Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview

Kamala Harris has hopes to maybe schedule a sit-down interview with the media by the end of August. Possibly. If she can squeeze it into her campaign schedule. She's been the Democratic Party nominee for a few weeks now, and has yet to do a sit-down interview with the press.

The press that loves her, by the way, and will give her softball questions while carrying water for her.

Like the Associated Press.

Meet the press? Hold that thought. The candidate sit-down interview ain't what it used to be https://t.co/yGjwqIG3YG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2024

The AP writes:

During Kamala Harris’ thrill ride that has upended the 2024 presidential campaign, journalists for the most part have been on the outside looking in. The vice president hasn’t given an interview and has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic choice to replace Joe Biden. That’s about to change, now that it has become a campaign issue. But for journalists, the larger lesson is that their role as presidential gatekeepers is probably diminishing forever. Harris travels with reporters on Air Force Two and frequently talks to them, but her campaign staff insists the conversations are off the record. Outside of the plane on Thursday, she approached cameras and notebooks to publicly answer some questions, and one of them was about when she would sit down for an in-depth interview.

You don't despise the media enough.

AP is nothing but propaganda and lies — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 9, 2024

Nothing.

Do your f**king job — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 9, 2024

They have one job and they refuse to do it.

To help Kamala win.

Everyone hates you and you deserve it — Magills (@magills_) August 9, 2024

They sure deserve it.

What exactly are you drawing salaries for? If talking to the media is irrelevant and unnecessary why exactly do we need a media? What is it you’d say ya do around here? pic.twitter.com/XHV5yISbDj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 9, 2024

Excellent reference.

This is the most overt, shameless way to cover your own incuriousness and the Harris campaign’s cloistering that I’ve seen yet. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 9, 2024

It really is shameless.

Love it when y'all do this. pic.twitter.com/5cUV5jllF6 — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) August 9, 2024

They always fail to live up to their own standards.

Pathetic. How do you people sleep — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2024

They're good little propagandists for the Democratic Party.

“Alex, I’ll take ‘Propaganda’ for $800.” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

It sure is.

You're tacitly admitting she's to dumb to interview. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) August 9, 2024

They sure are.

Imagine being the @AP and making the case against a presidential candidate answering questions. Beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/XbvITymIkH — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 9, 2024

They're incapable of embarrassment.

An actual quote from this piece: "Candidates are at the mercy of questions that journalists raise..."

On no, not questions! My God, pressure!

You really can't hate journalists enough. https://t.co/gI46t1VZjn — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) August 9, 2024

You really can't.

Imagine being AP, of all things, and arguing against the media talking to a presidential candidate. Wild. https://t.co/ZpVheWTw3d — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) August 9, 2024

When you realize their only agenda is to stop Donald Trump, you realize why they're doing this.

Guys. You don’t have to do this. https://t.co/o0eHFfYlK6 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 9, 2024

But they're totally going to do this.

We’re about two weeks away from “candidate press conferences are a far right talking point.” https://t.co/FCoh2uvPA7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 9, 2024

'Republicans pounce' on candidate press conferences.

Media stonewalling is no longer considered two consecutive quarters of non-interviews. https://t.co/CxfEQWKfk5 — Dave "Folksky Commie" Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) August 9, 2024

Well played.