Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X

if this isn't damning evidence that the critics of the misogynistic Olympic boxing match between Angela Carini and Imane Khelif were right, we don't know what is.

Advertisement

It's reputation in tatters following the match, which saw Carini bow out after 46 seconds because it hurts when a man punches you in the face, the IOC is now working to make sure no one sees footage of the fight on X:

The @iocmedia has blocked all sharing of the unfair fight



Even on X pic.twitter.com/rXzXri3LWp — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) August 2, 2024

If Khelif is a woman, and this was a fair fight, why would the IOC not want people to see it?

Sadly for them innumerable copies have been downloaded. Thousands of people do this whenever controversial content is shared, for precisely this reason.

These cheats don't have the savvy to hire adequate IT staff to match their intent, a pattern we see again and agin. — Fergal Byrne #не стрелять #DontShoot (@fergbyrne) August 2, 2024

The Internet is forever, and the IOC can continue to play whack-a-mole with them.

You can't censor the truth, ultimately.

Because they know it’s wrong and they can’t defend it. — Pearls Wisdom (@PearlsWisdom80) August 2, 2024

BINGO.

If it’s good enough for them to have women punched in the face by men, it should be good enough for them to let the world see their shame. — Spicy (@IcyColdSoba) August 2, 2024

Exactly our line of thinking.

Of course they did. Another woman vs man in the ring is scheduled for today. — Wanda Kubat-Nerdin (@soutah) August 2, 2024

What will the IOC do when these men medal?

Hide the medal ceremony?

Course they have. They cannot just come out and say they were wrong, now they are trying to silence people — This Present Hope (@ThisPresentHope) August 2, 2024

We won't be silenced.

Oh look, @iocmedia trying to memory hole the fact that they allowed a man to beat up a woman in a boxing ring because they are woke scumf**ks who hate women. I hope this is the last Olympics, we need something new that's actually a fair competition where all countries are allowed https://t.co/Tr7PzZs5Qj — Ed (@edthetechie) August 2, 2024

We'd hate to see the Olympics die, but we also want to see it restored to what it used to be.

One where men didn't get medals for punching women.