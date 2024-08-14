Kamala Harris' Illegal Immigration Failures Will Cost NYC $5 BILLION This Year and DOUBLE in 2025

This is unsustainable, and it's entirely the fault of Kamala Harris and the Biden administration. The cost of housing, feeding, and generally supporting illegal immigrants in NYC will cost city taxpayers $5 billion this year.

Today's cover: NYC migrant crisis costs will crack eye-popping $5 billion on shelters, security and food — amount could double by 2025 https://t.co/HZlZbaP801 pic.twitter.com/oqhLhETYgN — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The financial hits from the migrant crisis keep on coming. New York City has likely surpassed $5 billion in spending on services for migrants — including nearly $2 billion alone on housing the scores of new arrivals flooding into the Big Apple, according to city data. The eye-popping figures, listed on the city’s online asylum-seeker funding tracker, shows the city overall spent $4.88 billion combined through fiscal years 2023 and ‘24. Based on the rate of spending, the city likely exceeded more than $112 million since the start of the new fiscal year beginning July 1, or will soon, cracking $5 billion.

This is fine. Totally fine.

And American citizens are paying for this with their hard earned tax dollars and with NYC taking on more debt. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) August 14, 2024

The same American citizens are struggling to make ends meet on their own.

“Migrants” implying they return to their home after a working season. They aren’t migrants, they’re illegal immigrants and there has been a new story every day of some woman or girl being r*ped in NYC and beyond. Save our NY women and children. — 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) August 14, 2024

And Kamala doesn't care.

Happening all over the country. The democrats are destroying our country and people to bring in new voters. — Rosa 🦅🇺🇸 (@AquaBreezesRosa) August 14, 2024

They sure are.

That’s just NYC……

Imagine the rest of the US with this bullsh!t. — Billy Joe Cactus (@BillyJoeEdwards) August 14, 2024

Imagine the small border towns who get massive floods of illegal immigrants.

NYC is perched on the precipice of doom loop.



Continue to introduce “net need” population .



Rising crime, diminishing quality of life.



Tax base begins to leave due to this chaos.



Retail/restaurants/tourism falter.



City slumps into a very difficult situation. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) August 14, 2024

And they don't seem interested in stopping it.

But NYC is a sanctuary city. This is what New Yorkers have voted for. Repeatedly. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 14, 2024

This is correct.

New York taxpayers can thank Kamala Harris for this price tag. https://t.co/lBaiqclmLs — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 14, 2024

She'll still win the city 90-10%.

Play sanctuary city games, win sanctuary city prizes. https://t.co/nbsQnxJ6Jp — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) August 14, 2024

That's an expensive game to play.

It wasn’t a crisis until it came to your doorstep. https://t.co/f2Jtj6TDGy — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) August 14, 2024

Now it's a five-alarm fire.

Hey DeSantis and Abbott: it’s time to send more. https://t.co/Fj4bzynmNo — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) August 14, 2024

And keep sending them.