Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 02, 2024
National Archives via AP

Following a disappointing Supreme Court ruling in Murthy v. Missouri, Senator Rand Paul has introduced a bill to prohibit the government from using corporations to circumvent the First Amendment and censor free speech.

Watch:

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Hageman and Rep. Bishop. 

It should be intolerable that government infringed on our rights.

Here's more details:

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) and Congressman Dan Bishop (R-NC-08), introduced the Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act. This bill will prohibit federal employees and contractors from using their positions to direct online platforms to censor First Amendment protected speech, reinforcing our collective commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of all American citizens. The Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act is a streamlined iteration of the Free Speech Protection Act, tailored to address the standing issues highlighted in Murthy v. Missouri.

This is a much-needed piece of legislation.

The Left hated big corporations right up until the second they realized they could use those corporations to get around the Constitution.

It absolutely is.

Think about where we'd be in this election cycle if Elon Musk hadn't bought Twitter.

A good hunch.

People who wanted to hide things and control you.

This should never happen, and it shouldn't take a bill to stop government from censoring speech, but here we are.

We need a lot more people like him.

A lot of them.

This legislation should pass easily.

But it probably won't, sadly.

