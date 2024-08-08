THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal

Back in January, Jordan Peterson wrote how a Canadian high court upheld his sentence to 'reeducation' for the crime of being a conservative.

He vowed then to fight and took his case all the way to Canada's supreme court.

Where he lost, as the court rejected his appeal.

UPDATE RE CANADA SUPREME COURT



The court has rejected my appeal regarding the decision of the Ontario College of Psychologists to subject me to indefinite re-education@CPBAOntario



Primarily for publicly opposing the butchers and liars subjecting children to sterilization… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 8, 2024

Canada has turned into a fascist hellhole.

This is a hill that's worth

Not so much dying on

As retaking



And now

Boys and girls

The gloves

Are

Off — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 8, 2024

Good. Keep fighting.

Record your re-education and post it online. They'll face massive backlash and that will force a review. — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) August 8, 2024

There's no way in hell they let him record it. Heck, they may even order him not to report on it.

Jordan is not locked in a room with the woke. The woke are locked in a room with Jordan. — Cooper Clements (@cooperlclem) August 8, 2024

Good luck to them. They're gonna need it.

This is why we can’t let the leftists destroy the Supreme Court. It and the Bill of Rights (which it guards) are the only thing standing between the U.S. and Canada. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) August 8, 2024

When Kamala Harris says she believes in the 'collective', this is what she means: hivemind thinking, where dissent is punished. Harshly.

Don't let it happen here.

I truly hope people understand what is going on here…a government is saying people need ti be and can be “reprogrammed” due to their belief system that may not align with current power brokers. — Bayou Frogcake (@BayouTD) August 8, 2024

We hope so, too.

It's terrifying.

JBP will ultimately be vindicated even if he has lost this particular battle. History will not be kind to the "professional" psychology community that exists today. — Andrew McCullough (@AAMcCullough47) August 8, 2024

No, it will not be.

This is an outrage. You are in the right, Dr. Peterson. Keep fighting. You are in my prayers. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) August 8, 2024

He is in the right. And the right always wins, eventually.

You deserve justice @jordanbpeterson @ADFIntl would be happy to offer our intl human rights expertise to consider taking this to the Inter American Commission @CIDH



No one should be punished for using their free speech to protect children



Our legal team will be reaching out https://t.co/hxFNVfVFh9 — ADF International (@ADFIntl) August 8, 2024

Excellent. We hope they can help.

Unbelievable (but typical of justice in Canada). This man is a best-selling author who fills large auditoriums.



He is beloved internationally.



He has educated millions on the West's slide towards totalitarianism.@CPBAOntario and @UofT should be proud of @jordanbpeterson. https://t.co/TuWIyAwz3L — Carolyn Burjoski (@carolynburjoski) August 8, 2024

Precisely why Canada's Leftist government is punishing him.

The message to anyone with a professional career in Canada who lacks Peterson's resources and fame is, when the woke come calling, kowtow. https://t.co/oavajyB7JH — John Robson (@thejohnrobson) August 8, 2024

Much like J.K. Rowling, it will take someone with Peterson's clout and resources to beat back this nonsense.