBC News in June 2021 proved an early turning point. When Mr. Holt asked why she had not visited the border if she was going to work on immigration issues, she snapped, “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

She was deeply bruised by the ensuing backlash. “She felt like that interview had set us back, and she felt bad about that,” Mr. Klain said.

Ouch.

We hope so, too.

Right? The honesty is a nice change of pace.

If the media start to even mildly criticize her, she's in trouble.

It should be a bigger story, but it won't be.

That's the case they're making.

We're sick of it, too.

So sick of it.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT VP WHITE HOUSE

