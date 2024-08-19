Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You Ignore the Riots, That Is)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 19, 2024
Twitter

Hahahahahahahahaha.

This is hilarious. The Democratic Party just engaged in a bloodless coup to push Biden out of the campaign, and as tens of thousands of rioters descend on Chicago to disrupt the DNC, Politico assures us the Democratic Party is 'lacking drama.'

Advertisement

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Jonathan Martin writes:

Democrats arrive here, a city that’s played host to so many drama-filled political conventions, as a party lacking in drama. They are disciplined, orderly and united around Vice President Kamala Harris and, more to the point, thwarting former President Donald Trump’s restoration.

This new era of good feelings for Democrats is a far cry from last month, when they faced their most existential crisis since Trump’s initial election, their leaders staring one another down in a sort of political version of nuclear brinksmanship. And it differs from so many previous conventions when there was often intra-party tension over policy, politics, personnel, or all three, looming above the proceedings.

Did he see Kamala's interview on CNN? That's not 'disciplined'. Their base is prepared to burn the Windy City to the ground. That's not 'orderly.'

Even the media -- CNN and WaPo -- are raising concerns about Kamala's price control policies. That's not 'united.'

Advertisement

Keep the fantasy going, Johnny.

DRAMA FREE!

Zero drama. Those are drama-free police and drama-free rioters.

No, they don't.

Politico is beyond parody at this point.

They sure do.

Advertisement

Absolutely horrible people.

Guess they didn't get the memo.

The post is 35 minutes old as of the time of writing, and it's already spoiled faster than mayonnaise-based potato salad in the August sun.

They're really trying.

And you don't despise the media enough. 

