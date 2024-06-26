The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on Social Media Censorship Imposed By the Biden Administration

Aaron Walker  |  11:00 AM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today is one of several opinion days coming up …

… and the first opinion of the day is Murthy v. Missouri, previously known as Missouri v. Biden. This author wrote about it, here and there are additional links at that link. It dealt with social media censorship after those social media companies were pressured by the Federal Government to engage in that censorship. As we wrote at the time:

The lower court found that various social media companies—like Twitter/X, Meta/Facebook and Google/YouTube—were not censoring based on their own desires, but because of illegal government pressure. As a result, the District Court issued a preliminary injunction, prohibiting a broad range of communication by the government, and it applied nationwide. If you have been on social media since then, this order protected your right to free speech.

So this is pretty bad news for freedom of expression in this country:

We won’t sugarcoat this. This is bad news for the Republic, including and especially free and fair elections, but it isn’t a total win for Biden, either. The short version is that the Supreme Court is saying that these plaintiffs had no right to sue even if they were harmed by government action. We haven’t read over the entire opinion because we are trying to get the news out, but typically in these cases, they are saying there still might be the right plaintiff to file suit in the future.

We have previously read that article over and Turley is basically saying that Republicans need to repeat Thomas Jefferson’s victory in the election of 1800. Although the HBO miniseries about John Adams puts our second president in a relatively positive light, one of the worst things that happened under his tenure was the prosecution of people for engaging in freedom expression, reenacting oppressive colonial-era laws. It was a real betrayal of the American Revolution. Jefferson ran against Adams on this exact ground and thus his election as our third president was presented as ‘The Revolution of 1800’—a revolution of ballots, rather than bullets. Turley’s thesis is that Trump needs to recreate that victory and we tend to agree.

Indeed, Turley is already talking about it on Fox News:

(If you don't see the video, click on the post and hopefully it will show. Twitter/X has been finicky in its embed function.) Other coverage:

Except it is also a loss for that democracy you guys are always yammering on about.

And we are pretty sure that Stern would agree with Alito if Trump comes into office and does the same kinds of things. They keep claiming that Trump wants to be a dictator while handing him the tools he would need to actually become one, if he actually wins in November.

We guess they are hoping they will simply stop him from actually winning.

Of course not.

But, hear us out, maybe there shouldn’t be a Ministry of Truth?

When people like that are cheering, America loses.

The cut off text reads:

But the court actually held that the petitioners lacked standing to sue. ChatGPT was summarizing the DISSENT and presenting it as fact! 

Summarizing is supposed to be one of the things generative AI is best at, and yet even here it can make crucial mistakes. ALWAYS FACT-CHECK what it tells you!!

Interesting.

This is a good point. The majority justices were Barrett, Kavanaugh, Roberts (of course) and the three liberals.

The cut off text reads:

The case centered on whether federal officials' efforts to combat misinformation on social media platforms constituted unconstitutional coercion or were within permissible government speech.

The Court found that the government's actions did not violate the First Amendment, emphasizing that the communications were not coercive but rather constituted permissible government speech. The decision effectively allows the government to continue its collaboration with social media companies to address misinformation, especially concerning public health and safety issues.

Vote: The decision was 6-3, with Justice Barrett authoring the majority opinion. Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch dissented writing, ‘this is one of the most important free speech cases to reach this Court in years.’ The court just took an off ramp...

We are dubious of his reading. Standing cases usually have little to do with who is ultimately right. But since we haven’t actually read the case yet, we can’t say he is definitely wrong.

Certainly, they’re not going to save us this term. Even if a proper plaintiff can prove that he or she was being censored at the behest of the government, it will probably take months to get the courts to be able to do anything about it. 

By then, the election might be over.

Simply put, if you give the Democrats four more years, we might never have a truly free election again.

Tags: BIDEN ELECTION FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOM OF SPEECH MISSOURI SUPREME COURT

