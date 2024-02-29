WHAT?! NYU Law Professor Says Trump Should Want a Trial to 'Clear His Name'

'Innocent until proven guilty' has been a bedrock principle of our justice system since its inception. It's not a system without its flaws, but it's preferable to many of the alternatives.

Long story short, the government has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person committed a crime. The defense does not necessarily have to prove innocence, just cast a doubt that the accused committed said crime.

You'd think someone who spent 20 years at the DOJ (per his bio) would know this. But Andrew Weissmann apparently does not.

Big Picture: yes, the Supreme Court has given Trump a huge win, but it's a win because Trump wants to do anything to avoid a pubic trial where the facts of his guilt would be presented for all to see. An innocent person running for office would want to clear his name. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) February 29, 2024

'If you're innocent, you want to waste tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars and months or years of your life proving it!' is a heck of an argument.

Good lord, you know nothing about the legal system. Generally speaking it doesn’t prove anyone innocent. https://t.co/HdAfNsEuU1 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 29, 2024

No, it doesn't.

So Biden should volunteer to stand trial in his classified documents case then. An innocent person running for office would want to clear his name. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 29, 2024

A very good point.

I think anyone would want to avoid a pubic trial, Andrew. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 29, 2024

But if you're innocent, you should really want to clear your name. By letting prosecutors drag it through the mud.

Here is a lawyer giving advise that he would not give to his own clients.



🤡 — Brendan (@bcool25) February 29, 2024

Because Orange Man Bad.

A pubic trial sounds like something you’d call an endurance challenge orgy https://t.co/QJPr8eIWGa — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 29, 2024

The process is often the punishment.

personally i'd want to avoid a pubc trial too https://t.co/d4dKJ0y2q9 — N. Bourbaki, grammar phalangist (@d08890) February 29, 2024

OMG we didn't catch that very unfortunate, and very hilarious typo until now.

“Innocent people should WANT to be criminally prosecuted!” https://t.co/6hvWHKmsPl — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 29, 2024

The argument of every fascist kangaroo court ever.

Because defending against a criminal prosecution is a relatively inexpensive proposition, essentially stress-free, and has absolutely zero impact on your reputation or standing in the community.



Seriously? https://t.co/ckjmhxqtFT — Dean (@quixxdraw) February 29, 2024

'iF yOu'Re iNnOCeNt' though, you should want this. Because people aren't fickle and short-sighted. What's the saying? 'The lie is halfway around the world while the truth is still getting its pants on'? That applies here, too.

Let’s put that last sentence on billboards throughout the country! https://t.co/NAZc7HA8Za — Susan Flook (@FlookSusan) February 29, 2024

With a giant picture of Biden, too.

1. We don't put people on trial so they can clear their names. Don't shift the burden to an accused to prove his innocence.



2. No one wants to go to trial, but if they do, they want, and are entitled to, a fair trial. — S. Hopkins (@92huskies) February 29, 2024

And no one in their right mind thinks Trump is going to get a fair trial anywhere. The Left is counting on that fact, and bragging about it.

Just check out some of these replies:

Lifelong criminal, with a history of using and abusing the courts to delay and prevent being held to account. — JE Brannon ☮️ (@je_brannon) February 29, 2024

Funny how Trump was never prosecuted for anything until he was the Republican president.

Just a coincidence, we're sure.

The Supreme Court is so corrupt. They’re doing Trump’s bidding by delaying his two criminal cases to help him be elected. We are watching our country slowly becoming a dictatorship. SCOTUS needs to be investigated. — Jayne🟧Spoutible, Post, Mastodon, & CounterSocial (@smilingoutloud2) February 29, 2024

Sure, Jan.

By the way. Lest we forget.



THIS nightmare SCOTUS is EXACTLY what THIS was all about.



Give him a chance they said… pic.twitter.com/K1eDiFlfFy — Julie R. 🌻🇺🇦🗽⚖️🏳️‍🌈 (@wellbeingJulie) February 29, 2024

'Nightmare SCOUTS.'

Take a chill pill.

Your last sentence says it all, and it's not said often enough. And if the 'system' is as corrupt as Trump says it is, he should want to reveal it by proving his innocence. — Shepard Kollock (@KollockShepard) February 29, 2024

That's not how this works.

Anyway, back to sanity:

I’m so mystified that democrats have somehow convinced themselves that untested and in fact ludicrous legal theories were not inevitably going to make their way out of their little blue fiefdoms to the Supreme Court. They are trapped in their silos it should be embarrassing for… https://t.co/4Pvp5rFaTF — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) February 29, 2024

Everything they know about the justice system they learned from reruns of 'Law & Order', apparently.

These are the same people who demand cashless bail and criminal justice reform because the system is too corrupt. Until Trump is on trial, then he should want to go through that corrupt system to 'clear his name.'

It would be hilarious if it wasn't so scary. Because they'll do this to you (and are), and not just Trump.

***

