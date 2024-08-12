Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border Czar (Watch)

Yesterday we showed you JD Vance absolutely eat Jon Karl's lunch in an interview. Karl was blatantly partisan -- everything from his argumentative nature to his facial expressions to his complete lake of basic journalistic research.
He's a partisan hack, and deserves all the scorn. Watch him try to spin Kamala Harris' record as border czar:
ABC's @jonkarl (2023): "The president put VP Kamala Harris in playing a critical role in terms of trying to stop the flow of migrants across the border."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2024
ABC's @jonkarl (2024): "You know she's not actually — she wasn't the Border Czar."
FAKE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/McSs4qNsXX
Pathetic. But not surprising.
People like Karl are the prostitutes of the Media industry.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 11, 2024
They’ll give their clients whatever they want so long as they get paid. pic.twitter.com/aYO8G81jEm
An apt metaphor.
Dude is pathological— Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 11, 2024
So pathological.
August 11, 2024
Mic. Drop.
Jon is a prostitute for propaganda— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 12, 2024
Hope it pays well.
Jon Karl is a ridiculous clown— Unpaid Propagandist (@k_ovfefe2) August 11, 2024
Like most of the media, he's an absolute clown.
Sounds like Jon Karl needs to have a conversation with Jon Karl about misinformation lol— commonsense (@commonsense258) August 12, 2024
Recommended
He sure does.
It’s so easy when you have no moral compass. Prostitute for propaganda— Michael Stevens (@mike7590396) August 11, 2024
That phrase -- prostitute for propaganda -- keeps popping up. No lies detected.
Oooof.— Sunny (@sunnyright) August 12, 2024
They have Karl red-handed here. https://t.co/T0kGexUknm
He's so busted.
Standard journalisming. https://t.co/AdfHWr2xhe— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 11, 2024
Completely on-brand.
Leftist lie. It's what they do. It's all they do. If their lips are moving, they are lying. https://t.co/eP9qPlNPRP— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) August 12, 2024
Put it this way: if Karl said the sky is blue, we'd fact-check it.
Because EVERY objective person knows that @jonkarl is NOT unbiased or fair. He just parrots the simpleton talking points of the left. https://t.co/3CVuYiSmYA— Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 12, 2024
And it's adorable Karl pretends we don't know this.
They have no shame.— Matt Modica (@ctmbaseball) August 12, 2024
They are propagandists, who will regurgitate any talking points fed to them.
And then scream misinformation to anyone who disagrees with them. https://t.co/eiD6RgMCIc
That's exactly what they do.
It’s becoming old hat that a reporter from the old media actually attempts to gaslight in plain view. Biden appointed her to take over the border issue on camera and it was widely known at the time and talked about by media. Now Karl says it all didn’t happen. https://t.co/UQKdmnosLC— James Hutton (@JEHutton) August 12, 2024
Then they demand you believe them and not you're lyin' eyes.
This is good. Campaign against the media the same way you would against a Democrat politician. https://t.co/vescDGfE2N— CommodoreBTC 🍊 (@CommodoreBTC) August 12, 2024
The media deserve nothing but scorn and contempt.
