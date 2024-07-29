'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't Have 'Warped Reality' of His Age

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 29, 2024
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

We'd write that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said this with a straight face, but that's too easy of a pun.

Remember -- the Democrats were fine with Biden running for and presiding over a second term with his declining cognitive health. They only got squirmish when the June debate exposed how bad Biden's condition is, and the fact that he was going to lose to Trump in November.

His age wasn't an issue, and would not have been an issue if they thought he had a chance to beat Trump.

So for Buttigieg to get on television and say this shows how shameless the Democratic Party really is.

Also, we'd like to point out it was the Democrats who wheeled an obviously frail and ailing Diane  Feinstein into the Senate for a vote, hours before she died.

Excellent question.

They sure do.

They'd make a good team.

And an entirely beatable one.

He won't though.

Excellent questions, all.

This is exactly right.

They said Biden was fine right up until he wasn't.

Of course he is.

