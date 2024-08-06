New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC

Since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, there will be no lack of memes and campaign slogans.

But this may be the perfect one, and it should be plastered everywhere:

Wow new campaign slogan dropped pic.twitter.com/yuwye3pwcL — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 6, 2024

Brutal but honest.

Her staff’s new internal tongue-in-cheek campaign slogan just dropped: “We are now burdened by another white has-been.” — Dr. Darth Foedious MD (@FriendlyFoe3) August 6, 2024

Ouch.

Neither campaign wants to win — NulliusFilius 🙄 (@ColeusFilius) August 6, 2024

Well, someone has to.

This is actually pretty good considering. — Independent *Conservative* Thinking Educator (@UnWokeTchr) August 6, 2024

It really is.

The choice has never been clearer, America.



MAGA v Marxists https://t.co/Mwp62S6oWf — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 6, 2024

Clear as day.

Right?

This should be a campaign ad today.

It absolutely is.

Ahora sí se van a poner buenas las campañas en USA https://t.co/t5uVHIdk7z pic.twitter.com/dyMm6JgkSf — Reina de los Lagartos (@abrylarius) August 6, 2024

The translation says, 'Now the campaigns in the USA are going to get good'.

They sure are.

Common sense values! https://t.co/8yswm14AGu — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) August 6, 2024

This is what you'll get if you vote for this ticket.

Together they can burn your city or town too!! https://t.co/1EOGjkeVgk — PatrioticEagle (@eagle_patriotic) August 6, 2024

Good times!





It absolutely is.

When is the Minority Small Business Owners on Fire for Harris Zoom Call scheduled for? https://t.co/kMezln4601 — Agathatopian (@MagisFuturum) August 6, 2024

Somehow we don't think this'll be a thing.