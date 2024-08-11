Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser (WATCH)

What is wrong with the Secret Service? This once respected, elite body -- tasked with protecting the current and former leaders of the free world -- has done more damage to its reputation in the last three months than in its previous 160 years.

It's biggest screw up, naturally, was their utter failure to protect President Trump at the Butler, PA rally. But this shows how undisciplined and arrogant the organization is:

The U.S. Secret Service is apologizing to a Massachusetts salon owner after an agent covered her security camera with duct tape and broke into her salon by picking the lock so that its bathroom could be used by various people for a two-hour period.



After the two-hour period,… pic.twitter.com/s4qSFtebn0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 11, 2024

They covered a security camera to hide their shenanigans, then broke into a salon by picking the lock so people could use the bathroom. After all that, they left the salon unlocked, exposing the owner to the possibility of theft, property damage, and other liabilities.

Who authorized this? Was the Kamala Harris campaign aware?

If only we had a media who would ask those questions.

Just another example of that "nobody's above the law" propaganda being complete bulls**t. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) August 11, 2024

It sure is.

While this writer isn't a legal expert, a quick Google search showed picking a lock for gaining entry is at least a misdemeanor in MA.

I'm sorry.....but what in the actual F- was the Secret Service thinking? — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 11, 2024

'All your property belongs to us' is what they're thinking.

Apologizing is insufficient — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) August 11, 2024

Yes, it is.

an apology? that is ALL she gets? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 11, 2024

And she's lucky to get that, frankly.

This is an unforgivable act of tyranny by the Secret Service—an appalling abuse of power that spits in the face of every principle this country stands for. Agents breaking into a private business, tampering with security, and treating a citizen's property like their personal… — Billy Snider (@sniderstyle) August 11, 2024

All of this.

The Third Amendment: No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law. — Gravel Dust (@pmvanlandingham) August 11, 2024

You could make a case under the Third Amendment. And state and local laws concerning breaking and entering.

This tells me they do this quite regularly and get away with it. — SongEternal (@SongEternal_off) August 11, 2024

Given how ubiquitous cameras are, we're surprised we haven't seen this before.

Confiscation of private property for public use is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. All SS agents involved must be fired immediately for violating their oaths to the constitution. The government needs to pay whatever rent the salon demands for use of the property as well!!! — BMT Lines (@BMTLines) August 11, 2024

No one will be fired, let alone disciplined for this.

This is why you need to surround your business with sloped roofs https://t.co/fUBOVxLbL0 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 11, 2024

Well played.

One thing you can do to protect your business from this sort of thing is get rid of your steps and put in a sloped entry ramp. https://t.co/CB6LwQAjZL — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) August 11, 2024

You had to know people were going to go there.

Kamala Harris is so interesting of a presidential candidate her advanced team managed to commit what some argue is a third amendment violation https://t.co/45Hon8Trwp — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 11, 2024

So interesting. She stands for the little guy, y'all.

What the actual f**k is going on with the Secret Service?? https://t.co/VYajSMg22x — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 11, 2024

Excellent question.

Bad situation but I wonder if she has a claim for a Third Amendment violation https://t.co/LQgtUgIMGy — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 11, 2024

We hope the salon owner pursues some sort of action. This is intolerable.

There's no way an advance team didn't scope out this area prior to the fundraiser. Did they miss the restroom situation when they did that? Why couldn't they have contacted this salon owner -- or any business in the area -- and asked to use the facilities? Why couldn't they have rented portable toilets for the event?

Where is the media to ask these questions?