SCOTUS Lands Big Blow on Harris-Biden Title IX Rewrite

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

So. Much. Winning.

Not only did the Ninth Circuit defend our Second Amendment rights yesterday (we know, we're just as shocked as you are), SCOTUS dealt a major blow to the Biden-Harris Title IX rewrite.

This is a win for women.

This made us chuckle.

That we have to go to SCOTUS to affirm that men aren't women simply because they feel like women is insane.

No, they should not be.

And women should not be penalized for saying men -- even men who say they're 'trans' -- are men.

There is some confusion on the reporting, however:

That is more consequential. Far more consequential.

Wow.

Given the contempt the Biden-Harris administration has shown for SCOTUS when its rulings are unfavorable to the White House, we wonder if they'll ignore this like they did student loan forgiveness.

In the meantime, women and girls in many states enjoy the protections Title IX was meant to bestow.

