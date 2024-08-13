Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray

There has been in recent weeks a very disturbing, but not unsurprising, trend in the UK: rather than address the root causes of citizens' anger at immigration, the authorities have chosen to investigate, arrest, and jail people for social media posts (even threatening Americans with extradition).

Advertisement

The unrest comes after three girls were stabbed and several others wounded at a Taylor Swift dance class. The suspect was neither Muslim nor an immigrant, but the British born son of Rwandan immigrants; a very important bit of news that was lost in the subsequent outrage. But the outrage was not merely born of this once incident. No, this was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

The problem has been going on for years -- British citizens concerned about unfettered immigration and the politicians who ignored their voices. One of the people to read these signs and warn about them is author and columnist Douglas K. Murray. We've written about Murray before.

Now Murray is in the crosshairs.

It starts with this post, which calls on the UK police to investigate Murray for...being right about immigration?

Think @metpoliceuk might want to take a look at this book plug https://t.co/6JzFoDccpu — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 9, 2024

Why? What did Murray say that was a) untrue or b) inaccurate?

It's clearly meant to intimidate Murray.

Good luck with that.

There's a campaign underway to intimidate our friend and @thefp columnist @DouglasKMurray. We know nothing will stop him from telling the truth:https://t.co/ykQ4GFjqwl — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) August 12, 2024

The Free Press editors write: For years now, Murray has been one of the voices warning of what might happen in Britain with poorly controlled, exploding immigration; an obvious lack of assimilation; and a police force that appears more worried about violating multicultural pieties than enforcing the law. He has also warned about the cost of suppressing, rather than debating, difficult subjects. You would think that now would be a good time to heed his advice. To look carefully at how this happened. To impose law and order. To assure those citizens who are convinced that their country has adopted a two-tiered justice system that justice remains blind—meted out equally, irrespective of the religion or ethnicity of the perpetrator. That is how things are meant to go in liberal democracies. But the United Kingdom, which lacks a First Amendment equivalent, has opted for a different strategy: a campaign of suppression that includes criminal charges for speech.

It's chilling and Orwellian.

But if you've been paying any level of attention to the UK in recent years, also entirely on brand.

Douglas is unbreakable and these desperate leftist lunatics combined aren’t a match for him. And he needs to know he has an entire army of fans and supporters right behind him who will always have his back. He’s a hero and a lion that they can never defeat. — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) August 12, 2024

This is a battle the police and authorities will lose.

Trying to intimidate @DouglasKMurray seems like a very bad and counterproductive idea. I wish them luck with that. — Mike Runner (@MikeRunner14) August 12, 2024

So do we.

They'll need it.

Douglas is an incredible intellectual and one that the world needs right now. big fan. — Justin Spratt (@justinspratt) August 12, 2024

We need more men like Murray.

If there was a word “unintimidatable,” it would be the perfect word for @DouglasKMurray because he’s indomitable, unflappable and downright unstoppable. — Mark Sachs (@mark_sachs) August 12, 2024

All of this.

Reading or hearing Mr. Murray’s words is now required for me. In a world that has lost its moral clarity, he is a beacon of truth.



The world needs more Mr. Murray speaking freely and openly. — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) August 12, 2024

For what it's worth, this writer ordered a couple of Murray's books so she has hard copies of them.

Please read this. As a headline in the piece says, the more UK authorities try to intimidate @DouglasKMurray (and others), the more they prove him right. https://t.co/ipKjwMsHB4 — Greg Collard (@gcollard5) August 12, 2024

Advertisement

Precisely.

When policies destined to lead to violence finally lead to violence, arrest the folks who warned you about where things were heading.



La plus ca change. https://t.co/eWGuTONOdD — Bruce D. Abramson, Ph.D., J.D. (@bdabramson) August 12, 2024

This describes exactly how this is playing out in the UK.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that things are going to get very dark in the U.K. and parts of Western Europe over the next 25+ years, but many people are still in denial. https://t.co/Dx0OetMfyg — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) August 12, 2024

And those in denial, sadly, seem to be in positions of authority who seek to silence the prophetic voices warning against the darkness.

Will always defend @DouglasKMurray - the work he has done in the service of truth is immeasurable. https://t.co/zRsW1trXfb — Eitan Chitayat (@EitanChitayat) August 12, 2024

Absolutely immeasurable.

And in case people like Alastair Campbell think Murray is going to be intimidated or silenced, that's not going to happen:

Think @metpoliceuk might want to look into the hundreds of thousands of Iraqis + British soldiers who lost their lives after @campbellclaret cooked the books and lied about WMD in Iraq. Also perhaps how ‘mental health pro’ Alastair Campbell hounded David Kelly to suicide. https://t.co/tDZtlNO2Rz — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) August 12, 2024

A brutal retort.

Tony Blair was forced to fire ⁦⁦Alastair Campbell⁩ in 2004 because ⁦Campbell was “deranged, vindictive, and out of control.” ⁦@campbellclaret⁩ only has one thing going for him in his life. Consistency. https://t.co/hVv3su5gGY — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) August 12, 2024

Advertisement

Absolutely brutal.