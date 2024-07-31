Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal

This is your reminder that keeping Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court was the best thing the GOP Senate has done in recent memory. The vindictive, lawfare-driven partisan has no right to be the Attorney General, let alone a sitting Supreme Court Justice.

A couple of weeks ago, a judge dismissed the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump, calling the appointment of Jack Smith by the DOJ 'unconstitutional.'

Now Garland is whining about it:

AG Garland slams dismissal of Trump’s classified documents case: ‘Do I look like someone who would make that basic mistake?’ https://t.co/PKy1ZgwRY3 pic.twitter.com/1QaXJMDhVA — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested Tuesday that his lengthy legal career makes it unlikely that he illegally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate alleged crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the federal classified documents case against Trump earlier this month, ruling that the special counsel was not lawfully appointed by Garland – a determination that made the Biden administration official bristle. “For more than 20 years I was a federal judge. Do I look like someone who would make that basic mistake about the law? I don’t think so,” Garland said in an interview with 'NBC Nightly News.'

Here's that interview:

In an exclusive interview with @kendilanianNBC, Attorney General Merrick Garland took issue with Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the classified documents case against Former President Trump. pic.twitter.com/SckDMfFwzR — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 30, 2024

And, to answer his question: he was so blinded by nailing Trump on charges he made a mistake.

It wasn't a 'basic mistake' it was partisanship.

No one believes him.

Yes there is a reason you aren't a justice. — Maggiesmom (@maggiemooch) July 31, 2024

And a good one.

You look like a partisan hack that offloaded all the detail work to your DEI staff, and they aren't used to being called out for their incompetence. — wahsatchmo (@wahsatchmo) July 31, 2024

Ouch.

We really dodged a bullet when Senate Republicans showed some backbone and stopped the Garland appointment to the #SCOTUS — Bob Becker (@Bob_916) July 31, 2024

We sure did.

It's like he enjoys stepping on rakes.

Man we dodged a bullet with this guy. Imagine having this tyrant on the Supreme Court. All he’s done is abuse his power to go after the opposition https://t.co/3PyRcT7ryN — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024

He sure has.

No, you look like someone who knows it's illegal and does it anyway. #lawless https://t.co/bVtSXJauKa — dgCarrie79 🇺🇲⚜️❤️💙 (@dgcarrie79) July 30, 2024

This is also true.

Garland looks a Stalinist. https://t.co/un3HJJ4giQ — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 30, 2024

Nailed it.

Ouch.