Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

What is wrong with the Secret Service? This once respected, elite body -- tasked with protecting the current and former leaders of the free world -- has done more damage to its reputation in the last three months than in its previous 160 years. 

It's biggest screw up, naturally, was their utter failure to protect President Trump at the Butler, PA rally. But this shows how undisciplined and arrogant the organization is:

They covered a security camera to hide their shenanigans, then broke into a salon by picking the lock so people could use the bathroom. After all that, they left the salon unlocked, exposing the owner to the possibility of theft, property damage, and other liabilities.

Who authorized this? Was the Kamala Harris campaign aware?

If only we had a media who would ask those questions.

It sure is.

While this writer isn't a legal expert, a quick Google search showed picking a lock for gaining entry is at least a misdemeanor in MA.

'All your property belongs to us' is what they're thinking.

Yes, it is.

And she's lucky to get that, frankly.

All of this.

You could make a case under the Third Amendment. And state and local laws concerning breaking and entering.

Given how ubiquitous cameras are, we're surprised we haven't seen this before.

No one will be fired, let alone disciplined for this.

Well played.

You had to know people were going to go there.

So interesting. She stands for the little guy, y'all.

Excellent question.

We hope the salon owner pursues some sort of action. This is intolerable.

There's no way an advance team didn't scope out this area prior to the fundraiser. Did they miss the restroom situation when they did that? Why couldn't they have contacted this salon owner -- or any business in the area -- and asked to use the facilities? Why couldn't they have rented portable toilets for the event?

Where is the media to ask these questions?

