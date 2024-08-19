Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You Ignore the Riots, That Is)

Hahahahahahahahaha.

This is hilarious. The Democratic Party just engaged in a bloodless coup to push Biden out of the campaign, and as tens of thousands of rioters descend on Chicago to disrupt the DNC, Politico assures us the Democratic Party is 'lacking drama.'

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Democrats arrive in Chicago as a party lacking drama. They are disciplined, orderly and united around VP Kamala Harris and, more to the point, thwarting former President Donald Trump’s restoration. Read the latest column from @jmart 👉 https://t.co/89E8k4V9DF

📷 AP pic.twitter.com/GHQsyxOdMr — POLITICO (@politico) August 19, 2024

Jonathan Martin writes:

Democrats arrive here, a city that’s played host to so many drama-filled political conventions, as a party lacking in drama. They are disciplined, orderly and united around Vice President Kamala Harris and, more to the point, thwarting former President Donald Trump’s restoration. This new era of good feelings for Democrats is a far cry from last month, when they faced their most existential crisis since Trump’s initial election, their leaders staring one another down in a sort of political version of nuclear brinksmanship. And it differs from so many previous conventions when there was often intra-party tension over policy, politics, personnel, or all three, looming above the proceedings.

Did he see Kamala's interview on CNN? That's not 'disciplined'. Their base is prepared to burn the Windy City to the ground. That's not 'orderly.'

Even the media -- CNN and WaPo -- are raising concerns about Kamala's price control policies. That's not 'united.'

Keep the fantasy going, Johnny.

Drama? Seriously? You've got half of your party in the streets. Every session of the convention so far has been disrupted. The convention hotels were targeted last night with loud noises designed to keep the delegates up. I guess the Chicago convention is 'mostly' joyous? — @amuse (@amuse) August 19, 2024

DRAMA FREE!

Zero drama. Those are drama-free police and drama-free rioters.

LOL Kamala is the least-liked candidate in recent memory. They wouldn’t even risk letting their base vote for her. She’s topping out at 30% in arenas with her rallies.



People don’t like communism. — Nick Talbot 🇺🇸🌺 (@NickTalbot20) August 19, 2024

No, they don't.

I didn't know Politico was another version of the Babylon Bee. — Short Cotton Ball (@shortcottonball) August 19, 2024

Politico is beyond parody at this point.

100,000 leftists protesters outside say differently — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 19, 2024

They sure do.

LOL

Lacking drama? They replaced their candidate with someone who never received a primary vote at all. Good Lord, you people are horrible. https://t.co/gsJ4wXaFJx — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) August 19, 2024

Absolutely horrible people.

It seems like the thousands of Democrats who will be outside of the erected walls and w/o the ID to enter the convention may have a different opinion. https://t.co/XTiGY7VDry — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) August 19, 2024

Guess they didn't get the memo.

Tweets that are already aging poorly https://t.co/nXPTcAB4Jk — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 19, 2024

The post is 35 minutes old as of the time of writing, and it's already spoiled faster than mayonnaise-based potato salad in the August sun.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to support Hamas. Chicago has boarded up their businesses. Kamala Harris just came off a terrible economic speech, supporting clearly anti-capitalist concepts. But sure, no drama. https://t.co/d4WdM6xboE — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 19, 2024

They're really trying.

And you don't despise the media enough.