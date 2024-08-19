How Do Sports Work? Watch Kamala Harris Tell Football Team They'll Be Undefeated Even If They Lose

Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 19, 2024
ImgFlip

Remember the old American Express commercial with the slogan 'Don't leave home without it'? Kamala Harris should take that advice when it comes to campaigning -- don't leave home without a teleprompter. 

Any time she tries an impromptu speech, she ends up sounding like Stuart Smalley.

Watch her tell a Pennsylvania football team they don't have to win every game to be undefeated.

Not losing a game is literally the definition of undefeated, but okay.

If Trump or Vance said something like this the headlines would scream about how Trump didn't understand sports and was stupid.

Hahahahahaha.

Get used to them looking that way when she speaks.

Yay equity!

She doesn't do prep work.

This writer did a quick Google search, and yeah -- that's impressive. Last year they went 14-0.

LOL

Excellent question.

She always talks as if her audience consisted of five-year-olds.

Bingo.

And all that matters is how you feel.

Her tone is always condescending.

This tickled us.

'So you, too, can fail upwards!'

And it's not getting any better from here on out.

