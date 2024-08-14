PBS Newshour Says Elon Musk Is Using His Media Platform to Amplify Views...
Last Denny’s in San Fran Closes Thanks to 'Plague' of Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Left likes to think they're noble champions for the working class. But the fact they endorse and enact soft-on-crime policies shows they don't really care about working class citizens. At all. Their crime policies cause untold harm to communities -- from the deaths of innocents to the shuttering of businesses. And they don't care.

In San Francisco, the last Denny's restaurant closed thanks to crime, specifically a 'plague' of dine-and-dash incidents.

More from The New York Post (emphasis added):

The last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closed its doors this month because customers would frequently leave without paying their bill in the crime-plagued city, according to the restaurant’s owner.

Chris Haque shuttered the 24-hour diner at 816 Mission St. near the Union Square section on Aug. 1 after 25 years.

“We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could,” Haque told SFGATE.

“The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.”

No one to stop them -- by design.

Now a community is without a place to eat, and several working class men and women are without jobs.

Be proud, Mayor.

It used to be a great city.

Used to.

Because of the Left and their pro-crime policies.

The Wild West was more civilized.

And she'd bring these policies to the federal level.

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

Even Waffle House isn't touching this one.

They sure did.

The Left will accuse them of racism for doing so, instead of changing their policies.

Yeah, you kinda do.

It harms the communities, but the Democrats don't care. And neither do the criminals. They just move on to other targets.

The Left neither cares nor realizes this. They think companies that make profits are 'evil', even though the profit margins on most businesses are small. And they genuinely believe a company should keep taking financial losses to appease their agendas. Making a profit is what keeps doors open, and keeps people employed.

Absent that, businesses will leave. And sane people won't blame them for doing so.

