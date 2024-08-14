Last Denny’s in San Fran Closes Thanks to 'Plague' of Crime

The Left likes to think they're noble champions for the working class. But the fact they endorse and enact soft-on-crime policies shows they don't really care about working class citizens. At all. Their crime policies cause untold harm to communities -- from the deaths of innocents to the shuttering of businesses. And they don't care.

In San Francisco, the last Denny's restaurant closed thanks to crime, specifically a 'plague' of dine-and-dash incidents.

Last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closes over plague of dine-and-dashers https://t.co/iL9sakFbID pic.twitter.com/I4byPlMoJO — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2024

More from The New York Post (emphasis added):

The last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco closed its doors this month because customers would frequently leave without paying their bill in the crime-plagued city, according to the restaurant’s owner. Chris Haque shuttered the 24-hour diner at 816 Mission St. near the Union Square section on Aug. 1 after 25 years. “We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could,” Haque told SFGATE. “The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.”

No one to stop them -- by design.

Now a community is without a place to eat, and several working class men and women are without jobs.

Be proud, Mayor.

So sad…I feel so fortunate that I grew up there and got to experience it before it became such a crap hole 😕 — Christine (@inwondurland) August 13, 2024

It used to be a great city.

Used to.

Why can't we have/keep nice things? — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) August 13, 2024

Because of the Left and their pro-crime policies.

San Francisco has become the lawless Wild West - all thanks to Democrats. — Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) August 13, 2024

The Wild West was more civilized.

Kamala’s legacy in SF is complete. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) August 13, 2024

And she'd bring these policies to the federal level.

Y'all know it's world ending bad when @DennysDiner pulls out.



I would feel bad, but... San Francisco elected the government they deserve and are reaping the benefits of their election. pic.twitter.com/a5sYQiUvnK — Christopher McQuade (@McQuadeTX) August 14, 2024

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

make it a waffle house and see what happens 😤 — amish1979 (@amish1979) August 13, 2024

Even Waffle House isn't touching this one.

Libs made San Francisco a ghost town. https://t.co/8R4SXwEqXA — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) August 13, 2024

They sure did.

You know you’re a sh*thole city when your last Denny’s closes to do crime.



Welcome to San Francisco where businesses big and small close doors and leave. https://t.co/sODIK0wdJn — Sherri (@SociallySherri) August 13, 2024

The Left will accuse them of racism for doing so, instead of changing their policies.

Damn...if you can't keep a Denny's open in your town, let alone ANY Denny's open, you might live in a s**t hole. https://t.co/GRdkoeypNg — Evil Soulless Subhuman Savage (@EvilSubhuman) August 14, 2024

Yeah, you kinda do.

The people who steal are only stealing from themselves as stores close. Some neighborhoods in DC can’t even keep a grocery store. https://t.co/ubuncO5r5C — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) August 13, 2024

It harms the communities, but the Democrats don't care. And neither do the criminals. They just move on to other targets.

Imagine that, but the business must survive and thrive for the benefit of all the employees. https://t.co/SOoOW9QsoO — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) August 13, 2024

The Left neither cares nor realizes this. They think companies that make profits are 'evil', even though the profit margins on most businesses are small. And they genuinely believe a company should keep taking financial losses to appease their agendas. Making a profit is what keeps doors open, and keeps people employed.

Absent that, businesses will leave. And sane people won't blame them for doing so.