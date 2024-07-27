KamalHQ Gets Caught STRAIGHT UP LYING About JD Vance and Project 2025

It should tell you something about the Kamala Harris campaign that it's first week has been fraught with lies, website deletions, and media cover ups of her record.

Advertisement

Not only do the media and campaign lie to protect Kamala, they lie to damage Trump and his VP candidate, JD Vance. They lied about Vance being replaced by Nikki Haley and now the campaign is lying again, this time about Vance and the Left's current boogeyman, Project 2025.

JD Vance endorses Project 2025: “We really need to be really ruthless when it comes to the exercise of power... I don't think there's a compromise that we're gonna come with... Unless we overthrow them in some way, we're gonna keep losing” pic.twitter.com/2sVHp4i1ek — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 27, 2024

This interview is from 2021, for starters.

And nowhere is Project 2025 mentioned.

At all.

Can you share the part where he endorsed Project 2025 because it wasn't in this clip? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2024

Must've been an editing mistake, right?

Lie! Nowhere in the clip does JD endorse project 2025. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 27, 2024

All they do is lie.

Like we said -- it's their boogeyman. And only their most sycophantic supporters are buying it.

Project 2025 is NOT Trump's or Vance's platform. Can we PLEASE stop with the lies and smears? Is that all you people have? We've heard 8 YEARS of calls for violence and smears and then you DESTROYED our economy with open border, high gas prices, high inflation, etc.! -VJ pic.twitter.com/2GBrHHLUab — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) July 27, 2024

They can't run on their record, so they smear their opponent.

Dirty politics at its finest.

Can someone show me where Vance mentions Project 2025, please?



I didn’t hear those words come out of his mouth. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) July 27, 2024

Just trust them. They totally wouldn't lie to you or anything.

Why are you lying? Go ahead let's see him actually say it. — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) July 27, 2024

If he said it, there'd be video evidence, right?

No where in this clip does he endorse Project 2025. This interview is from May 18, 2021, which was years before Project 2025 even existed. Why is the Kamala campaign so desperately lying about @JDVance?



CC @CommunityNotes https://t.co/bRDEVRm4eC — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

There are pending Community Notes.

He didn't even mention Project 2025 once in the entire video, these people are grasping at straws. https://t.co/NUgfMyZybJ — Real Political Data (@RealPData) July 27, 2024

If the campaign has to resort to such blatant, bold-faced lying in its first week, it's only going to struggle going forward from here.

The scary part? Some people believe Kamala HQ:

The party that’s won the popular vote for the presidency just once since 1988 has decided to dispense with democracy, for some reason. https://t.co/FDhQdVceb9 — Quizzical Dan (@prodigalbum) July 27, 2024

Tell us, Dan, how many votes Kamala received to make her the Democratic nominee this year?

We'll wait while you point to them.

Oh. Wait. She got ZERO votes this year.

If there's one party dispensing with democracy, it's the Democratic Party.

And that's why they have to point fingers at Project 2025 and everything else.