Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming 'Increasingly Violent'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 09, 2024
Journalism meme

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

About a week ago, Newsweek was running stories about how Trump may not have been shot at all and now they're running stories breathlessly claiming Trump is the problem here:

Oh, a 'legal analyst' says this. Must be true then.

Check out this garbage:

Former President Donald Trump will likely grow more aggressive as his legal battles play out alongside his reelection bid, said legal analyst Andrew Weissmann.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has three pending criminal indictments against him as he vies for another shot at the White House. The charges range from state-level racketeering accusations in Georgia to violations of the Espionage Act related to his handling of classified documents found at his personal estate in Florida.

Trump is also accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and he made history in May by becoming the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted in the Manhattan hush-money case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims the indictments are an attempt to "interfere" with his reelection campaign

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, Weissmann, a law professor at New York University and a former FBI general counsel, said that Trump's plethora of legal woes were likely adding pressure ahead of November, and warned that the stress would lead to a "more violent" version of Trump.

Here's the post in question:

The all caps lets you know he really means it.

You might remember Andrew Weissmann as the guy who said Trump should want to go on trial to 'clear his name.'

So which is it? A trial to clear his name or trials are going to make him more unhinged and violent?

Safest bet ever.

They are the entire three-ring circus at this point.

It's all they've got.

When has Trump ever been violent?

They know exactly what they're doing.

It's so shameful, but utterly predictable and on brand for the media.

But Trump is the violent one.

Sure, Jan.

No, he hasn't.

Like we said, totally on brand.

Interesting is one way to look at it, for sure.

No lies detected.

They are. It's what they do best.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP JOURNALISM NEWSWEEK VIOLENT PRESIDENT TRUMP

