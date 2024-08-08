Feel the Vibes! Watch Kamala Harris Snap at Pro-Hamas Protesters Who Dared Interrupt Her Campaign Rally

Kamala Harris was at a campaign event yesterday, and her stump speech was interrupted by some pro-Hamas protesters.

Watch:

Protestors shouting about genocide in Gaza interrupt rally. At first @VP waits patiently and talks about democracy. Then she gets fed up and says this: "You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise I'm speaking." pic.twitter.com/yCh6aL4ist — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 8, 2024

We're not quite sure what she meant by 'if you want Donald Trump to win' -- did she mean they're exposing how antisemitic and bigoted the Democratic Party really is? Or that they made her snap at them and break her attempt at presenting a polished persona?

Either way, it's a bad look.

Let them in fight.

There’s that joyful lady we all remember 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ThEPrMV7Hf — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 8, 2024

So much joy.

The Democratic Party has a big nazi problem — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 8, 2024

Weird, 'cause they keep telling us Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.

You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then let Kamala keep speaking. — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 8, 2024

A solid idea. And they seem to know it, hence the scripted stump speeches.

Sounds like Kamala is against free speech and peaceful protest. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 8, 2024

Sure does.

"I'm speaking." She said that repeatedly during the Pence debate. I remember it clear as day. It's her defense mechanism and I'm guessing that beyond that, s**t gets REAL nasty. Probably wanna try to get that to happen. — Gen. Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgids0n) August 8, 2024

Oh, we're sure. And it'll probably happen at some point.

40,000 of them are coming to the Chicago Convention. I read they filed for the permits. Gonna be as Lit and Minnesota with Walz. LOL — TRM MAGA (@TRM81611) August 8, 2024

Chicago is going to be lit, for sure. On fire.

Wow that’s bad. Not only is she maybe the worst politician ever but they’ve lost the radical left too. They can’t cheat big enough to get her across the finish line. — AnImmortalLunatic (@ImmortaLunatic) August 8, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how much the hard Left pushes back against her, or if they'll fall in line and vote for her anyway.

Harris is THIS close to saying “Hey, I didn’t pick the Jew as a running mate, what else do you people want from me!?” https://t.co/4IJIR8Mh9m — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 8, 2024

So close to saying it.

Do you feel the joy? https://t.co/MbQrhw5Zo7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2024

So. Much. Joy.

This will either become a thing at every one of her rallies or the security will crack down tighter than Fort Knox to stop a repeat of this.

Legit can’t wait for the Democratic Convention, it’s gonna be lit (possibly literally) https://t.co/6Zb3S8xLpL — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 8, 2024

Very likely literally.

There's the bch we all know. https://t.co/UlXycGIu0E — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 8, 2024

She's going to lose it in the debates with Trump.

The most important part of democracy is where you need to shut up if you disagree with Kamala at all. https://t.co/bkhLGHAD7W — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 8, 2024

If you don't, Donald Trump may win. Or something.