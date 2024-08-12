Spot the Difference: CBS Coverage of No Taxes on Tips Is SO DIFFERENT Depending on the Candidate

You do not despise the media enough. This is completely predictable, and not unexpected. But to see the media pull this stunt in real time is a sight to behold.
Take, for example, CBS News' coverage of the 'no taxes on tips' program.
Same plan. Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/JcThzn1Jzi— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2024
When Trump proposed it? It'll cost too much.
When Kamala proposed it? She's 'fighting.'
She's a liar and a copycat. pic.twitter.com/J1t7rMgbnJ— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) August 12, 2024
Don't forget who made the tie-breaking vote to track people paying tips on taxes.
Our media is fcking dumb.
They're not dumb. They're malicious.
Not even hiding it.
Nope. They're doing it brazenly.
The media outlets literally are the enemy of the people.
They really are.
The Legacy Media is basically a branch of the Democrat Party
They are an arm of the Democrat Party.
Is it possible that the MSM has a bias?
Totally possible.
If Democrats didn't have the mainstream media complex acting as their propaganda wing, they would never win an election.
That should tell everyone everything they need to know about the quality of their policies.
It speaks volumes.
Right on cue.👇https://t.co/NCXO5dDmQc
Like clockwork.
Next they will be saying that Trump stole the idea from them!
Give it time. They'll get there.
Holy s**t. You don't hate the media enough.
No, we don't.
It's getting just gross. Really, really GROSS. ⬇️ https://t.co/qrlNSUIydY
That's an understatement.
North Korea can't compete with this. https://t.co/F3ar682YPS
The North Korean state media's got nothing on the US media.
Legacy newsrooms have turned into left-wing propaganda.
Today's journalism is unrecognizable. The people deserve the truth, free from bias. https://t.co/3zDmasOG7N
It's not journalism. It's propaganda.
LOL - Perfect example of these fake news propagandists. https://t.co/JIIT6zt3hK
A textbook example.
That's our fine, objective "news" media at work.
And I find it beyond unbelievable that the IRS collects anything close to $250 billion in taxes on tips. https://t.co/VR4mvaHYfN
They probably pulled that number out of their rear ends.
It really is amazing how shameless it is https://t.co/DQ78mRBhb5
Really amazing.
For anyone wondering how biased the media is: https://t.co/sy16uDa534
So biased.
Unbelievable https://t.co/Fxuu8bNVL7
And yet 100% believable.
