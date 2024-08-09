Anita Dunn Gives Her Version of Why Biden Was Ousted, Claps Back at Pelosi in Interview

Yesterday, we told you how Nancy Pelosi threw fellow Democrats under the bus and admitted there was a silent coup to remove Biden from the presidential campaign.

Now Anita Dunn is giving her version of events, and things could get interesting:

Why Biden was really forced out of the race, according to longtime presidential adviser Anita Dunn👇https://t.co/hADlb0jhsE — POLITICO (@politico) August 9, 2024

Here's the details from Politico:

In an interview with the Playbook Deep Dive podcast, the longtime Biden adviser recalled watching the debate while monitoring a group of undecided voters turn their dials in positive or negative directions as the event went on. And she said the results might surprise Washington. “Voters didn’t particularly like Biden’s performance in the first half hour. He wasn’t scoring well at all. But it’s not as though they walked out,” she said. “They very much liked a lot of the second half of the debate for Joe Biden. They hated Donald Trump.” But the fallout was devastating. If the campaign’s goal was to turn the race into more of a choice between Trump and Biden rather than simply a referendum on the president, it backfired. Still, even in the ensuing weeks, Dunn thought Biden could hold on. She had seen him at his political low point in the 2020 campaign — after he had lost the first three primary contests and looked like he was toast — and had helped him turn things around in South Carolina. In Biden world, the press, pundits and politicians always underestimated him.

Dunn takes a dig at Pelosi, too:

Not Anita Dunn clapping back at @SpeakerPelosi in @PlaybookDC interview with @RyanLizza ->



“The task in front of us is to win this election and to not let Donald Trump become president again and to win the House of Representatives, which had certain leaders in 2022 done a… — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) August 9, 2024

Let them fight.

If nothing else, we admire Dunn's loyalty.

Longtime Biden advisor Anita Dunn tells @RyanLizza that while party leaders were trying to push President Biden out of the race, the Biden team’s job was to: “Figure out a way to keep Joe Biden in as long as he wanted to. As long as he wanted to run, we wanted to make sure… pic.twitter.com/oZ9YUI707e — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 9, 2024

The post continues:

“Figure out a way to keep Joe Biden in as long as he wanted to. As long as he wanted to run, we wanted to make sure that we were coming up with a way to make sure he could run.” Given the state Biden was in and continues to be in, this is called enabling. Anita Dunn is describing a situation here, as many suspected and some reported, where the president’s top advisors were trying to make things work as best they could instead of leveling with the President of the United States about the reality of his situation. Democrats have been clear—they see Trump as an existential threat. If you believe someone is an existential threat, why would you enable a candidate that clearly can’t vigorously campaign for himself? Why wouldn’t you resign or threaten to resign?

The plot thickens.

Because the secret is they don’t believe he’s a threat same with the media — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 9, 2024

Nailed it.

Because they don't actually believe it, at least those in that position of power. It was a fundraising and political grift. They would continue to be in positions of power in the party had Trump won, monetizing the end of democracy all the way to a future electoral win — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) August 9, 2024

Bingo.

um, they don't really believe Trump is an existential threat (no one really should, its absurd) and hanging on to power as long as possible is all that matters to those in power



its not hard to grasp — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) August 9, 2024

No, it's not.

Exactly, but everyone knows by now the #DemocraticParty & #DNC don't care about #democracy -> "If you believe someone is an existential threat, why would you enable a candidate that clearly can’t vigorously campaign for himself? Why wouldn’t you resign or threaten to resign?" https://t.co/gw7cSgNnzv — Dan Garrett (@DanGarrett97) August 9, 2024

They don't care about democracy.

Which is why their nominee received zero primary votes this year.