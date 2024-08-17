Ninth Circuit Hands California Gun Owners a Win, Reinstates Injunction Against One-Gun-per-Month Law

Back in March, we told you how a judge struck down California's unconstitutional 'one gun per month' law. At the time, we predicted an appeal and that came to pass.

But now the Ninth Circuit has reinstated that injunction:

Legal Alert: The Ninth Circuit has reinstated a district court's injunction against CA's one-gun-per-month law, meaning the law can't be enforced while the case proceeds.



Read the amicus brief NRA filed in the case: https://t.co/UUPdoFxV4U pic.twitter.com/bGQQgsGvIz — NRA (@NRA) August 16, 2024

This is a win for California gun owners and the Second Amendment in general.

'Shall not be infringed' means something.

It is huge.

FPC LEGAL ALERT: One day after oral arguments, the Ninth Circuit has REVERSED the stay pending appeal in our lawsuit challenging California's gun rationing law. https://t.co/jp3XmJZCWX pic.twitter.com/iHlFGWbFAJ — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 15, 2024

Woo hoo!

This should mean that our district court judgment that struck down the law (see below) is back in effect, and that it cannot be enforced until the court says otherwise: pic.twitter.com/WlSdjxfWLx — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 16, 2024

Good.

I’d say only in the twilight zone would the ninth Circuit Court be on our side, but here we are — DE (@Thorkstyle) August 16, 2024

Right? Remember when the Ninth Circuit was super Leftist? We do.

GM ☕️…



ICYMI:



Yesterday, the 9th Circuit issued an order reversing a previously issued stay in our Nguyen v. Bonta CA “1-in-30” Firearm Ban Lawsuit. With the reversal, the state is prevented from enforcing its “1-in-30” ban unless and until further ordered from the Court! pic.twitter.com/Aw3MECmxeo — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 16, 2024

It's a good day when unconstitutional gun laws get smacked down in court.

You can read our statement on the order here: https://t.co/zcixkmW4xG — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 16, 2024

The Firearms Policy Coalition has done a lot of good work defending our Second Amendment rights.

Here's the statement:

Today, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an order reversing the previously issued stay in FPC’s Nguyen v. Bonta lawsuit, which challenges California’s “one-gun-per-month” gun ban law. With the stay reversed, the final judgment and injunction FPC secured at the district court is now in effect, which prevents the state from enforcing its “1-in-30” ban unless and until further order from the Court. The order, along with other case documents, can be viewed at firearmspolicy.org/nguyen. “This order allows our hard-won injunction to take effect and, unless the Ninth Circuit issues a new stay, Californians may now apply to purchase multiple firearms within a 30-day period,” explained FPC President Brandon Combs. “FPC intends to make Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta respect Second Amendment rights whether they like it or not.”

Cope and seethe, Gavin.

Buy 'em up California! Get 'em while you can! — EdelAxelsen (@Velsigne224768) August 16, 2024

Solid advice.

Time to hit the gun store boys. https://t.co/bNwFLzhXUC pic.twitter.com/FXjDvLl9EB — JR | Wright Heavy Industries (@WrightHeavy) August 16, 2024

The perfect gif doesn't ex--

We're sure this will get kicked up to SCOTUS, and we'll keep an eye on it.