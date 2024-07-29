The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Blocker Ban Lawful

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

This is a huge win for science and medicine, and especially for vulnerable children. A UK high court has ruled the country's ban on puberty blockers is lawful, a move Rowling applauded on X:

Here's more from The Telegraph:

A ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Tory government using emergency legislation was lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Campaign group TransActual, and a young person who cannot be named, made a bid to challenge the decision of now-shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins to impose a so-called “banning order” on puberty blockers, which suppress the natural production of sex hormones to delay puberty.

At a hearing on July 12, the High Court in London heard the secondary legislation prevents the prescription of the medication from European or private prescribers and restricts NHS provision to within clinical trials.

Much of Europe is moving away from puberty blockers and other 'gender-affirming' care for minors, citing a dearth of medical research on the efficacy and long-term.

We sure hope it is.

Canada and the US are still outliers in this, to the detriment of our children.

A long overdue return to common sense.

JK Rowling was a tireless advocate for truth and reason in all of this, and got so much hate for it.

Totaly mystery.

Who could've seen this coming?

Oh, that's right: EVERYONE.

And we've told you how deeply personal this is for Elon Musk.

Even one is too many, and there are thousands of these children.

It's a tragedy on a massive scale.

Same with California.

The Left always says the US needs to be more like Europe, except on things that actually make sense, like nuclear energy and banning puberty blockers for kids.

Here's hoping the tide turns here, too.

