In Least Shocking News EVER, Google Admits It Intentionally Omitted Trump Assassination Results

Back at the end of July, we told you how Google's search algorithm was conveniently hiding search results for the Trump assassination attempt.

And now Google is admitting those search results were intentionally omitted.

Color us (not) shocked.

"Google Admits to Omitting Trump Assassination Attempt from Search Autocomplete Feature"https://t.co/CwmiwXuawO — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 6, 2024

More from National Review:

An attorney for Google’s parent company admitted that the autocomplete tool for its search function did not include the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump. The admission came after the apparent search issues drew controversy online. Alphabet Inc.’s counsel informed the House Judiciary Committee that bugs in Google’s autocomplete tool prevented it from predicting searches about the attempt on Trump’s life. The built-in protections that Google installed for searches related to political violence were “out of date,” the attorney said, and prevented the search autocomplete feature from generating results on the assassination attempt against Trump three weeks ago. Google’s autocomplete feature experienced similar issues when users searched for “President Donald” and related search terms. The attorney said the bugs were fixed after they were brought to Google’s attention.

Weird how these 'bugs' and 'mistakes' always seem to be biased in one direction, isn't it?

"Once the issue was flagged, we started working on improvements..." Translation: Removing targeted suppressive code from our algorithms because we got exposed. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) August 6, 2024

Bingo.

That's a lie. Still not fixed @Google why are you lying to Congress? Search done 8/6/2024 4:30 pm MST. @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/vSXgpa1jsN — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) August 6, 2024

This writer checked and this search term still doesn't pop up, but 'assassination attempt' of Trump does show up. So it's kinda fixed, but still unacceptable.

Claiming it's a bug is useless if you don't show us the code. Show us the code or shut up, google. — Deplorable Raccoon Dog (@watchingthewea1) August 7, 2024

That'll never happen.

And this was 12 minutes ago, as of the time this writer was putting this piece together.

So not really fixed.

That keeps happening.

They don’t care. They don’t have to care. The damage has already been done.



When something is hot and in the public eye, dropping the control rods, so to speak, robs it of its velocity and impact. Mission accomplished.



Like admitting to fortifying an election after the… https://t.co/c82WHHTXKX — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) August 7, 2024

Precisely.

This was labeled a conspiracy theory by the Left just last week.



Who will apologize for being wrong? https://t.co/M1fVXuzAr4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 7, 2024

No one will apologize.

I typically avoid commenting on stuff like this before there's any sort of confirmation, but oh boy were a lot of people quick to call this claim a kooky conspiracy theory. https://t.co/s3IFhsxi3L — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 7, 2024

There were a lot of people.

Did google work with the Biden Campaign every time he hold people to "google project 2025" to boost their desired search results? Seems like something worth asking now. https://t.co/RT3nHmvhUz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2024

Definitely worth asking.

Will we get answers? No.