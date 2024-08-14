Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a...
Kamala Harris' Illegal Immigration Failures Will Cost NYC $5 BILLION This Year and DOUBLE in 2025

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This is unsustainable, and it's entirely the fault of Kamala Harris and the Biden administration. The cost of housing, feeding, and generally supporting illegal immigrants in NYC will cost city taxpayers $5 billion this year.

More from The New York Post:

The financial hits from the migrant crisis keep on coming.

New York City has likely surpassed $5 billion in spending on services for migrants — including nearly $2 billion alone on housing the scores of new arrivals flooding into the Big Apple, according to city data.

The eye-popping figures, listed on the city’s online asylum-seeker funding tracker, shows the city overall spent $4.88 billion combined through fiscal years 2023 and ‘24. Based on the rate of spending, the city likely exceeded more than $112 million since the start of the new fiscal year beginning July 1, or will soon, cracking $5 billion.

This is fine. Totally fine.

The same American citizens are struggling to make ends meet on their own.

And Kamala doesn't care.

They sure are.

Imagine the small border towns who get massive floods of illegal immigrants.

And they don't seem interested in stopping it.

This is correct.

She'll still win the city 90-10%.

That's an expensive game to play.

Now it's a five-alarm fire.

And keep sending them.

