Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout' From Campus Protests

We told you quite a bit about the college campus protests that popped up all spring. They were across the nation, often violent, and definitely in violation of Title VI of federal civil rights law.

While DAs across the country are dropping charges en masse against the protesters, 'cause no one is above the law, students are still -- thankfully -- facing consequences from campuses.

Thousands were arrested at college protests. For students, the fallout was only beginning https://t.co/S7PQ0ywuiI — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2024

More from the AP:

Since her arrest at a protest at the University of Massachusetts, Annie McGrew has been pivoting between two sets of hearings: one for the misdemeanor charges she faces in court, and another for violations of the college’s conduct code. It has kept the graduate student from work toward finishing her dissertation in economics. “It’s been a really rough few months for me since my arrest,” McGrew said. “I never imagined this is how UMass (administration) would respond.” Some 3,200 people were arrested this spring during a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments protesting the war in Gaza. While some colleges ended demonstrations by striking deals with the students, or simply waited them out, others called in police when protesters refused to leave. Many students have already seen those charges dismissed. But the cases have yet to be resolved for hundreds of people at campuses that saw the highest number of arrests, according to an analysis of data gathered by The Associated Press and partner newsrooms.

If no one is above the law, why do these protesters get slaps on the wrist and January 6 protesters get 840 years in prison?

Because some people are above the law.

Then don't try to block Jewish students from class and then trap them in a cafeteria. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) August 2, 2024

It's that simple, really.

One can only hope. And if they aren’t US citizens, they should’ve been deported by now. We don’t have to put up with foreign citizens criminal behavior. — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 2, 2024

All of this.

Ask your fellow citizens (J6) how they made out. No charges dropped. Terrorism enhancements. Sorry, fresh out of sympathy for these kids. Try this as a conservative. — BO4ORD (@bo4ord4America) August 2, 2024

You'd be in prison for a long, long time.

This or praying outside an abortion clinic.

Oh well...

They messed up, and now it's time to face the consequences. — It's Friday (@CroonerFriday) August 2, 2024

They like to paint themselves as civil rights pioneers, but when they face consequences they whine.

The supposed suffering experienced by the students quoted here is almost comical. One can’t focus on finishing a dissertation, and another doesn’t feel creative enough to make a film. Really, AP? — Marcia Biederman (@MSBiederman) August 2, 2024

So much hardship.

They should be held accountable for their behavior including paying for the damages caused by the anti-Israel protests — Sensei Kimchi (@ronniephuoc) August 2, 2024

They should be.

May it last a lifetime. They're adults, actions have consequences. Not everyone is meant to live a life as a shining example, sometimes they're just meant to be a cautionary tale. https://t.co/1AI0HRcbwi — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 2, 2024

They should be.

Tends to happen when you publicly engage in criminal activity. https://t.co/qSVAi0dhQY — The Faithslayer (@TheFaithslayer) August 2, 2024

Yep.

And no one is above the law.

Consequences

How do they work?

Maybe skip supporting terrorists https://t.co/aS8EgmP6qq — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 2, 2024

That's one solution.