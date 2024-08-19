No One's Buying What Maxine Waters Is Selling When She Says Kamala Can Marshal Us Into the Future

KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives and Machetes
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

First night of DNC speakers is a parade of speakers with one goal: to convince you Kamala Harris isn't as big a disaster as Joe Biden.

Well, if these remarks by Maxine are any indication, people outside the convention hall aren't buying it

A future of breadlines and Kamunism. Whee!

California's 43rd District where -- among other things -- the poverty rate is higher than the rate of both the state of California and the United States as a whole.

We could pick 1,000 random people from the phone book and they'd do a better job.

We caught that, too.

She is not a leader.

A wannabe dictator, yes. But not a leader.

Right off the cliff.

We agree. Especially the retirement part.

Nope. They can't speak on their feet, but they can tell us how to run our lives.

Tags: CHICAGO DNC KAMALA HARRIS MAXINE WATERS

