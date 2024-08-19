How Do Sports Work? Watch Kamala Harris Tell Football Team They'll Be Undefeated Even If They Lose

Remember the old American Express commercial with the slogan 'Don't leave home without it'? Kamala Harris should take that advice when it comes to campaigning -- don't leave home without a teleprompter.

Advertisement

Any time she tries an impromptu speech, she ends up sounding like Stuart Smalley.

Watch her tell a Pennsylvania football team they don't have to win every game to be undefeated.

Kamala "Cringe" Harris tells a Pennsylvania football team: "You will be undefeated even if you don't win every game" pic.twitter.com/tmBlsBW660 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Not losing a game is literally the definition of undefeated, but okay.

If Trump or Vance said something like this the headlines would scream about how Trump didn't understand sports and was stupid.

'You may have lost in the 4th quarter, but wait until they count the mail in ballots' — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 18, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

The most “cringe”, is the part where Tim Walz, Mrs. Walz, & Doug Emhoff stand there, nodding like they are so ‘inspired’ by her ridiculous speech. 😵‍💫 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 19, 2024

Get used to them looking that way when she speaks.

Yay equity!

Yup, Aliquippa HS. This football program is outstanding. Why is she talking down to them like that? Did no one prep her on their team stats? — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) August 18, 2024

She doesn't do prep work.

This writer did a quick Google search, and yeah -- that's impressive. Last year they went 14-0.

When you are unburdened by your losses, it means you always win! — Ron (@super_dilly) August 18, 2024

LOL

Why didn’t Tim, the assistant football coach, explain how winning and losing works. — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) August 18, 2024

Excellent question.

The way she is talking to young men. What a freaking joke 🤡 — MAGA CANMAN (@Ca30199057Chris) August 18, 2024

She always talks as if her audience consisted of five-year-olds.

I get what she's trying to say here, but her mental process is so muddled and incoherent it winds up producing these confused, contradictory word salads whenever she tries to express a thought more complex than an elementary reading level. https://t.co/SHxbyGWycb — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 19, 2024

Bingo.

This is what would be called "a moral victory". It won't get you to the championship game, but you can feel good about yourself. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/xyBEVtjHAb — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) August 18, 2024

And all that matters is how you feel.

Advertisement

The best part is how condescending she is as she says really stupid stuff. https://t.co/0JouIWh0iG — RBe (@RBPundit) August 19, 2024

Her tone is always condescending.

To paraphrase former #DallasCowboys linebacker Darren Hambrick: What do undefeated mean? https://t.co/t1XiCRFDp2 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) August 19, 2024

This tickled us.

"After all, I was selected as the nominee without winning a single primary ever!"



-Kamala https://t.co/krRHviZjqc — Larry Behrens 🇺🇸 (@larrybehrens) August 18, 2024

'So you, too, can fail upwards!'

Right on cue, she has another terrible moment off script. https://t.co/WLyxag1Tv8 — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) August 18, 2024

And it's not getting any better from here on out.