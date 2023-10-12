NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Leader of Students for Justice in Palestine is majoring in Women, Gender, and...
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's u...
LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded...
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker
Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, and more than 700 & Hollywood execs sign letter...
'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks
American gun owner gives his thoughts on Friday's 'Day of Jihad'
Solidarity with Palestine! Starbucks Union SHOCKINGLY tweets support of Palestine after Is...
CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed

Amy Curtis  |  10:45 PM on October 12, 2023
Twitter Screenshot

We've written a lot about journalist Tayor Lorenz, but it's been a while. Today, the Daily Caller reports the libel lawsuit against Lorenz and her former employer, The New York Times. 

Advertisement

The Daily Caller has the details:

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a libel lawsuit against former New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz can proceed.

Ariadna Jacob and her company, Influences, Inc., sued Lorenz and the NYT in 2021 over an article suggesting Jacob had “leaked an individual’s nude photograph,” according to court documents. U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Edgardo Ramos, an Obama appointee, allowed the lawsuit to proceed Tuesday, finding Lorenz’ argument that there is distinction between the word “leaked” as used in the article and the phrase “publically leaked” [sic] unpersuasive.

The judge already dismissed a number of the plaintiff’s defamation allegations in June, allowing this one to proceed. Lorenz motioned for it to be reconsidered.

In his decision, Ramos highlighted Lorenz’s communications with Jacob prior to the article’s publication, where she described allegations that Jacob had “privately” distributed the photos but assured her that “no one is alleging that she publically leaked them.” The article published Aug. 14, 2020, contained a quote stating that Jacob “leaked my nudes and sent them to business partners, people in my house, and potential investors to slander my name, saying I was unprofessional.”

“Lorenz’s messages did not even use the term ‘leak’ without the ‘publicly’ qualifier,” Ramos wrote. “It is difficult to see how the emails could show Lorenz’s understanding of a distinction between two terms when she used only one of them.”

Recommended

Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union
justmindy
Advertisement

The opinion and order is here.

Twitter was merciless in dragging Lorenz:

Whomp whomp.

So did we all.

Absolutely we can.

Not at all.

We'll bet there were tears.

Yes she does.

We don't know.

That might be classified as cruel and unusual punishment.

Richly deserved.

Lorenz was sued by Ariadna Jacobs back in 2022 and accused Lorenz of destroying her business, a TikTok talent agency. As the New York Post reported:

Advertisement

The woman who discovered TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has accused tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times of publishing a defamatory story that she claims destroyed her business.

Lawyers for Ariadna Jacob, 38, allege in an amended lawsuit that Lorenz, who was then reporting for the Times, manipulated Jacob’s TikTok clients into making damaging accusations for the August 2020 article, including a claim that Jacob leaked nude photos of one influencer to “industry people.”

The amended lawsuit filed last week — about a month after a federal judge dismissed the initial lawsuit — alleges that Lorenz “bullied” Jacob’s clients into fabricating the claims against her.

Jacob alleges that Lorenz has longstanding ties to United Talent Agency, which ended up poaching many of her clients after Influences shuttered in the wake of the Times story.

Jacob is seeking more than $11.6 million in damages.

That's a lot of money.

No lies detected.

Advertisement

Yes it is. Lorenz has been awful to a lot of people for a long time. Someone is finally holding her accountable.

Yes, she is. She earned this.

We actually laughed out loud at this.

While Jacobs is going after money, we would be amused to see this punishment handed down by the court.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: LAWSUIT NEW YORK TIMES TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union
justmindy
NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes
Gordon K
LA Times journalist will die on the hill that no children were beheaded by Hamas
Brett T.
'What is wrong with you?' Former Israeli PM nukes Sky News anchor
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing anything about it?
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns Sen. Lindsey Graham's insane holy war on Hamas
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union justmindy
Advertisement