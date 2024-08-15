BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 15, 2024
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

This is a big update in the death of Matthew Perry, who passed away in October of last year at the age of 54. Arrests have now been made in conjunction with the death.

More from TMZ:

Big break in the Matthew Perry death investigation -- there have been multiple arrests made, including at least one doctor ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness last October and drown in his hot tub in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Perry had been getting ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression, but the last therapy was a week and a half before his death, so the ketamine in his system was not doctor-prescribed.

This writer listened to Perry's autobiography, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' earlier this year. He struggled with addiction most of his life.

This has echoes of Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

A great guy who had a lot of demons, sadly.

It is sad.

There was speculation for several months now about the circumstances of Perry's death. Now we'll get answers.

This is good news.

We hope Perry's family and friends get some closure and justice in this.

