U.K. Plans to Treat 'Extreme Misogyny' As 'Terrorism' (Guess Who'll Get to Define Misogyny)

What could possibly go wrong here? The U.K. -- which has let in droves of immigrants from countries where women are basically chattel -- is realizing it might have a misogyny problem.

Extreme misogyny to be treated as terrorism under UK government plans https://t.co/YR7MscNcZ1 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 17, 2024

The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has vowed to crack down on people “pushing harmful and hateful beliefs”, including extreme misogyny, as she announced a new approach to fighting extremism. The Home Office has commissioned a rapid review to inform a new government counter-extremism strategy on how best to tackle the threat posed by extremist ideologies online and offline. The review will assess the ideological spectrum and is intended to address “gaps in the current system” that leave the country exposed to hateful or harmful activity that promotes violence or undermines democracy. Officials will assess “the rise of Islamist and far-right extremism” alongside “ideological trends” that have gained traction including extreme misogyny. The scheme also aims to assess the causes and conduct of radicalisation of young people online and offline.

The question is, as always, who gets to define 'extreme misogyny'?

We're going to guess the Islamists -- like the gangs of groomers -- will get a pass because it's their 'culture' (as we told you about here) while women who call 'trans women' what they really are (men) will be charged.

The U.K. arrests people over Facebook posts, after all. So there's no way this legislation doesn't get abused and misapplied.

What is a woman? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 18, 2024

Funny how they can define 'woman' again when they need to pass legislation, isn't it?

Interesting. So how will you exempt Muslim men from this plan? — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) August 18, 2024

'We must respect their sincerely held religious beliefs' is what they'll say, as they throw grandma in jail for hurting someone's feelings on X.

I hope @UKLabour will promptly refer themselves, woman-denying lunatics that they are. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 18, 2024

No, no, no -- not that kind of misogyny.

Unless it’s Islamic misogyny I take it. — Lady Alice in Wonderland 🌸 Chromosomes 𝕏𝕏 (@AliceCuriouser2) August 18, 2024

Of course. There's always an exception.

Says the same political clan who protected the Pakistanis grooming gangs for decades while they were raping thousands of little British girls. 🙄 — Outofnone (@Outofnone1) August 18, 2024

Of course.

Bingo.

If you can't define what a woman is how are you going to police this? https://t.co/Y8UakDD6ea — Kristoffer Philp (@KristofferPhilp) August 18, 2024

We all know how it goes -- politically favored groups like Muslims and 'trans women' are protected. British citizens and women are not.

Dear @Keir_Starmer, do you know of a religion that has taken over Britain that might be in violation of this "extreme misogyny as terrorism" perspective? https://t.co/Q9iV1TUbMC — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 18, 2024

He'd probably babble about 'far-Right' extremists and Christians or something.

It'll be fascinating to see if the abuse hurled at 'TERFs' qualifies as 'extreme misogyny. Or if it's okay to call for the decapitation of women because they call men men.

Our money says it won't.