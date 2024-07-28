WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and the West

Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 28, 2024
Meme

This writer is a huge fan of British author and speaker Douglas Murray, who is one of the most articulate, intelligent thinkers on on the planet.

Watch this absolute barnburner of a speech on Hamas, terrorism, and how the West views those terrorists and the Jews. He pulls no punches in destroying Hamas and the Western Leftists who defend and support them, while making an impassioned defense of Israel, the Jews, and those who speak out against such barbaric terrorism.

He also mentions the Druze, and this video was recorded before Hezbollah fired rockets into a Druze community in northern Israel.

We want to applaud.

Truly it is.

All truth, no bull.

Absolutely brilliant.

This still holds.

This writer watches Murray's videos often.

Never disappoints.

You won't change their minds, but you will appeal to the wide majority who may not know much about the subject. Getting the message to them -- so those who hate Jews become a frown-upon minority -- is the point.

