The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED a...
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden...

OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Biden is really, really trying to reform the Supreme Court. It's nothing more than a childish temper tantrum, the failing gasp of a lame duck president, and a form of lawfare to undermine conservative justices.

Advertisement

So after all that effort, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has thrown a fatal wrench into the president's plan:

Womp womp.

More from Fox News:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised President Biden's Supreme Court overhaul proposal on Monday but did not commit to bringing any of its components to the chamber floor for a vote, where each of them would likely fail

"I am particularly pleased President Biden called for undoing the damage of the Court’s recent immunity decision," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

"I think Congress should pursue the idea through legislation, and I’m working with my colleagues on the best way to proceed," he said. 

Would likely fail.

That's the key here.

Recommended

The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ask them if they care.

Those rules should apply to Congress first.

This isn't something you do on your way out the door.

A gross understatement.

This doesn't mean the Democratic Party won't keep trying and pushing to make these ridiculous, politically-motivated reforms.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN SCOTUS SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported Last July
Brett T.
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE Amy Curtis
Advertisement