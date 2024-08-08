Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an Entire Country? HA!)

Things at Kamala's campaign stop in Detroit, MI were a little crazy yesterday. First, she was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters and lost her cool. Then rally attendees had a very hard time leaving the rally. Check out this thread:

Advertisement

Complete chaos after the Detroit Kamala rally. It has been 2.5 hours and people are still unable to find shuttles back to their cars.



Campaign staff has no idea what is happening. Rally was held near a UPS delivery center so dozens of trucks are mixed up with the buses.… pic.twitter.com/3PkguXYk06 — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

'Campaign staff has no idea what is happening.'

Bodes well for the rest of the election cycle and her administration, should she win.

A Kamala volunteer just broke down into tears. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

Sounds about right for people who work for Kamala.

My bus was nearly in an accident pic.twitter.com/ntyZevq2pR — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

This is fine. Totally fine.

The white man rides alone. There are a bunch of people who still need a ride but this driver won't switch lots so no one got on except me. I am planning on walking from his drop off point. Lol pic.twitter.com/spfGbiXhWg — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

If this isn't a metaphor for so much of American politics we don't know what is.

The rally was at the circled hangar. But it is located on a spur off the main road highlighted in red. The arrow is the turn around point for the buses. Add a bunch of freight trucks from UPS, confused campaign staff, and tired and hungry rally goers and you get complete chaos. pic.twitter.com/qbe2AAATDl — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

Complete chaos.

More photos from earlier. There was no organization or signs showing rally goers how to get on the right bus. Total mess. pic.twitter.com/6kLj3ytNqk — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

No organization or signs. This is the basic function of campaign staff. To be organized.

Can't imagine this won her any favor with voters.

To be fair, her campaign staff never have any idea of what they’re doing. Same for the candidate. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 8, 2024

But let's put her in charge of the entire country.

"Campaign staff has no idea what is happening" is probably a refrain that we will be hearing often from the Kambala camp. — captive dreamer (@CosmistRussian) August 8, 2024

Very often.

The Fyre Festival of campaign rallies. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) August 8, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha!

OK, so THIS is why nobody left.



Genius moves to get great crowd pics, so people can't easily leave. https://t.co/f6ZXz1zzFl — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 8, 2024

'Look at how popular she is!'

So. Much. Leadership.

I'm sure she'll be more competent running the free world. https://t.co/qIw6QD68lr — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 8, 2024

We're sure.

Harris campaign is going to need to do better on the advance work. https://t.co/Uh5i7AFUkM — Brittany (@bccover) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

The question is: are they capable of better?

Given the disastrous rollout of Tim Walz, we doubt it.

Wait until the DNC in Chicago.

For those unfamiliar with Romulus, here's their approximate location on the crime map. At this point, just standing in the field like a herd of lost suburban bison is probably safest. https://t.co/VgYILprLbz pic.twitter.com/SHfyJs4XJD — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 8, 2024

Oof.

Y'all got a free trial of the Harris Administration.



It's not too late to cancel before you get locked in for four years. And lemme tell ya, that s**t will be expensive. https://t.co/ozJIhDpykd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 8, 2024

Expensive and dangerous.