Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic Break Dancing Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

There's a video going around of Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn's Olympic performance. 2024 is the first year break dancing is included in Olympic competitions and, given this performance, may be the last.

There's no shortage of posts where X users do what they do best: bring the snark. Before we award the medals, here are a few of our favorites:

Hysterical.

This tracks.

Definite decline in quality once the swimming's done.

Look on the bright side, our American brethren: at least we're not paying off her student loans.

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

And we're not quite sure which one to go with, frankly.

So are we. Absolutely howling.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

In the Olympic spirit, we can't post this and not award this writer's top three favorites. So without further ado, here we go.

The bronze medal winner:

Well done.

The silver medal winner is:

Excellent work!

And taking home the gold:

A 'Lord of the Rings' reference will always endear you (for those who may not get the reference, check this out)

