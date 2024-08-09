Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming 'Increasingly Violent'

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

About a week ago, Newsweek was running stories about how Trump may not have been shot at all and now they're running stories breathlessly claiming Trump is the problem here:

Oh, a 'legal analyst' says this. Must be true then.

Check out this garbage:

Former President Donald Trump will likely grow more aggressive as his legal battles play out alongside his reelection bid, said legal analyst Andrew Weissmann. Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has three pending criminal indictments against him as he vies for another shot at the White House. The charges range from state-level racketeering accusations in Georgia to violations of the Espionage Act related to his handling of classified documents found at his personal estate in Florida. Trump is also accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and he made history in May by becoming the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted in the Manhattan hush-money case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims the indictments are an attempt to "interfere" with his reelection campaign In a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, Weissmann, a law professor at New York University and a former FBI general counsel, said that Trump's plethora of legal woes were likely adding pressure ahead of November, and warned that the stress would lead to a "more violent" version of Trump.

Here's the post in question:

DON'T KNOW HOW TO SAY THIS MORE EMPHATICALLY (HENCE ALL CAPS!):



GIVEN THE DISTINCT PROSPECT OF JAIL, TRUMP IS GOING TO GET UGLIER, MORE RACIST, MORE VIOLENT, MORE CRIMINAL.



4 STATE AND FEDERAL JUDGES, IN CIVIL AND CRIMINAL CASES, HAVE HAD TO DEAL WITH HIS EFFORTS TO OBSTRUCT… — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 8, 2024

The all caps lets you know he really means it.

You might remember Andrew Weissmann as the guy who said Trump should want to go on trial to 'clear his name.'

So which is it? A trial to clear his name or trials are going to make him more unhinged and violent?

A legal analyst you say? I wonder if he’s ever donated to democrats or leftist causes? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 9, 2024

Safest bet ever.

Oh a legal anal-yst.



That's always my go to credential for risk assessments.



You absolute clowns. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) August 9, 2024

They are the entire three-ring circus at this point.

More leftist lies from a biased news rag! — Jay 🇺🇸 (@AngryOlderDude) August 9, 2024

It's all they've got.

Cite instance. Nope? Anyway… — Nose (@hondonose1313) August 9, 2024

When has Trump ever been violent?

This piece is dangerous. The man already survived an assassination attempt. You know that this type language justifies violence against him in the sick minded. Shame on you Newsweek. — GB (@GBtablereads) August 9, 2024

They know exactly what they're doing.

It's so shameful, but utterly predictable and on brand for the media.

But Trump is the violent one.

Sure, Jan.

No, he hasn't.

Someone tried to kill Trump three weeks ago. He was shot in the head. Newsweek... https://t.co/yqywZJB7Qg — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 9, 2024

Like we said, totally on brand.

A few weeks ago, a sudden head movement prevented an assassin's bullet from penetrating his skull, but that's an interesting take I guess. https://t.co/zTe8MUB28N — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) August 9, 2024

Interesting is one way to look at it, for sure.

The corporate press is an endless circle jerk of inbred analysis. https://t.co/HCtEq0Grg0 — apocalypse.jpg (@apocalypse_jpg) August 9, 2024

No lies detected.

You are lying Newsweek. https://t.co/RGysHDeVbp — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 9, 2024

They are. It's what they do best.