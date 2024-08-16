Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap Calling Biden a War Criminal

Uh oh. Taylor Lorenz -- The Washington Post's 'technology and online culture' reporter -- might have finally crossed a line.

But first, some background.

On Wednesday Lorenz attended a White House event for digital influencers. She posted a snap to Instagram with President Biden in the background and a caption that read 'War criminal :('.

At the time, Jon Levine of The New York Post posted a screenshot of the image on X:

Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post calls President Biden a "war criminal" 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ih0xWPw049 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 14, 2024

Like Twitchy, Levine knows Lorenz's M.O.:

She's denying it's real, but she has a long history of lying about things like this — and it came to me from someone reliable.



So take it as you will. — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 14, 2024

Lorenz did deny the post was real.

You people will fall for any dumbass edit someone makes — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2024

But now it appears Lorenz was lying about the post being faked.

Top Wash Post editors are reviewing Taylor Lorenz's private Instagram story which appeared to label President Biden a "war criminal" in a photo she took at White House event.



She argues it was just a joke off a real social media meme



My story for NPR: https://t.co/JaJkPvpHsB — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 16, 2024

More from NPR:

NPR has obtained a screengrab of Lorenz’s actual post, which contained that caption. It was not shared with her wider Instagram audience of 143,000 followers. Four people with direct knowledge of the private Instagram story confirmed its authenticity to NPR. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be identified due to the professional sensitivity of the situation for Lorenz. “Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously,” a spokesperson for the newspaper told NPR. “We’re aware of the alleged post and are looking into it.” Lorenz declined to comment.

Lorenz is saying a friend put the caption on the image and she only posted as a joke.

Sure, Jan.

Employ crazy. Get crazy. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 16, 2024

And WaPo has tolerated her brand of crazy for years now.

Comedy is illegal I guess! — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) August 16, 2024

Run with the 'it was a joke' defense.

Good luck with that.

But's OK for NPR to call Donald Trump an "insurrectionist". — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) August 16, 2024

A very fair point.

It shouldn't be.

How is a private Instagram story anyone’s business? — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) August 16, 2024

Because Lorenz was there in an official capacity. And she's a journalist, so she should know better. She doesn't.

Oof no - please be this the final straw that turns this psycho in — nhoj (@iAmJ0HN3) August 16, 2024

It would be the height of irony for Biden to indirectly take Lorenz down.

Lmao she told her editors it was fake https://t.co/0EEep1v9MR pic.twitter.com/jI1ZerNCWw — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 16, 2024

Yeah, don't lie to your editors.

Wow.



When @LevineJonathan posted about this, Lorenz replied and falsely claimed it was a manipulated image.



It even led to a community note on his post. https://t.co/T1Usa30rzM pic.twitter.com/JXCU3HJunV — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 16, 2024

We expected anything better from Lorenz?

They’re only now realizing she’s a liability? Did they finally get tired of her cluster-B manipulation? https://t.co/mqZzWw3p9y — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 16, 2024

There's a line for everyone. Weird that this seems to be WaPo's line, but it's a line nonetheless.

And Lorenz appears to have crossed it.

This is why Taylor Lorenz has strategically made it part of her very public identity that she’s disabled. You can tell that sees herself as absolutely untouchable due to that classification. https://t.co/qarXI66L4C — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) August 16, 2024

Bingo.

As if that disability absolves her of professional and ethical standards or something.

Lucky for her the WP editors probably don’t know how to check Threads because this would be a random Tuesday for her over there. https://t.co/Yl37Zb0xDc — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) August 16, 2024

Oh really?

Worth some investigative reporter checking out, no?

Lmao Taylor Lorenz lied about the Biden war criminal post.



It’s actually real.



These are all shameless people. https://t.co/41yspfrxW4 — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) August 16, 2024

Absolutely shameless.