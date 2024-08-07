WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air

'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 07, 2024
Townhall Media

This is cringeworthy and very uncomfortable to watch. CNN all but admitted that the fact Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro being a Jew was a problem in the race to be Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate. Now that Kamala has selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz, there's some question about whether or not Shapiro turned down the slot because he couldn't stand Kamala (funny, if true).

So here's another CNN panel tap dancing around antisemitism while Jake Tapper tries desperately to steer them away from going there:

The transcript continues:

Audie Cornish says Shapiro is "the face of the crackdown of campus protests" and that he labeled them "antisemitic."

Tapper says "the ones that were antisemitic he criticized as being antisemitic."

Cornish says it still might be a "slap in the face" to the "activist wing of the party."

Oof.

That's what they're saying.

Heh.

Basically, yes.

The Orwellian twisting of language is really something, isn't it?

It really is breathtaking how deep that rot goes.

It sure is.

Bingo.

No matter how hard they try.

Pretty darned amazing.

This meme made us laugh.

That's what they're saying.

Maybe make some popcorn.

Nailed it.

