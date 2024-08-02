GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People...
Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X
YIKES: Biden Says There's No Way Out Because We're Stuck With Him for...
Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the...
Rand Paul Introduces Bill to CONFRONT and DISMANTLE the Government 'Censorship Apparatus'
Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue
Democracy Has Been Saved! Kamala Harris Secures Delegates, Becomes Nominee Without Getting...
WORSE THAN EXPECTED: July Jobs Report Is Out, It's BAD News for Biden-Harris...
Kamala the Chameleon: A Flip-Flopping Phony!
IG Report Confirms How 'Biden/Mayorkas DHS Significantly Stonewalled His J6 Investigation'
Bidenomics, Baby! The Pattern of Revising Job Numbers Continues As May, June Were...
You're a Mean One, Mrs. Grinch! WATCH Kamala Harris Scold People for Saying...
This Is Sad: Watch Biden Wander Back on Airplane for Some Reason (We're...

Let Us Grab Our Tiny Violins! AP Whines About College Students Facing 'Fallout' From Campus Protests

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 02, 2024
Meme

We told you quite a bit about the college campus protests that popped up all spring. They were across the nation, often violent, and definitely in violation of Title VI of federal civil rights law.

Advertisement

While DAs across the country are dropping charges en masse against the protesters, 'cause no one is above the law, students are still -- thankfully -- facing consequences from campuses.

More from the AP:

Since her arrest at a protest at the University of Massachusetts, Annie McGrew has been pivoting between two sets of hearings: one for the misdemeanor charges she faces in court, and another for violations of the college’s conduct code.

It has kept the graduate student from work toward finishing her dissertation in economics.

“It’s been a really rough few months for me since my arrest,” McGrew said. “I never imagined this is how UMass (administration) would respond.”

Some 3,200 people were arrested this spring during a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments protesting the war in Gaza. While some colleges ended demonstrations by striking deals with the students, or simply waited them out, others called in police when protesters refused to leave.

Many students have already seen those charges dismissed. But the cases have yet to be resolved for hundreds of people at campuses that saw the highest number of arrests, according to an analysis of data gathered by The Associated Press and partner newsrooms.

Recommended

GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People Arrested
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If no one is above the law, why do these protesters get slaps on the wrist and January 6 protesters get 840 years in prison?

Because some people are above the law.

It's that simple, really.

All of this.

You'd be in prison for a long, long time.

This or praying outside an abortion clinic.

They like to paint themselves as civil rights pioneers, but when they face consequences they whine.

Advertisement

So much hardship.

They should be.

They should be.

Yep.

And no one is above the law.

That's one solution.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL AP ASSOCIATED PRESS CAMPUS COLLEGE HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People Arrested
Grateful Calvin
PERFECT! Daily Mail Has the Most Accurate Headline About Kamala Harris Becoming the Dem Nominee
Doug P.
Knockout: IOC Apparently BLOCKING Videos of Unfair Boxing Match on X
Amy Curtis
Here We Go: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Bringing the Heat to ActBlue
Amy Curtis
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth
Grateful Calvin
Follow the Science?! FDA Admits Puberty Blockers Are DANGEROUS, Recommended Them Anyway
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GET HIM A STRAITJACKET: Jarvis Tweets Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann Wanting People Arrested Grateful Calvin
Advertisement