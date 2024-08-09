Anita Dunn Gives Her Version of Why Biden Was Ousted, Claps Back at Pelosi in Interview

Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 09, 2024
meme

Yesterday, we told you how Nancy Pelosi threw fellow Democrats under the bus and admitted there was a silent coup to remove Biden from the presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Now Anita Dunn is giving her version of events, and things could get interesting:

Here's the details from Politico:

In an interview with the Playbook Deep Dive podcast, the longtime Biden adviser recalled watching the debate while monitoring a group of undecided voters turn their dials in positive or negative directions as the event went on. And she said the results might surprise Washington.

“Voters didn’t particularly like Biden’s performance in the first half hour. He wasn’t scoring well at all. But it’s not as though they walked out,” she said. “They very much liked a lot of the second half of the debate for Joe Biden. They hated Donald Trump.”

But the fallout was devastating. If the campaign’s goal was to turn the race into more of a choice between Trump and Biden rather than simply a referendum on the president, it backfired.

Still, even in the ensuing weeks, Dunn thought Biden could hold on.

She had seen him at his political low point in the 2020 campaign — after he had lost the first three primary contests and looked like he was toast — and had helped him turn things around in South Carolina. In Biden world, the press, pundits and politicians always underestimated him.

Dunn takes a dig at Pelosi, too:

Let them fight.

If nothing else, we admire Dunn's loyalty.

The post continues:

“Figure out a way to keep Joe Biden in as long as he wanted to. As long as he wanted to run, we wanted to make sure that we were coming up with a way to make sure he could run.”

Given the state Biden was in and continues to be in, this is called enabling.

Anita Dunn is describing a situation here, as many suspected and some reported, where the president’s top advisors were trying to make things work as best they could instead of leveling with the President of the United States about the reality of his situation.

Democrats have been clear—they see Trump as an existential threat.

If you believe someone is an existential threat, why would you enable a candidate that clearly can’t vigorously campaign for himself? Why wouldn’t you resign or threaten to resign?

The plot thickens.

Nailed it.

No, it's not.

They don't care about democracy. 

Which is why their nominee received zero primary votes this year.

Tags: 2024 COUP JOE BIDEN NANCY PELOSI 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Advertisement
