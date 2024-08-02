Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue

A few days ago, we told you about ActBlue and its massive fraud scheme. Basically, single people in apartments making multiple, high amount donations to the Democratic fundraiser.

Advertisement

It stinks to high heaven and now Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking questions.

🚨🚨 Breaking: I sent this letter to ActBlue demanding answers. The integrity of our election is at stake. pic.twitter.com/0gUhtmQlYY — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) August 2, 2024

Good.

What comes after the letter? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 2, 2024

Indictments and grand juries, we hope.

Hopefully someone gets to the bottom of this soon - I'd be genuinely curious how much of the $310,000,000 Kamala Harris received this month was from actual grass roots donors and how much of it was laundered. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 2, 2024

We'd love to know.

Appreciate the effort; however, we all know ActBlue will ignore and obfuscate. They'll call in the media to start spinning this as a right-wing conspiracy theory...no real answers will come to light unless they're forced into discovery before the courts. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) August 2, 2024

And it might come to that.

But it starts here.

Get the subpoena ready because they won’t comply with your letter. — Ms. Deplorable (@Mony45059415) August 2, 2024

Not a chance they comply.

This will escalate.

Let’s see accountability and prosecution happen — Lizzy (@jonesliz619) August 2, 2024

Yep.

I did a search in my area and found an example of this very thing. Unemployed person living in an apartment, giving weekly contributions to Dem elections all over the country. https://t.co/27EECyDLiC — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) August 2, 2024

Yeah, doesn't make sense.

One of the potentially biggest stories in the country https://t.co/ZXkjVy0Nbj — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 2, 2024

And if the media weren't an arm of the Democratic Party, it would be.

This seems potentially serious. https://t.co/BCgveELdPO — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) August 2, 2024

It is.

All Secretaries of State need to do this for their own states.



Eventually, campaign finance needs to be cleaned up so that only individuals can donate, and they can only donate directly to candidates the donor could potentially vote for.



No out-of-state or out-of-district $. https://t.co/uYA4GAlRBr — mumzie (@spine1692) August 2, 2024

Reform is necessary.

Actblue needs to be put out of business. They are totally corrupt. https://t.co/SthJ18fInU — William Hay (@Javaguy59) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

Totally corrupt.

Let’s see where this goes. https://t.co/56ebi22g8U — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) August 2, 2024

Hopefully somewhere.

I like Jason, but a strongly worded letter might as well be used as toilet paper https://t.co/o71wPXxtsr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 2, 2024

We hope it's just step one to more serious action.

The State of Virginia is investigating ActBlue. 👀 https://t.co/1WC87jt90b — jordan 🐝 (@jortron) August 2, 2024

We hope it continues and they're exposed.

Thank you for actually doing your job and fighting to unearth the corruption that is so clearly visible to all the American public who bothers to open their eyes and look into the issue.. https://t.co/vIPBmOUmZE — Anon (@libertyornothin) August 2, 2024

More of this needs to happen.