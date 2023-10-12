Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed

We've written a lot about journalist Tayor Lorenz, but it's been a while. Today, the Daily Caller reports the libel lawsuit against Lorenz and her former employer, The New York Times.

Federal judge rules libel lawsuit against former NYT reporter Taylor Lorenz can move forward https://t.co/4gN4jGw19p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2023

The Daily Caller has the details:

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a libel lawsuit against former New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz can proceed. Ariadna Jacob and her company, Influences, Inc., sued Lorenz and the NYT in 2021 over an article suggesting Jacob had “leaked an individual’s nude photograph,” according to court documents. U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Edgardo Ramos, an Obama appointee, allowed the lawsuit to proceed Tuesday, finding Lorenz’ argument that there is distinction between the word “leaked” as used in the article and the phrase “publically leaked” [sic] unpersuasive. The judge already dismissed a number of the plaintiff’s defamation allegations in June, allowing this one to proceed. Lorenz motioned for it to be reconsidered. In his decision, Ramos highlighted Lorenz’s communications with Jacob prior to the article’s publication, where she described allegations that Jacob had “privately” distributed the photos but assured her that “no one is alleging that she publically leaked them.” The article published Aug. 14, 2020, contained a quote stating that Jacob “leaked my nudes and sent them to business partners, people in my house, and potential investors to slander my name, saying I was unprofessional.” “Lorenz’s messages did not even use the term ‘leak’ without the ‘publicly’ qualifier,” Ramos wrote. “It is difficult to see how the emails could show Lorenz’s understanding of a distinction between two terms when she used only one of them.”

The opinion and order is here.

Twitter was merciless in dragging Lorenz:

hahahaha Taylor Lorenz lied about nude photos and the lawsuit against her is going forward https://t.co/EsO0N5yfj2 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 12, 2023

Whomp whomp.

Needed some good news. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 12, 2023

So did we all.

I’ve no idea what this is about. But I can get behind anything that starts with “hahahahaha taylor Lorenz…” — betty 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@livinlov) October 12, 2023

Absolutely we can.

Friendly reminder she’s not the brightest crayon in the box. pic.twitter.com/YuOgzvstfH — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 12, 2023

Not at all.

We'll bet there were tears.

Taylor Lorenz represents everything wrong in so called journalism. — J. A. Kozinski (@j_kozinski) October 12, 2023

Yes she does.

But, but, she's immunocompromised! Does the court have a mask mandate? How will she survive? — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) October 12, 2023

We don't know.

I hope she loses so hard she can’t afford avocado toast anymore — PizzaCzar 🎃 (@PizzaWanchovies) October 12, 2023

That might be classified as cruel and unusual punishment.

Richly deserved.

Lorenz was sued by Ariadna Jacobs back in 2022 and accused Lorenz of destroying her business, a TikTok talent agency. As the New York Post reported:

The woman who discovered TikTok stars like Addison Rae and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio has accused tech journalist Taylor Lorenz and the New York Times of publishing a defamatory story that she claims destroyed her business. Lawyers for Ariadna Jacob, 38, allege in an amended lawsuit that Lorenz, who was then reporting for the Times, manipulated Jacob’s TikTok clients into making damaging accusations for the August 2020 article, including a claim that Jacob leaked nude photos of one influencer to “industry people.” The amended lawsuit filed last week — about a month after a federal judge dismissed the initial lawsuit — alleges that Lorenz “bullied” Jacob’s clients into fabricating the claims against her. Jacob alleges that Lorenz has longstanding ties to United Talent Agency, which ended up poaching many of her clients after Influences shuttered in the wake of the Times story. Jacob is seeking more than $11.6 million in damages.

That's a lot of money.

Taylor Lorenz is most self serving, disingenuous person on Twitter.



How she can still be employed by the Washington Post is beyond me.



There have been issues w/her reporting on numerous articles she’s written.



The woman is a complete Fraud pic.twitter.com/zXodhQsZir — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 12, 2023

No lies detected.

More people have to do this. This is actually speaking truth to power. https://t.co/ACew2OzK6K — Martin Shkreli (e/acc) (@wagieeacc) October 12, 2023

Yes it is. Lorenz has been awful to a lot of people for a long time. Someone is finally holding her accountable.

Aww, she's so deserving of this recognition! — Derek (@DerekNoNumbers) October 12, 2023

Yes, she is. She earned this.

Inshallah in discovery we will finally learn her real age https://t.co/l24YEmwXln — Doppelbanger (@doppelbanger__) October 12, 2023

We actually laughed out loud at this.

Her punishment should be that for the rest of her life a man sets the temperature of the room and laughs at her when she complains. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) October 12, 2023

While Jacobs is going after money, we would be amused to see this punishment handed down by the court.

***

