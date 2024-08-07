WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air

This is cringeworthy and very uncomfortable to watch. CNN all but admitted that the fact Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro being a Jew was a problem in the race to be Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate. Now that Kamala has selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz, there's some question about whether or not Shapiro turned down the slot because he couldn't stand Kamala (funny, if true).

So here's another CNN panel tap dancing around antisemitism while Jake Tapper tries desperately to steer them away from going there:

What a moment on CNN:



Abby Phillip wonders if picking Josh Shapiro would "antagonize those voters" who voted "uncommitted" in Minnesota over the Gaza war.



Jake Tapper tries to cut in and say that Shapiro's policy on Israel is the same as Walz, but "he is Jewish."



Audie Cornish… pic.twitter.com/3D1Dlm8E0R — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 7, 2024

The transcript continues:

Audie Cornish says Shapiro is "the face of the crackdown of campus protests" and that he labeled them "antisemitic." Tapper says "the ones that were antisemitic he criticized as being antisemitic." Cornish says it still might be a "slap in the face" to the "activist wing of the party."

Oof.

I don't understand: @jaketapper says that @JoshShapiroPA called antisemitic events... antisemitic, and @AudieCornish's counter is that this was a slap in the face of the activist wing of the party. What? This wing of the party is against condemning antisemitic events? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 7, 2024

That's what they're saying.

Tens of people saw this. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 7, 2024

Heh.

So basically Democrats are anti-Jewish. Jews are not welcome in the Democrat party. — 3dogmom (@3dogmom2015) August 7, 2024

Basically, yes.

“Activist wing” as euphemism for antisemitic wing is really something — Chance Gardener (@ChanceBGardener) August 7, 2024

The Orwellian twisting of language is really something, isn't it?

No one was prepared to find out after Oct 7 how deeply the hatred of Jews runs in the Democrat party. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) August 7, 2024

It really is breathtaking how deep that rot goes.

Tapper having to do his level best to wink and nod at his cohosts to stop being antisemites on-air is the current state of the press. pic.twitter.com/7SWvgOz53l — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2024

It sure is.

I'd feel terrible for Tapper but he picked out the sheets down to the thread count and now he's upset about the sleeping arrangements https://t.co/j7FQ9Swswv — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) August 7, 2024

Bingo.

You can't hide the antisemitism involved. You simply can't. https://t.co/wvKReKQQ61 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 7, 2024

No matter how hard they try.

Pretty amazing that Tapper has to do a Daniel Dale on his own coworkers like this. https://t.co/WY5jGlMpAy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 7, 2024

Pretty darned amazing.

This meme made us laugh.

How to say your party is racist without saying your party is racist. https://t.co/B38dyeweJ4 — General Spalding (@robert_spalding) August 7, 2024

That's what they're saying.

Just sit back and admire it. https://t.co/tTaQGxr2NW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2024

Maybe make some popcorn.

Translation: “The problem was, for the activist, he’s Jewish.” https://t.co/eN307wwxwv — Will Cain (@willcain) August 7, 2024

Nailed it.