Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an Entire Country? HA!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Things at Kamala's campaign stop in Detroit, MI were a little crazy yesterday. First, she was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters and lost her cool. Then rally attendees had a very hard time leaving the rally. Check out this thread:

'Campaign staff has no idea what is happening.'

Bodes well for the rest of the election cycle and her administration, should she win.

Sounds about right for people who work for Kamala.

This is fine. Totally fine.

If this isn't a metaphor for so much of American politics we don't know what is.

Complete chaos.

No organization or signs. This is the basic function of campaign staff. To be organized.

Can't imagine this won her any favor with voters.

But let's put her in charge of the entire country.

Very often.

Hahahahahahahaha!

'Look at how popular she is!'

So. Much. Leadership.

We're sure.

The question is: are they capable of better?

Given the disastrous rollout of Tim Walz, we doubt it.

Wait until the DNC in Chicago.

Oof.

Expensive and dangerous.

