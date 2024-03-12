The Economist ROASTED for Rehashing Article on Giving Up Beef
Special Counsel Robert Hur's Testimony on Biden's Failing Memory Was Brutal

Shall Not Be Infringed: Judge Strikes Down CA's Ridiculous 'One Gun per Month' Law

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) does a lot of good work fighting to protect our Second Amendment rights, and reporting on laws and rulings that impact gun ownership and gun legislation.

Yesterday, they notched another win when a judge ruled California's 'one gun per month' law was unconstitutional.

You can read the order and case filings from FPC here.

What argument was that?

Well, the racist ones used to deny Native Americans gun ownership.

That's right -- the state of California used racist laws against Native Americans to try to justify prohibiting gun ownership.

You can't make this up, no.

There will probably be an appeal. This may go to SCOTUS. Again.

'Shall not be infringed' has significant meaning. The Left ignores it. But it doesn't change a thing.

Like candy on Halloween. You love to see it.

As we said, probably will go to SCOTUS. Again.

Good.

Best news we've heard in a long time.

RIP your wallet, sir.

Very, very bad.

***

