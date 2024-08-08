CNN's Jake Tapper Asks How Much Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump for Attack on...
THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on August 08, 2024
Back in January, Jordan Peterson wrote how a Canadian high court upheld his sentence to 'reeducation' for the crime of being a conservative.

He vowed then to fight and took his case all the way to Canada's supreme court.

Where he lost, as the court rejected his appeal.

Canada has turned into a fascist hellhole.

Good. Keep fighting.

There's no way in hell they let him record it. Heck, they may even order him not to report on it.

Good luck to them. They're gonna need it.

When Kamala Harris says she believes in the 'collective', this is what she means: hivemind thinking, where dissent is punished. Harshly.

Don't let it happen here.

We hope so, too.

It's terrifying.

No, it will not be.

He is in the right. And the right always wins, eventually.

Excellent. We hope they can help.

Precisely why Canada's Leftist government is punishing him.

Much like J.K. Rowling, it will take someone with Peterson's clout and resources to beat back this nonsense.

Tags: CANADA CENSORSHIP SUPREME COURT

