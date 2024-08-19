No One's Buying What Maxine Waters Is Selling When She Says Kamala Can Marshal Us Into the Future

First night of DNC speakers is a parade of speakers with one goal: to convince you Kamala Harris isn't as big a disaster as Joe Biden.

Well, if these remarks by Maxine are any indication, people outside the convention hall aren't buying it

A future of breadlines and Kamunism. Whee!

California's 43rd District where -- among other things -- the poverty rate is higher than the rate of both the state of California and the United States as a whole.

I can think of about 1,000 leaders better suited than Kamala to lead us. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 19, 2024

We could pick 1,000 random people from the phone book and they'd do a better job.

"Marshal" being the operative term. — C. Dubya (@mecca_of_hecka) August 19, 2024

We caught that, too.

Real leadership doesn’t hide behind a teleprompter. They don't need a script, they lead. Kamala is no leader. — IAN MORCOTT (@FunLovingIan) August 20, 2024

She is not a leader.

A wannabe dictator, yes. But not a leader.

Kamala Harris is driving us off a cliff. #TrumpVance2024TheOnlyChoice — Texas Bourne (@texas_bourne) August 20, 2024

Right off the cliff.

She looks like she’s in bad health. I will share my usual prayer for political opponents that she enjoys a long, healthy life, increased wisdom, and, failing that, an early retirement https://t.co/DshwpnxKCQ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 20, 2024

We agree. Especially the retirement part.

Why do they all have to read teleprompters? Can't anybody just speak from the heart! https://t.co/D9mzhpcZsg — Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) August 19, 2024

Nope. They can't speak on their feet, but they can tell us how to run our lives.