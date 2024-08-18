Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About Democracy at PA Campaign Stop

This is so embarrassing. Kamala Harris really cannot speak off the cuff without rambling incoherently. No wonder she won't do impromptu interviews, even with a friendly press.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris goes on very confusing rant, repeats herself multiple times while talking about “democracy.”



Not a good look when everyone on X is calling you a drunk.



Kamala, who didn’t get any votes in the Democrat primary, was lecturing a Pennsylvania crowd about… pic.twitter.com/404ai0JcIR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2024

Kamala, who didn’t get any votes in the Democrat primary, was lecturing a Pennsylvania crowd about “democracy.” “And that's what our election is about. Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy.” “As a democracy, we know there's a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact. What it does for its people to protect and defend their rights, their liberty, and their freedom, incredibly strong and incredibly fragile.”

This sounds vaguely familiar to the rambling explanation of 'democracy' she gave in Madison that we told you about the other day. Kamala really likes that word 'duality.'

Surely they didn’t actually write “duality” into her script 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 18, 2024

Not a chance. This is her speaking extemporaneously.

This is why they won’t let her speak. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 18, 2024

Because it's bad.

She's toast without a teleprompter! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 18, 2024

Absolutely.

Keep allowing Kamala to talk. The more people get to know her the more they dislike Kamala — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 18, 2024

Between now and the election, the more people see of unscripted Kamala, the less they'll like her.

If Kamala Harris doesn't have a Teleprompter in front of her, she doesn't know what to say. She nervously laughs. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 18, 2024

That nervous laughter is her tell that she's uncomfortable and unprepared.

She’s basically Micheal Scott pic.twitter.com/WjLg0Httmh — Bob Loblaw (@LoblawBobLaw) August 18, 2024

Basically yes. The Michael Scott candidate.

The concerning thing here is Kamala's fundamental misunderstanding of democracy.



Democracy doesn't protect people's rights and liberties. Democracy (rule by the many) empowers majorities to deny rights & liberties to minorities.



Constitutions are what protect minorities against… https://t.co/qrIYEUMOUy — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 18, 2024

This is correct.

It is disqualifying.

An Idiot she was, an Idiot she is, and an Idiot she'll remain. https://t.co/QDmteusfa0 — R T (@RDog861) August 18, 2024

At least she's consistent.