Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 02, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

if this isn't damning evidence that the critics of the misogynistic Olympic boxing match between Angela Carini and Imane Khelif were right, we don't know what is.

It's reputation in tatters following the match, which saw Carini bow out after 46 seconds because it hurts when a man punches you in the face, the IOC is now working to make sure no one sees footage of the fight on X:

If Khelif is a woman, and this was a fair fight, why would the IOC not want people to see it?

The Internet is forever, and the IOC can continue to play whack-a-mole with them.

You can't censor the truth, ultimately.

BINGO.

Exactly our line of thinking.

What will the IOC do when these men medal?

Hide the medal ceremony?

We won't be silenced.

We'd hate to see the Olympics die, but we also want to see it restored to what it used to be.

One where men didn't get medals for punching women.

