'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Blocker Ban Lawful

This is a huge win for science and medicine, and especially for vulnerable children. A UK high court has ruled the country's ban on puberty blockers is lawful, a move Rowling applauded on X:

High court rules the UK ban on puberty blockers is lawful. We seem, at last, to be moving back to treatment for vulnerable youth based on evidence-based medicine, as opposed to the unevidenced claims of ideological lobby groups. https://t.co/fHqaZvv5Oq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 29, 2024

Here's more from The Telegraph:

A ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Tory government using emergency legislation was lawful, the High Court has ruled. Campaign group TransActual, and a young person who cannot be named, made a bid to challenge the decision of now-shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins to impose a so-called “banning order” on puberty blockers, which suppress the natural production of sex hormones to delay puberty. At a hearing on July 12, the High Court in London heard the secondary legislation prevents the prescription of the medication from European or private prescribers and restricts NHS provision to within clinical trials.

Much of Europe is moving away from puberty blockers and other 'gender-affirming' care for minors, citing a dearth of medical research on the efficacy and long-term.

👏 👏 👏 The tide is turning. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) July 29, 2024

We sure hope it is.

Canada needs to follow, but unfortunately, our Conservative Leader, a Globalist, is a Monster that always votes in favour of the Transgender Cult. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 29, 2024

Canada and the US are still outliers in this, to the detriment of our children.

Finally common sense returns. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 29, 2024

A long overdue return to common sense.

These doctors took an oath to protect life and they are violating it by castrating children with these drugs. Protect the children at all times. Thank you JK Rowling for doing the right thing — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 29, 2024

JK Rowling was a tireless advocate for truth and reason in all of this, and got so much hate for it.

So, stunting a kid's growth because they have delusions about what they can and cannot be when they grow up is a bad idea? Who knew? I mean, I heard allowing kids to smoke is bad for them but who could've guessed that chemically stunting their growth is bad too? Such a mystery... — Kevina Gafa 🚺🇺🇸🏖 (@KevinaFaga) July 29, 2024

Totaly mystery.

Who could've seen this coming?

Oh, that's right: EVERYONE.

Thank goodness for common sense in the UK.



Now this should be applied in the US as soon as possible. https://t.co/44RjOpVhBt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

And we've told you how deeply personal this is for Elon Musk.

good. imagine giving children irreversible operations due to being propagandized by the internet and media, taking agency over your children by the state. leave our children alone. how many children have we lost so far? https://t.co/ZAG0RlfLpU — kache (@yacineMTB) July 29, 2024

Even one is too many, and there are thousands of these children.

It's a tragedy on a massive scale.

Minnesota Democrats are on the wrong side of history harming children with puberty blockers. Passing a law and proclaiming Minnesota a trans refuge for vulnerable youth is nothing short of evil. https://t.co/SMXrYVdpOi — MN Republicans HD3B (@MNHD3BGOP) July 29, 2024

Same with California.

The Left always says the US needs to be more like Europe, except on things that actually make sense, like nuclear energy and banning puberty blockers for kids.

Here's hoping the tide turns here, too.