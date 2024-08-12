Columnist Calling for Elon Musk to Be Arrested Wrote Book Fantasizing About Assassination
Spot the Difference: CBS Coverage of No Taxes on Tips Is SO DIFFERENT Depending on the Candidate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:15 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

You do not despise the media enough. This is completely predictable, and not unexpected. But to see the media pull this stunt in real time is a sight to behold.

Take, for example, CBS News' coverage of the 'no taxes on tips' program. 

When Trump proposed it? It'll cost too much.

When Kamala proposed it? She's 'fighting.'

Don't forget who made the tie-breaking vote to track people paying tips on taxes.

They're not dumb. They're malicious.

Nope. They're doing it brazenly.

They really are.

They are an arm of the Democrat Party.

Totally possible.

Brett T.
It speaks volumes.

Like clockwork.

Give it time. They'll get there.

No, we don't.

That's an understatement.

The North Korean state media's got nothing on the US media.

It's not journalism. It's propaganda.

A textbook example.

They probably pulled that number out of their rear ends.

Really amazing.

So biased.

And yet 100% believable.

