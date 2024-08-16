Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdancer Raygun

We had a good laugh about Raygun, the Australian breakdancer whose performance at the Olympic games raised more than a few eyebrows.

Now this thread -- and a Change.org petition -- are calling for an investigation as to how Raygun got to Paris.

Australian breakdancer ‘Raygun’ is being accused of ‘rigging’ her way to the 2024 Olympics 😳



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GpKUsHrvvd — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

This is the last surprising news ever.

A https://t.co/ojrdUkoLgl petition, signed by thousands, claims that Raygun set up her own governing body for breakdancing to control the selection process and sideline other qualified dancers.



Critics are calling for a full investigation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gtC0a738U2 — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

If true, this is ridiculous and unacceptable.

Before we dig too deep, here’s Molly Chapman, the breakdancer who “lost” to Raygun in the qualifying event to represent Australia at the Olympics.



You be the judge… pic.twitter.com/kkAFNAH7CK — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

We'll be the judge and Chapman deserved to go to the Olympics.

Not Raygun.

Raygun’s critics allege she denied funding to talented but underprivileged youth, further accusing her of defeating ‘phenomenal breakdancers’ in a qualifier she organized. pic.twitter.com/6ob9bN3HHT — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

Wow.

Anna Meares, the president of the Australian Olympic Committee, is also under fire. Petitioners accuse both Meares and Raygun of ‘gaslighting the public’ and undermining genuine athletes’ efforts.



The demand for transparency in the Olympic selection process is louder than ever. pic.twitter.com/iRYbrnp62u — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

Lack of transparency will ruin the Olympics.

To this point, neither Raygun nor Meares have officially responded to the allegations. However, Raygun did address her critics indirectly during an Aug. 10th press conference, defending her performance and emphasizing the importance of creativity in breakdancing. pic.twitter.com/ZmedKC3MVt — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

If by 'creativity', she means 'very bad', then yes.

Raygun stated, “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best - their power moves. What I bring is creativity. All of my moves are original.” pic.twitter.com/ABS1Ram7ac — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

'Original' is one way to describe it, we suppose.

Raygun’s response reflects the ongoing debate in breakdancing: Should it prioritize technical skill or creative expression? Her comments suggest that she sees herself as an artist first, athlete second. But does this justify the alleged manipulation? pic.twitter.com/xwanPGVUPc — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

Here's the thing: her performance wasn't even that creative.

As the controversy unfolds, the breakdancing community is divided. Some support Raygun’s emphasis on artistry, while others argue that the selection process must be fair and transparent to all athletes, regardless of style. pic.twitter.com/JiPJCKWPiV — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

The process and parameters should be transparent.

The petitioners are not just seeking an apology - they want systemic changes to prevent future abuses. This case could set a precedent for how emerging sports like breakdancing are managed and represented in the Olympics. — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

Los Angeles opted not to include breakdancing in the 2028 games, so it'll be several years before it returns to the Olympics. Plenty of time to work out the rules.

UPDATE: Raygun breaks her silence in response to her haters 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wtO5rI8lDw — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2024

We'll see how this plays out.

You ever dance so bad that you get criminally investigated https://t.co/06d5qQuiJ2 — Nandre (@Nan_dre_) August 15, 2024

This made us laugh out loud.