What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology

Yesterday we told you about the Secret Service breaking into a Massachusetts salon. An agent covered a security camera with tape before the agency picked the lock and let people attending a nearby Kamala Harris fundraiser into the business to use the restroom.

It was an egregious violation of privacy and of local and state laws. The agency apologized for it and now they're walking back that apology.

Unbelievable. The Secret Service is already trying to walk back their statements and claim they weren’t behind the hair salon break-in and camera coverup in Massachusetts after admitting to Business Insider that they were.



Don’t let them forget! @SecretService pic.twitter.com/gAIfklyJel — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

More from Fox News:

The U.S. Secret Service has hinted it was not involved in the break-in of a hair salon during a Kamala Harris campaign event in Massachusetts late last month. The allegations of Secret Service involvement arose after the salon’s owner, Alicia Powers, alleged that agents put duct tape over her security cameras and broke into her building by picking the lock. Security camera footage shows an individual dressed like a Secret Service agent approaching the door with a roll of tape and observing the locked door and camera before grabbing a nearby chair to put tape over the camera. ... "We hold these relationships in the highest regard and our personnel would not enter, or instruct our partners to enter, a business without the owner’s permission," McKenzie said, stopping short of saying who was responsible.

So if they weren't involved, why did they issue an apology?

Who is running the Secret Service, and why are they terrible at their jobs?

This is, of course, small potatoes compared to the agencies utter failure to protect President Donald Trump on July 13, but part of a trouble pattern of disregard, lacking professionalism, and zero accountability at the agency.

They are literally on camera. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 12, 2024

Who you gonna believe? The lying Secret Service or your own eyes?

It's a simple yes or no question.

Why isn't the @MassStatePolice investigating?



Where is @AJCampbellMA and @DMAnews1 ??



These are serious crimes!!

breaking and entering, burglary, by a Federal officer!! — ◄AbbySoMaddy ► (@AbbySoMaddy) August 12, 2024

Hear that? It's the sound of crickets.

They don't care.

The Secret Service is losing its credibility on a higher note, with all the evidence in the public square, they still want to walk back on it. — lubanga wonderful (@lubangawonderf1) August 12, 2024

As if we all didn't see the video or the initial story.

You vote for Harris, you vote for more of this. They have no boundaries. What is yours is theirs! — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) August 12, 2024

As this was a Kamala fundraiser, what did her campaign know? Did the campaign authorize or encourage this?

Our deep state is corrupt AF. Now, the USSS is breaking and entering. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 12, 2024

The government is corrupt to the core.

#SecretService were quicker to apologize for this than they were to apologize for letting Trump get shot in the head. https://t.co/gcoMnIBkk0 — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) August 12, 2024

And now they're walking back this apology.

The Executive Branch is a law unto itself, and the sooner you accept that terrible reality the better we will all be. https://t.co/M5Clz55h31 — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) August 12, 2024

It's a two-tier justice system now, ready and willing to engage in massive lawfare against anyone who challenges it.

Never let them forget.

Why do they always cover the cameras?



At this point you’re just announcing to the world that what you’re about to do is illegal. https://t.co/Obgxoj6ZKk — Travis Bost🏃🏴🟨 (@NavyEMC) August 12, 2024

Because they're terrible at this.

Democrats do Whatever they want because there are never consequences for their actions https://t.co/XBzWkh3ZuP — Marsgirl (@marsgirl63) August 12, 2024

And that's a very serious problem.