Things Are (Not) Going Swimmingly! Paris Cancels Triathlon Training Due to Dirty Seine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Between the disastrous opening ceremonies, sabotage of the transportation system, and a massive power outage in Paris, the Olympic games are going swimmingly.

Or not.

One of the biggest flaws -- from people who have been to and know Paris -- is the city is not designed to host a massive event like the Olympics, especially not in the modern era with security concerns. 

The Seine -- Paris' major riverway -- is meant to be the stage for the swimming portion of the triathalon.

Any river in any major city is not a body of water you want to voluntarily swim in, and now athletes can't train because the water is just too dirty:

More from USAToday:

The first swimming training session for triathletes competing at the Paris Olympics was cancelled Sunday because of pollution in the river Seine.

Whether the Seine will be clean enough to host Olympic triathlon and open-water swimming events has been a much debated topic at the Games. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a highly publicized dip in the Seine last week in a bid to ease fears. Organizers have spent more than $1.5 billion trying to overcome the river's high levels of E.coli bacteria.

The river was deemed clean enough for the swimming competitions following a series of tests in earlier this month but heavy rainfall in France's capital over the past 48 hours appears to have set that back.

E.coli is a nasty, nasty bug.

It sure is.

Heh.

We feel like there are other locales in Europe they could use, but we're not the planners here.

The last time Paris hosted the Olympics was 1924, and now we all know why.

Given the blasphemous nature of the opening ceremonies, this biblical reference is spot-on.

Excellent question.

Everyone.

Yeah. We'll go with 'former problems.'

Yeah, and Rio was worse.

Neither did we.

What a time to be alive.

