Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border Czar (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 12, 2024
Twitter

Yesterday we showed you JD Vance absolutely eat Jon Karl's lunch in an interview. Karl was blatantly partisan -- everything from his argumentative nature to his facial expressions to his complete lake of basic journalistic research.

He's a partisan hack, and deserves all the scorn. Watch him try to spin Kamala Harris' record as border czar:

Pathetic. But not surprising.

An apt metaphor.

So pathological.

Mic. Drop.

Hope it pays well.

Like most of the media, he's an absolute clown.

He sure does.

That phrase -- prostitute for propaganda -- keeps popping up. No lies detected.

He's so busted.

Completely on-brand.

Put it this way: if Karl said the sky is blue, we'd fact-check it.

And it's adorable Karl pretends we don't know this.

That's exactly what they do.

Then they demand you believe them and not you're lyin' eyes.

The media deserve nothing but scorn and contempt.

