Feel the Vibes! Watch Kamala Harris Snap at Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Dared Interrupt Her Campaign Rally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:15 AM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris was at a campaign event yesterday, and her stump speech was interrupted by some pro-Hamas protesters.

Watch:

We're not quite sure what she meant by 'if you want Donald Trump to win' -- did she mean they're exposing how antisemitic and bigoted the Democratic Party really is? Or that they made her snap at them and break her attempt at presenting a polished persona?

Either way, it's a bad look.

Let them in fight.

So much joy.

Weird, 'cause they keep telling us Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.

A solid idea. And they seem to know it, hence the scripted stump speeches.

Sure does.

Oh, we're sure. And it'll probably happen at some point.

Chicago is going to be lit, for sure. On fire.

It'll be interesting to see how much the hard Left pushes back against her, or if they'll fall in line and vote for her anyway.

So close to saying it.

So. Much. Joy.

This will either become a thing at every one of her rallies or the security will crack down tighter than Fort Knox to stop a repeat of this.

Very likely literally.

She's going to lose it in the debates with Trump.

If you don't, Donald Trump may win. Or something.

Tags: CAMPAIGN HAMAS KAMALA HARRIS PROTESTERS

