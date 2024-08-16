ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdancer Raygun

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

We had a good laugh about Raygun, the Australian breakdancer whose performance at the Olympic games raised more than a few eyebrows.

Now this thread -- and a Change.org petition -- are calling for an investigation as to how Raygun got to Paris.

This is the last surprising news ever.

If true, this is ridiculous and unacceptable.

We'll be the judge and Chapman deserved to go to the Olympics.

Not Raygun.

Wow.

Lack of transparency will ruin the Olympics.

If by 'creativity', she means 'very bad', then yes. 

'Original' is one way to describe it, we suppose.

Here's the thing: her performance wasn't even that creative.

The process and parameters should be transparent.

Los Angeles opted not to include breakdancing in the 2028 games, so it'll be several years before it returns to the Olympics. Plenty of time to work out the rules.

We'll see how this plays out.

This made us laugh out loud.

Tags: DANCING FRANCE OLYMPICS PARIS PETITION

