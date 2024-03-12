Shall Not Be Infringed: Judge Strikes Down CA's Ridiculous 'One Gun per Month' Law

Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) does a lot of good work fighting to protect our Second Amendment rights, and reporting on laws and rulings that impact gun ownership and gun legislation.

Advertisement

Yesterday, they notched another win when a judge ruled California's 'one gun per month' law was unconstitutional.

FPC WIN: A California federal judge has struck down the state's one-gun-a-month law, saying it violates the Second Amendment. You can read the opinion here: https://t.co/jp3XmJZCWX pic.twitter.com/M3sKwjqgGy — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 11, 2024

You can read the order and case filings from FPC here.

Turns out that argument didn't work pic.twitter.com/9ibRMSSIKn — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 11, 2024

What argument was that?

Well, the racist ones used to deny Native Americans gun ownership.

That's right -- the state of California used racist laws against Native Americans to try to justify prohibiting gun ownership.

In case you're wondering what the anti-gunners are up to in the post Bruen era, they're regularly citing "historical restrictions on firearms" which were specifically designed to prevent blacks, Native Americans, and other minority groups from owning guns.



Lol; you can't make… https://t.co/dxBjybJ4xC — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) March 11, 2024

You can't make this up, no.

When does this go into effect — Cadras_ (@Cadras_) March 11, 2024

The order is being held 30 days to allow for an appeal.



The law is still enforceable.



If the Circuit Court does not extend the hold or grant its own for the entirety of the appeal process, the law will be unenforceable at the end of the 30 days.



The existence of a final… — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 11, 2024

There will probably be an appeal. This may go to SCOTUS. Again.

Another victory for constitutionally protected rights. Never should've even been a law in the first place — . (@angryalbinoyeti) March 11, 2024

'Shall not be infringed' has significant meaning. The Left ignores it. But it doesn't change a thing.

Judges handing out losses to California gun grabbers the past 6 months. https://t.co/unqUpDQZ7t pic.twitter.com/YMNp0B7bFJ — 1800s Man of Taste (@1800smanoftaste) March 11, 2024

Like candy on Halloween. You love to see it.

An easy, slam-dunk decision. The 9th circuit will ensure this is short-lived. https://t.co/rorSOpDV1E — Kuug (@gringosuavex) March 11, 2024

As we said, probably will go to SCOTUS. Again.

Cali gun laws keep falling like flies https://t.co/3n3vIqbKct — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) March 11, 2024

Good.

Here's a little secret that the well informed (on both sides of the issue) have known since 2004:

Gun control has hit the end of the road in the United States without acts of congress or modifications to the Constitution... which are not currently possible.#2A https://t.co/IrrzORvqQy — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) March 11, 2024

Advertisement

Best news we've heard in a long time.

I'm going to be broke within a week 🥲 https://t.co/UNp344g2xM — Jin deWolf (@JindeWolf) March 11, 2024

RIP your wallet, sir.

When even a Commiefornia judge strikes you down. You know your law has to be bad. https://t.co/d0Mus1Z4Iw — R3C0N SENPAI (@R3C0N_SENPAI) March 11, 2024

Very, very bad.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!