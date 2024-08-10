Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview

Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 10, 2024
Journalism meme

Kamala Harris has hopes to maybe schedule a sit-down interview with the media by the end of August. Possibly. If she can squeeze it into her campaign schedule. She's been the Democratic Party nominee for a few weeks now, and has yet to do a sit-down interview with the press.

The press that loves her, by the way, and will give her softball questions while carrying water for her.

Like the Associated Press.

The AP writes:

During Kamala Harris’ thrill ride that has upended the 2024 presidential campaign, journalists for the most part have been on the outside looking in. The vice president hasn’t given an interview and has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic choice to replace Joe Biden.

That’s about to change, now that it has become a campaign issue. But for journalists, the larger lesson is that their role as presidential gatekeepers is probably diminishing forever.

Harris travels with reporters on Air Force Two and frequently talks to them, but her campaign staff insists the conversations are off the record. Outside of the plane on Thursday, she approached cameras and notebooks to publicly answer some questions, and one of them was about when she would sit down for an in-depth interview.

You don't despise the media enough.

Nothing.

They have one job and they refuse to do it.

To help Kamala win.

They sure deserve it.

Excellent reference.

It really is shameless.

They always fail to live up to their own standards.

They're good little propagandists for the Democratic Party.

It sure is.

They sure are.

They're incapable of embarrassment.

You really can't.

When you realize their only agenda is to stop Donald Trump, you realize why they're doing this.

But they're totally going to do this.

'Republicans pounce' on candidate press conferences.

Well played.

