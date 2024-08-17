SCOTUS Lands Big Blow on Harris-Biden Title IX Rewrite
'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit...
We're NOT Doing This Again! AP Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Asking If...
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed...
'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris'...
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance...
The Two-Tier Justice System Strikes Again
RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy'...
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES...
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdan...
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...

Ninth Circuit Hands California Gun Owners a Win, Reinstates Injunction Against One-Gun-per-Month Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Back in March, we told you how a judge struck down California's unconstitutional 'one gun per month' law. At the time, we predicted an appeal and that came to pass.

Advertisement

But now the Ninth Circuit has reinstated that injunction:

This is a win for California gun owners and the Second Amendment in general.

'Shall not be infringed' means something.

It is huge.

Woo hoo!

Good.

Recommended

Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Right? Remember when the Ninth Circuit was super Leftist? We do.

It's a good day when unconstitutional gun laws get smacked down in court.

The Firearms Policy Coalition has done a lot of good work defending our Second Amendment rights.

Here's the statement:

Today, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an order reversing the previously issued stay in FPC’s Nguyen v. Bonta lawsuit, which challenges California’s “one-gun-per-month” gun ban law. With the stay reversed, the final judgment and injunction FPC secured at the district court is now in effect, which prevents the state from enforcing its “1-in-30” ban unless and until further order from the Court. The order, along with other case documents, can be viewed at firearmspolicy.org/nguyen.

“This order allows our hard-won injunction to take effect and, unless the Ninth Circuit issues a new stay, Californians may now apply to purchase multiple firearms within a 30-day period,” explained FPC President Brandon Combs. “FPC intends to make Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta respect Second Amendment rights whether they like it or not.”

Advertisement

Cope and seethe, Gavin.

Solid advice.

The perfect gif doesn't ex--

We're sure this will get kicked up to SCOTUS, and we'll keep an eye on it.

Tags: CALIFORNIA COURT GUN GUN LAWS NRA SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup
Amy Curtis
SCOTUS Lands Big Blow on Harris-Biden Title IX Rewrite
Amy Curtis
'4 Days Apart'! Spot the Difference in These Headlines About Child Tax Credit Proposals
Doug P.
'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris' Economic Insanity
Doug P.
We're NOT Doing This Again! AP Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Asking If MPox Will Be the Next Pandemic
Amy Curtis
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed Members of Jewish WhatsApp Group
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup Amy Curtis
Advertisement