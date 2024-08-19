Turning Down the Temperature! Thanks to Biden-Harris, Iran Could Be a Nuclear State by Year's End

The Biden-Harris administration has done more to enable terrorists and terrorist-loving states like Iran than any other administration. They gave Iran pallets of cash and unfroze assets (which lead to the October 7 terror attack in Israel).

What could possibly go wrong when a country that chants 'Death to America/Death to Israel' has nuclear weapons?

Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation. https://t.co/uHtHAe3B1U — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2024

Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation that the U.S. has sought for years to avoid. "What we see now with this administration, [Iran] might declare themselves a nuclear weapons state by the end of this year, with the reports have been- news reports have been out stating that there is a possibility," Turner said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

If this happened under Trump, the media would lose their minds and be screaming about enabling terrorists.

If only there were some sort of a deal to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. — Lindsey (@oufenix) August 18, 2024

If only.

Everyone knows this. Eventually they will get there, and w help from No Korea.

Especially since Biden has been bending over backwards for a deal.



Iran is walking all over him and we’ve known they continue to work on Nuclear weapons.



Israel won’t let them however. — Michael Theochares (@TheoSaurus9) August 19, 2024

Israel knows a nuclear Iran will destroy them.

The Biden / Harris regime has been a foreign policy disaster — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) August 18, 2024

They sure have been. An unmitigated disaster.

Thanks Obama/Biden/Harris for the Iran nuclear deal that allowed them to get a nuclear weapon. So stupid. — Orange Lives Matter (@OrangePhoenix47) August 18, 2024

So stupid, but par for the course.

People will buy into this, but it was Trump that withdrew from the Iran nuclear treaty. They were contained prior - since have been full steam ahead. https://t.co/28RRNr2ZUt — Josh Silva (@jsilva982) August 18, 2024

They were contained under Trump and if withdrawing from the treaty was such a bad idea, why did Biden-Harris do nothing to put it back into place?

We all know why.