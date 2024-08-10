Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a...
Elon Musk on Free Speech: Bedrock of Democracy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

We suppose being threatened with arrest and extradition to the UK makes one appreciate the concept of free speech.

Elon Musk was one of the people threatened with such punishment for his social media posts, and he's been speaking out about free speech ever since:

He's absolutely right, of course.

Which is why certain powers that be (*cough* the Left *cough*) try very, very hard to suppress speech.

And that's precisely how they do it. Call it 'misinformation' and censor it under the guise of 'public safety' or 'election integrity.'

It has made a difference, certainly.

We absolutely do.

Four years ago, this writer was suspended from Twitter for posting about the Hunter Biden laptop story. Imagine how many people would be suspended under the old ownership.

Given the contempt the Democratic Party has for the Constitution, yes.

It sure is. And yes. Thank you, Elon.

They really are.

Especially those who didn't do anything wrong.

Canada is no better than the UK.

Give thanks for the First Amendment.

