OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul

Biden is really, really trying to reform the Supreme Court. It's nothing more than a childish temper tantrum, the failing gasp of a lame duck president, and a form of lawfare to undermine conservative justices.

So after all that effort, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has thrown a fatal wrench into the president's plan:

Schumer won't commit to Senate votes for Biden’s long-shot radical SCOTUS overhaul https://t.co/yNUNKUxHh1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2024

Womp womp.

More from Fox News:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised President Biden's Supreme Court overhaul proposal on Monday but did not commit to bringing any of its components to the chamber floor for a vote, where each of them would likely fail. "I am particularly pleased President Biden called for undoing the damage of the Court’s recent immunity decision," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. "I think Congress should pursue the idea through legislation, and I’m working with my colleagues on the best way to proceed," he said.

Would likely fail.

That's the key here.

What he wants to do would require a constitutional amendment.

That takes WAY more than congress. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) July 30, 2024

Ask them if they care.

This supposed Supreme Court overhaul of term limits and ethics codes must also include all of Congress, And by the way, it should also involve reviewing congressional members bank accounts over 25 years, before and after they've passed bills.. YES.. it's time to go there!! — Shawn Lindan (@Timeryders) July 30, 2024

Those rules should apply to Congress first.

Burning down the house. Biden is trying to build a legacy, but he's 40 years too late. — Dr. Michael Hunt-Hertz (@ShoutingBam) July 30, 2024

This isn't something you do on your way out the door.

radical is an understatement. — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) July 30, 2024

A gross understatement.

This doesn't mean the Democratic Party won't keep trying and pushing to make these ridiculous, politically-motivated reforms.