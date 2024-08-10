Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic Break Dancing Post

There's a video going around of Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn's Olympic performance. 2024 is the first year break dancing is included in Olympic competitions and, given this performance, may be the last.

Advertisement

There's no shortage of posts where X users do what they do best: bring the snark. Before we award the medals, here are a few of our favorites:

Someone added the Seinfeld music to this and it’s perfect! 🤣



pic.twitter.com/aK245O1rAY — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 10, 2024

Hysterical.

my dog on the lawn 30 seconds after i've finished bathing him pic.twitter.com/A5aqxIbV3H — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 9, 2024

This tracks.

Americans: “How is Australia so good at sports?”



Australia once the water sports are over: pic.twitter.com/7vg87XvRxm — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) August 9, 2024

Definite decline in quality once the swimming's done.

Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn has a PhD in breakdancing and dance culture. “All my moves are original,” she told reporters after her performance. pic.twitter.com/8to8quMx9y — Michael Nayna (@MikeNayna) August 10, 2024

Look on the bright side, our American brethren: at least we're not paying off her student loans.

When a new tweet about the Australian break dancer appears on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/eaHZDEoJVx — Stacie Ha (@StacieHa) August 9, 2024

Hahahahahahahahahaha!

There are 2 possibilities here: either this is actually the best breakdancer in all of Australia or the entire country came together to pull a very cruel joke on this person https://t.co/2mHohYbgXW — Jack Torrance (@jtorrancesghost) August 9, 2024

And we're not quite sure which one to go with, frankly.

My twitter is full of this little clip from the Australian break dancer at the Olympics with captions like " me trying to get to sleep in any position at 3am " or " me when I get too hot under the duvet " and I'm howling at them all 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Rcr9QO0n6 — Evann Griffiths (@evann_lfc) August 9, 2024

So are we. Absolutely howling.

Give that Australian break dancer a gold medal for making me laugh so hard I forgot the world is a horrible place pic.twitter.com/b9JpQj9FCt — Gabriel The Queen (@sweatyandgay) August 9, 2024

Hahahahahahahahaha!

In the Olympic spirit, we can't post this and not award this writer's top three favorites. So without further ado, here we go.

The bronze medal winner:

I know no one's taking #Olympics Breakdancing seriously but the Aussie's just pulled a drunk chick off a barstool to compete pic.twitter.com/eFhT7yrAkT — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤 𝔽𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕤 (@PhileasFoggs) August 9, 2024

Well done.

The silver medal winner is:

6 year olds after saying “watch this” pic.twitter.com/hl2QiwHfXP — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 9, 2024

Excellent work!

And taking home the gold:

SARUMAN: I gave you the chance of aiding me willingly, but you have elected the way of pain!



GANDALF:pic.twitter.com/g8Yidpw6Ty — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 9, 2024

A 'Lord of the Rings' reference will always endear you (for those who may not get the reference, check this out)