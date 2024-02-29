WHAT?! NYU Law Professor Says Trump Should Want a Trial to 'Clear His Name'

No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death is Just...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

'Innocent until proven guilty' has been a bedrock principle of our justice system since its inception. It's not a system without its flaws, but it's preferable to many of the alternatives.

Long story short, the government has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person committed a crime. The defense does not necessarily have to prove innocence, just cast a doubt that the accused committed said crime.

You'd think someone who spent 20 years at the DOJ (per his bio) would know this. But Andrew Weissmann apparently does not.

'If you're innocent, you want to waste tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars and months or years of your life proving it!' is a heck of an argument.

No, it doesn't. 

A very good point.

But if you're innocent, you should really want to clear your name. By letting prosecutors drag it through the mud.

Because Orange Man Bad.

The process is often the punishment.

OMG we didn't catch that very unfortunate, and very hilarious typo until now.

The argument of every fascist kangaroo court ever.

'iF yOu'Re iNnOCeNt' though, you should want this. Because people aren't fickle and short-sighted. What's the saying? 'The lie is halfway around the world while the truth is still getting its pants on'? That applies here, too.

With a giant picture of Biden, too.

And no one in their right mind thinks Trump is going to get a fair trial anywhere. The Left is counting on that fact, and bragging about it.

Just check out some of these replies:

Funny how Trump was never prosecuted for anything until he was the Republican president.

Just a coincidence, we're sure.

Sure, Jan.

'Nightmare SCOUTS.'

Take a chill pill.

That's not how this works.

Anyway, back to sanity:

Everything they know about the justice system they learned from reruns of 'Law & Order', apparently.

These are the same people who demand cashless bail and criminal justice reform because the system is too corrupt. Until Trump is on trial, then he should want to go through that corrupt system to 'clear his name.'

It would be hilarious if it wasn't so scary. Because they'll do this to you (and are), and not just Trump.

***

