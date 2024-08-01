AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD

The other day, Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas who helped plan and celebrated the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

The story of how Israel got him is wild:

Advertisement

BREAKING via The New York Times



Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying.



The bomb had been hidden approximately two months ago in the guesthouse.



Once it was confirmed that he was inside the… pic.twitter.com/7aIeE30K4c — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2024

Here's more from The New York Times:

Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas, was assassinated on Wednesday by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official. The bomb had been hidden approximately two months ago in the guesthouse, according to five of the Middle Eastern officials. The guesthouse is run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and is part of a large compound, known as Neshat, in an upscale neighborhood of northern Tehran. Mr. Haniyeh was in Iran’s capital for the presidential inauguration. The bomb was detonated remotely, the five officials said, once it was confirmed that he was inside his room at the guesthouse. The blast also killed a bodyguard.

And the Islamic Revolutionary Guard missed it.

The IDF is patient. The IRGC is unable to stop the IDF. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 1, 2024

A brilliant plan.

2 months ago? Lol, the Iran & Hamas bros are throwing away all their Prime Day purchases asap. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 1, 2024

Hahahahahahaha!

You expect some chocolates on your pillow and you get… — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) August 1, 2024

Not chocolates.

I have to assume this means there are bombs in all of the guesthouses, just waiting for the right guests. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) August 1, 2024

A safe assumption.

Sure is.

Would this have been C-4, right?

All the evil ones in Iran are looking under their beds right now. pic.twitter.com/HLtpZbviWV — Georgia (@Georgia_2890) August 1, 2024

Probably.

El. Oh. El.

Advertisement

Totally.

Zero stars. Do not recommend.

They're putting in the work.

Actual 4D chess.

Most impressive.

Man, someone played an impressive long game here. https://t.co/9P1UmUG3Ug — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) August 1, 2024

They sure did.

And we're adding this, because it made us laugh.

And laugh hard.