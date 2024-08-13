CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...
Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 13, 2024
Sarah D.

There has been in recent weeks a very disturbing, but not unsurprising, trend in the UK: rather than address the root causes of citizens' anger at immigration, the authorities have chosen to investigate, arrest, and jail people for social media posts (even threatening Americans with extradition).

The unrest comes after three girls were stabbed and several others wounded at a Taylor Swift dance class. The suspect was neither Muslim nor an immigrant, but the British born son of Rwandan immigrants; a very important bit of news that was lost in the subsequent outrage. But the outrage was not merely born of this once incident. No, this was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

The problem has been going on for years -- British citizens concerned about unfettered immigration and the politicians who ignored their voices. One of the people to read these signs and warn about them is author and columnist Douglas K. Murray. We've written about Murray before.

Now Murray is in the crosshairs.

It starts with this post, which calls on the UK police to investigate Murray for...being right about immigration?

Why? What did Murray say that was a) untrue or b) inaccurate? 

It's clearly meant to intimidate Murray.

Good luck with that.

The Free Press editors write:

For years now, Murray has been one of the voices warning of what might happen in Britain with poorly controlled, exploding immigration; an obvious lack of assimilation; and a police force that appears more worried about violating multicultural pieties than enforcing the law. He has also warned about the cost of suppressing, rather than debating, difficult subjects. 

You would think that now would be a good time to heed his advice. To look carefully at how this happened. To impose law and order. To assure those citizens who are convinced that their country has adopted a two-tiered justice system that justice remains blind—meted out equally, irrespective of the religion or ethnicity of the perpetrator. That is how things are meant to go in liberal democracies. 

But the United Kingdom, which lacks a First Amendment equivalent, has opted for a different strategy: a campaign of suppression that includes criminal charges for speech.

It's chilling and Orwellian.

But if you've been paying any level of attention to the UK in recent years, also entirely on brand.

This is a battle the police and authorities will lose.

So do we.

They'll need it.

We need more men like Murray.

All of this.

For what it's worth, this writer ordered a couple of Murray's books so she has hard copies of them.

Precisely.

This describes exactly how this is playing out in the UK.

And those in denial, sadly, seem to be in positions of authority who seek to silence the prophetic voices warning against the darkness.

Absolutely immeasurable.

And in case people like Alastair Campbell think Murray is going to be intimidated or silenced, that's not going to happen:

A brutal retort.

Absolutely brutal.

