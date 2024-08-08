THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal

Back in January, Jordan Peterson wrote how a Canadian high court upheld his sentence to 'reeducation' for the crime of being a conservative.
He vowed then to fight and took his case all the way to Canada's supreme court.
Where he lost, as the court rejected his appeal.
UPDATE RE CANADA SUPREME COURT— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 8, 2024
The court has rejected my appeal regarding the decision of the Ontario College of Psychologists to subject me to indefinite re-education@CPBAOntario
Primarily for publicly opposing the butchers and liars subjecting children to sterilization…
Canada has turned into a fascist hellhole.
This is a hill that's worth— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 8, 2024
Not so much dying on
As retaking
And now
Boys and girls
The gloves
Are
Off
Good. Keep fighting.
Record your re-education and post it online. They'll face massive backlash and that will force a review.— Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) August 8, 2024
There's no way in hell they let him record it. Heck, they may even order him not to report on it.
Jordan is not locked in a room with the woke. The woke are locked in a room with Jordan.— Cooper Clements (@cooperlclem) August 8, 2024
Good luck to them. They're gonna need it.
This is why we can’t let the leftists destroy the Supreme Court. It and the Bill of Rights (which it guards) are the only thing standing between the U.S. and Canada.— Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) August 8, 2024
When Kamala Harris says she believes in the 'collective', this is what she means: hivemind thinking, where dissent is punished. Harshly.
Don't let it happen here.
I truly hope people understand what is going on here…a government is saying people need ti be and can be “reprogrammed” due to their belief system that may not align with current power brokers.— Bayou Frogcake (@BayouTD) August 8, 2024
We hope so, too.
It's terrifying.
JBP will ultimately be vindicated even if he has lost this particular battle. History will not be kind to the "professional" psychology community that exists today.— Andrew McCullough (@AAMcCullough47) August 8, 2024
No, it will not be.
This is an outrage. You are in the right, Dr. Peterson. Keep fighting. You are in my prayers.— Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) August 8, 2024
He is in the right. And the right always wins, eventually.
You deserve justice @jordanbpeterson @ADFIntl would be happy to offer our intl human rights expertise to consider taking this to the Inter American Commission @CIDH— ADF International (@ADFIntl) August 8, 2024
No one should be punished for using their free speech to protect children
Our legal team will be reaching out https://t.co/hxFNVfVFh9
Excellent. We hope they can help.
Unbelievable (but typical of justice in Canada). This man is a best-selling author who fills large auditoriums.— Carolyn Burjoski (@carolynburjoski) August 8, 2024
He is beloved internationally.
He has educated millions on the West's slide towards totalitarianism.@CPBAOntario and @UofT should be proud of @jordanbpeterson. https://t.co/TuWIyAwz3L
Precisely why Canada's Leftist government is punishing him.
The message to anyone with a professional career in Canada who lacks Peterson's resources and fame is, when the woke come calling, kowtow. https://t.co/oavajyB7JH— John Robson (@thejohnrobson) August 8, 2024
Much like J.K. Rowling, it will take someone with Peterson's clout and resources to beat back this nonsense.
