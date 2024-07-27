Pramila Jayapal Terrified That Donald Trump Told People They Wouldn’t Have to Vote...
KamalHQ Gets Caught STRAIGHT UP LYING About JD Vance and Project 2025

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 27, 2024

It should tell you something about the Kamala Harris campaign that it's first week has been fraught with lies, website deletions, and media cover ups of her record.

Not only do the media and campaign lie to protect Kamala, they lie to damage Trump and his VP candidate, JD Vance. They lied about Vance being replaced by Nikki Haley and now the campaign is lying again, this time about Vance and the Left's current boogeyman, Project 2025.

This interview is from 2021, for starters.

And nowhere is Project 2025 mentioned.

At all.

Must've been an editing mistake, right?

All they do is lie.

Like we said -- it's their boogeyman. And only their most sycophantic supporters are buying it. 

They can't run on their record, so they smear their opponent.

Dirty politics at its finest.

Just trust them. They totally wouldn't lie to you or anything.

If he said it, there'd be video evidence, right?

There are pending Community Notes.

If the campaign has to resort to such blatant, bold-faced lying in its first week, it's only going to struggle going forward from here.

The scary part? Some people believe Kamala HQ:

Tell us, Dan, how many votes Kamala received to make her the Democratic nominee this year?

We'll wait while you point to them.

Oh. Wait. She got ZERO votes this year.

If there's one party dispensing with democracy, it's the Democratic Party.

And that's why they have to point fingers at Project 2025 and everything else.

