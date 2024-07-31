Terrorist Sympathizers: Check Out This Reuters Headline on Dead Hamas Leader (And How They Changed It)

You really don't despise the media enough.

Remember when terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died and The Washington Post called him an 'austere religious scholar'? They always give away the game, and Reuters is no better.

Check out their headline on the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh:

Probably good to keep this headline in mind when you read anything from this outlet. pic.twitter.com/t7VKzcD9fc — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) July 31, 2024

Really? The guy who presided over the largest terror attack in Israeli history is the 'moderate' face of Hamas?

All the more reason for Israel to annihilate that terror organization.

More from Reuters:

Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was killed in Iran, was the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group's international diplomacy as war raged back in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

But despite the rhetoric, he was seen by many diplomats as a moderate compared to the more hardline members of the Iran-backed group inside Gaza.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas' ally Iran.

He was the nice guy, you see?

I doubt he has a face anymore https://t.co/stctBwYkxI pic.twitter.com/w452ablVV9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 31, 2024

He probably doesn't.

Oh well.

But if you clicked on the story above, you'll notice the headline is different.

>@Reuters changes headline from "Tough-Talking Haniyeh Was Seen as the More Moderate Face of Hamas" to "Who was Ismail Haniyeh and why is his assassination a blow to Hamas?", but URL shows the original wording.https://t.co/b5iIvM5ar8 https://t.co/wuITrjjdIi pic.twitter.com/QFfyWyLlg4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 31, 2024

They changed it.

Can't imagine why.

Media meme incoming.



Dead Hamas terror boss Ismail Haniyeh was "moderate" and "pragmatic"



BBC called Haniyeh "moderate and pragmatic". "Haniyeh was the pragmatic face of Hamas", Sky News claimed.



Reuters: "Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas". pic.twitter.com/TaylYuLZ45 — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) July 31, 2024

They love terrorists. Change our mind.

Look at how they memorialized late Jim Inhofe when he died.

You don't despise them enough.

A lot of commentators saying Haniyeh was a moderate, really?



You don't get to be a Hamas leader by being a moderate!



A lot of commentators saying he was the lead negotiator and wanted a ceasefire. Really?



It's 300 days later and where is the deal? If he wanted a deal, a deal… — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 31, 2024

The post continues after the cutoff:

It's 300 days later and where is the deal? If he wanted a deal, a deal would have happened. Which leads to the question:If he was a moderate, and he was the lone voice of reason, maybe the hardliners of Hamas killed him?

And if this moderate didn't take a deal, why will a hardliner?

The media are so disingenuous. We all know what they're thinking and doing when they pull this stuff.

It's plain as day.