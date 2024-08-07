In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Results

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Back at the end of July, we told you how Google's search algorithm was conveniently hiding search results for the Trump assassination attempt.

And now Google is admitting those search results were intentionally omitted.

Advertisement

Color us (not) shocked.

More from National Review:

An attorney for Google’s parent company admitted that the autocomplete tool for its search function did not include the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump. The admission came after the apparent search issues drew controversy online.

Alphabet Inc.’s counsel informed the House Judiciary Committee that bugs in Google’s autocomplete tool prevented it from predicting searches about the attempt on Trump’s life. The built-in protections that Google installed for searches related to political violence were “out of date,” the attorney said, and prevented the search autocomplete feature from generating results on the assassination attempt against Trump three weeks ago.

Google’s autocomplete feature experienced similar issues when users searched for “President Donald” and related search terms. The attorney said the bugs were fixed after they were brought to Google’s attention.

Weird how these 'bugs' and 'mistakes' always seem to be biased in one direction, isn't it?

Advertisement

Bingo.

This writer checked and this search term still doesn't pop up, but 'assassination attempt' of Trump does show up. So it's kinda fixed, but still unacceptable.

That'll never happen.

And this was 12 minutes ago, as of the time this writer was putting this piece together.

So not really fixed.

That keeps happening.

Advertisement

Precisely.

No one will apologize.

There were a lot of people.

Definitely worth asking.

Will we get answers? No.

