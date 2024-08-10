Elon Musk on Free Speech: Bedrock of Democracy

We suppose being threatened with arrest and extradition to the UK makes one appreciate the concept of free speech.

Elon Musk was one of the people threatened with such punishment for his social media posts, and he's been speaking out about free speech ever since:

Freedom of speech is the bedrock of democracy. If the truth is suppressed, it is impossible to make an informed voting decision.



The degree to which freedom of speech is being undermined around the world is extremely alarming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

He's absolutely right, of course.

Which is why certain powers that be (*cough* the Left *cough*) try very, very hard to suppress speech.

Tim Walz states freedom of speech is not guaranteed. Very troubling. pic.twitter.com/lJVRmWAOum — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 10, 2024

And that's precisely how they do it. Call it 'misinformation' and censor it under the guise of 'public safety' or 'election integrity.'

Your purchase of X might save freedom around the world. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 10, 2024

It has made a difference, certainly.

We have to protect free speech with everything we have.



Thank you Elon! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 10, 2024

We absolutely do.

It’s genuinely frightening to think about where we might be if you hadn’t purchased Twitter.



Hard to understate the significance — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 10, 2024

Four years ago, this writer was suspended from Twitter for posting about the Hunter Biden laptop story. Imagine how many people would be suspended under the old ownership.

If Harris wins the election, what’s happening in the UK could very well happen here. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 10, 2024

Given the contempt the Democratic Party has for the Constitution, yes.

Freedom of speech is under attack. Thanks for standing up, Elon! 🙏 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 10, 2024

It sure is. And yes. Thank you, Elon.

Control of information and suppression of free speech are the bedrock of totalitarianism! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 10, 2024

They really are.

Ok, then unsuspend everyone that has ever been suspended. https://t.co/ww8clnYMGW — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) August 10, 2024

Especially those who didn't do anything wrong.

We lost freedom of speech in Canada long ago, now we have “Human Rights Tribunals”, “Hate Speech”, and constant lawfare against those who resist. Plus mainstream media that is completely captured by the government.



Thank you for your sacrifices @elonmusk. We fight on. https://t.co/rpWrhDSxfw — David Parker (@DavidJPba) August 10, 2024

Canada is no better than the UK.

Give thanks for the First Amendment.