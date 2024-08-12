Spot the Difference: CBS Coverage of No Taxes on Tips Is SO DIFFERENT Depending on the Candidate

You do not despise the media enough. This is completely predictable, and not unexpected. But to see the media pull this stunt in real time is a sight to behold.

Take, for example, CBS News' coverage of the 'no taxes on tips' program.

Advertisement

Same plan. Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/JcThzn1Jzi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2024

When Trump proposed it? It'll cost too much.

When Kamala proposed it? She's 'fighting.'

She's a liar and a copycat. pic.twitter.com/J1t7rMgbnJ — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) August 12, 2024

Don't forget who made the tie-breaking vote to track people paying tips on taxes.

Our media is fcking dumb. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2024

They're not dumb. They're malicious.

Not even hiding it. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 12, 2024

Nope. They're doing it brazenly.

The media outlets literally are the enemy of the people. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 12, 2024

They really are.

The Legacy Media is basically a branch of the Democrat Party — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 12, 2024

They are an arm of the Democrat Party.

Is it possible that the MSM has a bias? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 12, 2024

Totally possible.

If Democrats didn’t have the mainstream media complex acting as their propaganda wing, they would never win an election.



That should tell everyone everything they need to know about the quality of their policies. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 12, 2024

It speaks volumes.

Like clockwork.

Next they will be saying that Trump stole the idea from them! — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) August 12, 2024

Give it time. They'll get there.

Holy s**t. You don’t hate the media enough. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) August 12, 2024

No, we don't.

It’s getting just gross. Really, really GROSS. ⬇️ https://t.co/qrlNSUIydY — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 12, 2024

That's an understatement.

North Korea can’t compete with this. https://t.co/F3ar682YPS — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 12, 2024

The North Korean state media's got nothing on the US media.

Legacy newsrooms have turned into left-wing propaganda.



Today’s journalism is unrecognizable. The people deserve the truth, free from bias. https://t.co/3zDmasOG7N — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) August 12, 2024

It's not journalism. It's propaganda.

LOL - Perfect example of these fake news propagandists. https://t.co/JIIT6zt3hK — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 12, 2024

A textbook example.

Advertisement

That's our fine, objective "news" media at work.



And I find it beyond unbelievable that the IRS collects anything close to $250 billion in taxes on tips. https://t.co/VR4mvaHYfN — Tom Naughton (@TomDNaughton) August 12, 2024

They probably pulled that number out of their rear ends.

It really is amazing how shameless it is https://t.co/DQ78mRBhb5 — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) August 12, 2024

Really amazing.

For anyone wondering how biased the media is: https://t.co/sy16uDa534 — Restoration of America (@Restoration_roa) August 12, 2024

So biased.

And yet 100% believable.