No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED a...
Title IX Rewrite Goes Into Effect Today (In Some States)
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden...
HORRIFIC: Man Beating on a Woman in Olympic Boxing Shows the Insanity of...
Nice Moment! At Pa. Rally Trump Welcomed and Thanked Woman Who Put Up...
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus...
'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in...
NO WAY! Never Trumpers Found Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Remarkably Easy’
Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Has Yet to Answer Any Journalist's Questions

AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

The other day, Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas who helped plan and celebrated the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

The story of how Israel got him is wild:

Advertisement

Here's more from The New York Times:

Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas, was assassinated on Wednesday by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official.

The bomb had been hidden approximately two months ago in the guesthouse, according to five of the Middle Eastern officials. The guesthouse is run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and is part of a large compound, known as Neshat, in an upscale neighborhood of northern Tehran.

Mr. Haniyeh was in Iran’s capital for the presidential inauguration. The bomb was detonated remotely, the five officials said, once it was confirmed that he was inside his room at the guesthouse. The blast also killed a bodyguard.

Recommended

PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Advertisement

And the Islamic Revolutionary Guard missed it.

A brilliant plan.

Hahahahahahaha!

Not chocolates.

A safe assumption.

Sure is.

Would this have been C-4, right?

Probably.

El. Oh. El.

Advertisement

Totally.

Zero stars. Do not recommend.

They're putting in the work.

Actual 4D chess.

Most impressive.

They sure did.

And we're adding this, because it made us laugh.

And laugh hard.

Tags: HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness
Amy Curtis
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was President (About That...)
Doug P.
She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump
Grateful Calvin
Tom Cotton Reminds Trump-Obsessed CNN Host About Questions the Media NEVER Asks Biden and Harris
Doug P.
Female Volleyball Player Left Paralyzed, Brain Damaged by 'Trans' Competitor Who LAUGHED at Hurting Her
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (Roll Tape!) Doug P.
Advertisement