New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC

Since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, there will be no lack of memes and campaign slogans.
But this may be the perfect one, and it should be plastered everywhere:
Wow new campaign slogan dropped pic.twitter.com/yuwye3pwcL— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 6, 2024
Brutal but honest.
Her staff’s new internal tongue-in-cheek campaign slogan just dropped: “We are now burdened by another white has-been.”— Dr. Darth Foedious MD (@FriendlyFoe3) August 6, 2024
Ouch.
Neither campaign wants to win— NulliusFilius 🙄 (@ColeusFilius) August 6, 2024
Well, someone has to.
This is actually pretty good considering.— Independent *Conservative* Thinking Educator (@UnWokeTchr) August 6, 2024
It really is.
The choice has never been clearer, America.— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2024
MAGA v Marxists https://t.co/Mwp62S6oWf
Clear as day.
Oh. My. God. https://t.co/A62qcMMux6— Michael Klotz (@Mike_M_Klotz) August 6, 2024
Right?
Brutal https://t.co/ciiSr4oxaL— John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) August 6, 2024
This should be a campaign ad today.
Brilliant. https://t.co/ZwV5lv7W9O— Chicago Conservative (@chicagoconserv7) August 6, 2024
It absolutely is.
Ahora sí se van a poner buenas las campañas en USA https://t.co/t5uVHIdk7z pic.twitter.com/dyMm6JgkSf— Reina de los Lagartos (@abrylarius) August 6, 2024
The translation says, 'Now the campaigns in the USA are going to get good'.
They sure are.
Common sense values! https://t.co/8yswm14AGu— 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) August 6, 2024
This is what you'll get if you vote for this ticket.
Together they can burn your city or town too!! https://t.co/1EOGjkeVgk— PatrioticEagle (@eagle_patriotic) August 6, 2024
Good times!
The truth. https://t.co/1KWgqxp3xL— Squirrel (@ShinarSquirrel) August 6, 2024
It absolutely is.
When is the Minority Small Business Owners on Fire for Harris Zoom Call scheduled for? https://t.co/kMezln4601— Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) August 6, 2024
Somehow we don't think this'll be a thing.
