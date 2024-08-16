Serial Liar and Partisan Hack Taylor Lorenz in Hot Water Over Instagram Snap Calling Biden a War Criminal

Self-Awareness FAIL: AP Warns About Stories That Look Like Real Articles But are...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 16, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Uh oh. Taylor Lorenz -- The Washington Post's 'technology and online culture' reporter -- might have finally crossed a line.

But first, some background.

On Wednesday Lorenz attended a White House event for digital influencers. She posted a snap to Instagram with President Biden in the background and a caption that read 'War criminal :('.

At the time, Jon Levine of The New York Post posted a screenshot of the image on X:

Like Twitchy, Levine knows Lorenz's M.O.:

Lorenz did deny the post was real.

But now it appears Lorenz was lying about the post being faked.

More from NPR:

NPR has obtained a screengrab of Lorenz’s actual post, which contained that caption. It was not shared with her wider Instagram audience of 143,000 followers.

Four people with direct knowledge of the private Instagram story confirmed its authenticity to NPR. They spoke to NPR on condition they not be identified due to the professional sensitivity of the situation for Lorenz.

“Our executive editor and senior editors take alleged violations of our standards seriously,” a spokesperson for the newspaper told NPR. “We’re aware of the alleged post and are looking into it.” Lorenz declined to comment.

Lorenz is saying a friend put the caption on the image and she only posted as a joke.

Sure, Jan.

And WaPo has tolerated her brand of crazy for years now.

Run with the 'it was a joke' defense.

Good luck with that.

A very fair point.

It shouldn't be.

Because Lorenz was there in an official capacity. And she's a journalist, so she should know better. She doesn't.

It would be the height of irony for Biden to indirectly take Lorenz down.

Yeah, don't lie to your editors.

We expected anything better from Lorenz?

There's a line for everyone. Weird that this seems to be WaPo's line, but it's a line nonetheless.

And Lorenz appears to have crossed it.

Bingo.

As if that disability absolves her of professional and ethical standards or something.

Oh really?

Worth some investigative reporter checking out, no?

Absolutely shameless.

