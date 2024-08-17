SCOTUS Lands Big Blow on Harris-Biden Title IX Rewrite

So. Much. Winning.

Not only did the Ninth Circuit defend our Second Amendment rights yesterday (we know, we're just as shocked as you are), SCOTUS dealt a major blow to the Biden-Harris Title IX rewrite.

BREAKING: Setback for Biden admin at #SCOTUS as justices, voting 5-4, turn down DOJ bid to go forward with most of new Title IX sex discrimination/education regs in states where courts blocked them. Gorsuch joins libs in dissent. Doc: https://t.co/v6zz7FWfhp — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 16, 2024

This is a win for women.

Huge win for women. The old fashioned ones. The ones without penises. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) August 16, 2024

This made us chuckle.

HUGE win for women, girls, and common sense.



Should have been 9 - 0. — Me (@Keefer1958) August 16, 2024

That we have to go to SCOTUS to affirm that men aren't women simply because they feel like women is insane.

A huge win!



SCOTUS ruled against the dangerous Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX.



Men shouldn’t be allowed in women’s sports or bathrooms. https://t.co/H4odgLa9zs — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 16, 2024

No, they should not be.

And women should not be penalized for saying men -- even men who say they're 'trans' -- are men.

There is some confusion on the reporting, however:

Lots of people reporting this as a 5-4 decision without recognizing the more important fact: the Court *unanimously* ruled against the Biden administration on the "central provision" of the new Title IX rule. That's way more consequential. https://t.co/iNyfyoSrre — Josh Divine (@JoshDivineMO) August 16, 2024

That is more consequential. Far more consequential.

Huge. Supreme Court just UNANIMOUSLY ruled that that the core features of Biden's Title IX rule are illegal. Few saw that coming. (They split 5-4 about the rest of the provisions.) Here's Sotomayor's (partial) dissent *agreeing* that the core provisions are illegal. https://t.co/sekjDhCIom pic.twitter.com/xxGEdbpkwa — Josh Divine (@JoshDivineMO) August 16, 2024

Wow.

Given the contempt the Biden-Harris administration has shown for SCOTUS when its rulings are unfavorable to the White House, we wonder if they'll ignore this like they did student loan forgiveness.

In the meantime, women and girls in many states enjoy the protections Title IX was meant to bestow.