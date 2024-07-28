Things Are (Not) Going Swimmingly! Paris Cancels Triathlon Training Due to Dirty Seine

Between the disastrous opening ceremonies, sabotage of the transportation system, and a massive power outage in Paris, the Olympic games are going swimmingly.

Or not.

One of the biggest flaws -- from people who have been to and know Paris -- is the city is not designed to host a massive event like the Olympics, especially not in the modern era with security concerns.

The Seine -- Paris' major riverway -- is meant to be the stage for the swimming portion of the triathalon.

Any river in any major city is not a body of water you want to voluntarily swim in, and now athletes can't train because the water is just too dirty:

Paris Olympics cancels triathlon training session because Seine too dirty https://t.co/HRG6gmlVq1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 28, 2024

More from USAToday:

The first swimming training session for triathletes competing at the Paris Olympics was cancelled Sunday because of pollution in the river Seine. Whether the Seine will be clean enough to host Olympic triathlon and open-water swimming events has been a much debated topic at the Games. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a highly publicized dip in the Seine last week in a bid to ease fears. Organizers have spent more than $1.5 billion trying to overcome the river's high levels of E.coli bacteria. The river was deemed clean enough for the swimming competitions following a series of tests in earlier this month but heavy rainfall in France's capital over the past 48 hours appears to have set that back.

E.coli is a nasty, nasty bug.

What a disaster this is turning out to be — MMDView (@MMDView) July 28, 2024

It sure is.

I’m sure Baltimore would let them borrow the inner harbor. — FlyingMango (@FlyingMangoDS) July 28, 2024

Heh.

So there's no other clean water spot in France right now?



What an embarrassment — loco lolo (@falcundo) July 28, 2024

We feel like there are other locales in Europe they could use, but we're not the planners here.

Lmao Paris aint never getting another Olympics 🤣🤣🤣 — Jimmy (@Jimmy4645783921) July 28, 2024

The last time Paris hosted the Olympics was 1924, and now we all know why.

Egyptians had their river turned into blood, and Paris has theirs turned into 💩 — Mfecane (@TendayiZinyama) July 28, 2024

Given the blasphemous nature of the opening ceremonies, this biblical reference is spot-on.

You know your water is s**t. Why wouldn’t you have this event somewhere else https://t.co/2iT3K2V0zA — Travis Rockhold (@TravisRockhold) July 28, 2024

Excellent question.

Who could’ve seen this coming? https://t.co/UNeuhvXiRY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 28, 2024

Everyone.

Well, when NY/NJ gets Olympics we don’t have to be worried about being the first to cancel training because the rivers are too dirty.



And filled with the mob’s er…….former problems. https://t.co/LG3WhHtvv5 — Robert Z 🎗️ (@Rob_Z_31) July 28, 2024

Yeah. We'll go with 'former problems.'

Again ew ew ew https://t.co/7VL9nmFnO8 — Lil Grumpy Teddy Bear (@BlkThemyscira) July 28, 2024

Yeah, and Rio was worse.

"Our river water has acceptable levels of ecoli bacteria for Olympic swimming" is not a thing I thought would be an issue https://t.co/Z39CUc010e — Ryan Russell (@RyanRussell1982) July 28, 2024

Neither did we.

What a time to be alive.