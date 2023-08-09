ANOTHER Senator Feinstein medical emergency renews concerns about her ability to serve

In sad news, it is being reported Senator Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalized after a fall.

A spokesperson confirmed that the 90-year-old senator has since returned home https://t.co/dmbprJX5jp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2023

While her return home is encouraging, another fall is concerning after a recent slew of medical issues.

Senator Dianne Feinstein is hospitalized after tripping and falling in San Francisco, TMZ reports https://t.co/pcH1pDzNZk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2023

Sending healing thoughts. The way elders are abused in senior politics is disgusting. Many of these "place holders" should have retired years ago for their own health and well being. — Anthony Mountjoy (@asmotek) August 9, 2023

The only reason Feinstein, 90, is still in the Senate - despite barely knowing where she is and her daughter having power-of-attorney over her life - is Pelosi fears Newsom will name @RepBarbaraLee to replace her, making it harder for Adam Schiff to beat Lee.



Pure elder abuse. https://t.co/xpua04sO7i — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2023

America, as a whole, should be very concerned about the amount of aging leaders who are not capable of meeting the expectations of their jobs, yet continue to be elected.

Anybody who can disintegrate on impact after falling down shouldn’t be able to draft laws. https://t.co/K2vLxNoSmb — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) August 9, 2023

Everyone insisting she is still fit to serve should be charged with elder abuse. They’re so terrified of an actual progressive replacing her that they’re gonna Weekend At Bernie’s her until they’re forced to prove she’s still breathing & has a pulse. https://t.co/1EjuazpKMo — Ryan (@ryanhide) August 9, 2023

The very scary part is the Democrats will replace her with someone even further Left and that is even worse for the country.

in any other profession it would be cruel to make her keep working https://t.co/pjYKedZWRt — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) August 9, 2023

A 90 year old would no longer be working in any other profession.

Sorry we need to start getting a little ageist with our government elections https://t.co/4qSnhClfPc — courtnel (@courtnelc) August 9, 2023

I'm tired of these politicians holding on to their seats when they should've retired 10-20 years ago. Like I hope she's well, but she hasn't been fit for the job for a while https://t.co/K7FAHPuM48 — Redkicks🤷🏿 WHERE'S THE NEXT PART OF FFVII REMAKE (@redkicks) August 9, 2023

If you believe it is necessary to allow people to serve in federal elected roles regardless of how frail or mentally diminished they become, what's your suggestion for rules changes so that 55 million people don't instantly lose half their Senate representation for months? https://t.co/RIIQBwNkvz — brianvan needs a job (@brianvan) August 9, 2023

It's irresponsible of her to not quit her job.



Ma'am stay home and take care of your bones and let someone capable do the job.



I know you got family you can be spending time with rn. https://t.co/i2tL6nnY5N — The Princess of Flowers (@chasinglux) August 9, 2023

Why would any person who has plenty of money choose to spend the last days of their life working and not spending time doing the things they love?

Feinstein is in the hospital again, her daughter already has power of attorney, but they keep this poor woman in the Senate because of power



Democrats abuse the elderly https://t.co/f8QF7xY6FL — Abri (@mm77atl) August 9, 2023

This happens with my grandma who is similarly aged and similarly incapable of safe cognitive function.



She is not a senator. We heal up and take it easy with no expectations from anyone. She has no one she's responsible for.



Those things do not apply to Feinstein. Shame. https://t.co/dkX4GuvJdm — 🌷Mathemactivist🌼 (@mathemactivist) August 9, 2023

Bingo! Feinstein is one of only 100 people who make major decisions for our country. This elder abuse is ridiculous and voters should demand it end.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



