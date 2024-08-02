Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'

Following a disappointing Supreme Court ruling in Murthy v. Missouri, Senator Rand Paul has introduced a bill to prohibit the government from using corporations to circumvent the First Amendment and censor free speech.

Advertisement

Watch:

We must confront and dismantle this censorship apparatus to protect our fundamental right to free speech. Learn more about the Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act: https://t.co/jYxR7dPtbU pic.twitter.com/eS304iu08k — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 31, 2024

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Hageman and Rep. Bishop.

I joined @RepHageman and @RepDanBishop to introduce the Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act. Americans are a free people, and we do not take infringements upon our liberties lightly. https://t.co/smop5abf46 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 31, 2024

It should be intolerable that government infringed on our rights.

Here's more details:

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, joined by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) and Congressman Dan Bishop (R-NC-08), introduced the Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act. This bill will prohibit federal employees and contractors from using their positions to direct online platforms to censor First Amendment protected speech, reinforcing our collective commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of all American citizens. The Standing to Challenge Government Censorship Act is a streamlined iteration of the Free Speech Protection Act, tailored to address the standing issues highlighted in Murthy v. Missouri.

This is a much-needed piece of legislation.

The Left hated big corporations right up until the second they realized they could use those corporations to get around the Constitution.

Absolutely, yes. The fight for free speech and against government coerced censorship is one of the fights of our generation — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) July 31, 2024

It absolutely is.

Think about where we'd be in this election cycle if Elon Musk hadn't bought Twitter.

I have a feeling that it would be a slightly larger story if the Trump administration has colluded with big tech to censor opposition to their agenda. Just a hunch — Kyle Petty (@kpcards81) July 31, 2024

A good hunch.

Government censorship is bad. Like the Risky Research Review Act, this is another common sense proposal from Sen Paul that should receive widespread support.

Seriously, what kind of person would oppose free speech? https://t.co/n9tlXiI8LL — Bryce Nickels (@Bryce_Nickels) August 1, 2024

People who wanted to hide things and control you.

A bill pushed by Sen. @RandPaul would prohibit federal workers and contractors from instructing Big Tech platforms to censor speech onlinehttps://t.co/Yv3Eik5xcM — Free Speech America (@FreeSpeechAmer) July 31, 2024

Advertisement

This should never happen, and it shouldn't take a bill to stop government from censoring speech, but here we are.

You are one of a very few good people in the senate. Thank you for what you try to do. We need more of people like you. — Dennis Kurtz (@WoodboogerOK) July 31, 2024

We need a lot more people like him.

LOT of good ideas in here https://t.co/Jijkcf0uhr — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 31, 2024

A lot of them.

This legislation should pass easily.

But it probably won't, sadly.