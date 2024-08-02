Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue

Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 02, 2024
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly

A few days ago, we told you about ActBlue and its massive fraud scheme. Basically, single people in apartments making multiple, high amount donations to the Democratic fundraiser. 

It stinks to high heaven and now Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking questions.

Good.

Indictments and grand juries, we hope.

We'd love to know.

And it might come to that.

But it starts here.

Not a chance they comply.

This will escalate.

Yep.

Yeah, doesn't make sense.

And if the media weren't an arm of the Democratic Party, it would be.

It is.

Reform is necessary.

Totally corrupt.

Hopefully somewhere.

We hope it's just step one to more serious action.

We hope it continues and they're exposed.

More of this needs to happen.

