Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About Democracy at PA Campaign Stop

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This is so embarrassing. Kamala Harris really cannot speak off the cuff without rambling incoherently. No wonder she won't do impromptu interviews, even with a friendly press.

Advertisement

The post continues:

Kamala, who didn’t get any votes in the Democrat primary, was lecturing a Pennsylvania crowd about “democracy.”

“And that's what our election is about. Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy.”

“As a democracy, we know there's a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact. What it does for its people to protect and defend their rights, their liberty, and their freedom, incredibly strong and incredibly fragile.”

This sounds vaguely familiar to the rambling explanation of 'democracy' she gave in Madison that we told you about the other day. Kamala really likes that word 'duality.'

Not a chance. This is her speaking extemporaneously.

Because it's bad.

Absolutely.

Between now and the election, the more people see of unscripted Kamala, the less they'll like her.

That nervous laughter is her tell that she's uncomfortable and unprepared.

Basically yes. The Michael Scott candidate.

The entire post reads:

Democracy doesn't protect people's rights and liberties. Democracy (rule by the many) empowers majorities to deny rights & liberties to minorities.

Constitutions are what protect minorities against the tyranny of the majority.Constitutional rights protect us _against_ democracy.

The fact that @KamalaHarris doesn't understand this is utterly disqualifying.

This is correct.

It is disqualifying.

At least she's consistent.

She sure would be.

Tags: DEMOCRACY KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA

