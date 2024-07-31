Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal

Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

This is your reminder that keeping Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court was the best thing the GOP Senate has done in recent memory. The vindictive, lawfare-driven partisan has no right to be the Attorney General, let alone a sitting Supreme Court Justice.

A couple of weeks ago, a judge dismissed the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump, calling the appointment of Jack Smith by the DOJ 'unconstitutional.'

Now Garland is whining about it:

More from The New York Post:

Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested Tuesday that his lengthy legal career makes it unlikely that he illegally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate alleged crimes committed by former President Donald Trump.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the federal classified documents case against Trump earlier this month, ruling that the special counsel was not lawfully appointed by Garland – a determination that made the Biden administration official bristle.

“For more than 20 years I was a federal judge. Do I look like someone who would make that basic mistake about the law? I don’t think so,” Garland said in an interview with 'NBC Nightly News.'

Here's that interview:

 And, to answer his question: he was so blinded by nailing Trump on charges he made a mistake.

It wasn't a 'basic mistake' it was partisanship.

No one believes him.

And a good one.

Ouch.

We sure did.

It's like he enjoys stepping on rakes.

He sure has.

This is also true.

Nailed it.

Ouch.

