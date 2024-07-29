WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't Have 'Warped Reality' of His Age

We'd write that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said this with a straight face, but that's too easy of a pun.

Remember -- the Democrats were fine with Biden running for and presiding over a second term with his declining cognitive health. They only got squirmish when the June debate exposed how bad Biden's condition is, and the fact that he was going to lose to Trump in November.

His age wasn't an issue, and would not have been an issue if they thought he had a chance to beat Trump.

So for Buttigieg to get on television and say this shows how shameless the Democratic Party really is.

Buttigieg claims Democrats confronted the reality of Biden being "10 years older than he was 10 years ago," but Republicans haven't faced Trump being "clearly older and stranger...we don't have that kind of warped reality on our side." pic.twitter.com/ujRm7GHtG3 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 29, 2024

Also, we'd like to point out it was the Democrats who wheeled an obviously frail and ailing Diane Feinstein into the Senate for a vote, hours before she died.

The question comes back to why he was allowed to run to begin with? — W. Clayton (@weciv01) July 29, 2024

Excellent question.

Why are there “sides”? Aren’t we all supposed to be Americans? Different ideas on how to accomplish what’s best for America, sure. But why is it us against them? Because they like it that way. — George Caracciolo, Jr (@gCaracciolo_jr) July 29, 2024

They sure do.

He’s starting to sound like Kamala… — RisingEaglePhotography (@RisingEagle2022) July 29, 2024

They'd make a good team.

And an entirely beatable one.

He basically needs to shut up — Moe (@Saladdeen) July 29, 2024

He won't though.

This is the third significant one-on-one he's done in the last 9 days. They are putting him out there as a test balloon for VP. This is the guy who would disappear for months and now suddenly back on the job? — BrAnderson (@BrandersonTN) July 29, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

The reality is he was 10 years older than he was a week ago. Warped reality was the telling everyone he was at top of his game even hours before he “changed his mind” — Bornpatriot4eva (@bigal_672) July 29, 2024

This is exactly right.

They said Biden was fine right up until he wasn't.

There is nothing intelligent or impressive about Pete. It doesn't matter that he gives an answer to every question. It is a garbage answer to every question, trying to make himself sound intelligent. He's a conceited con man and of course he is going to be bigoted against Trump. https://t.co/2MtR0F5pIS — Ernie Underwood (@ernie_un1) July 29, 2024

Of course he is.