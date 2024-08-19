Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
Turning Down the Temperature! Thanks to Biden-Harris, Iran Could Be a Nuclear State by Year's End

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 19, 2024
Sarah D.

The Biden-Harris administration has done more to enable terrorists and terrorist-loving states like Iran than any other administration. They gave Iran pallets of cash and unfroze assets (which lead to the October 7 terror attack in Israel). 

What could possibly go wrong when a country that chants 'Death to America/Death to Israel' has nuclear weapons?

More from CBS News:

Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation that the U.S. has sought for years to avoid. 

"What we see now with this administration, [Iran] might declare themselves a nuclear weapons state by the end of this year, with the reports have been- news reports have been out stating that there is a possibility," Turner said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

If this happened under Trump, the media would lose their minds and be screaming about enabling terrorists.

If only.

Israel knows a nuclear Iran will destroy them.

They sure have been. An unmitigated disaster.

So stupid, but par for the course.

They were contained under Trump and if withdrawing from the treaty was such a bad idea, why did Biden-Harris do nothing to put it back into place?

We all know why.

