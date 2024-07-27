Media Who TOTALLY Wouldn't Lie to You Insist Trump Will Replace JD Vance With Nikki Haley

You don't despise the media enough. Not only are they circling the wagons to protect Kamala Harris, they are going to spread lies and rumors about Donald Trump and his campaign.

Facts and reality be damned. They will do whatever it takes to defeat Trump.

So, keeping that in mind, this piece from Newsweek is utterly laughable.

Donald Trump may drop JD Vance for Nikki Haley, ex-Clinton adviser says https://t.co/VgVMOehFGj pic.twitter.com/FebFhSWwIp — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 26, 2024

Sure, Jan.

We totally believe you. Just like we believed the garbage in The Atlantic.

Tell us more about how Kamala wasn't the border czar.

They write:

Rumors of Trump suffering buyer's remorse after choosing Vance as his 2024 running mate have been rampant since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the likely Democratic presidential nominee. While Trump has publicly insisted that he is happy with Vance, saying the senator is "doing a fantastic job" and has been "very well received" by the public during a Fox News interview on Thursday, worries remain about whether the Ohio senator could be a liability for Republicans in November. Paul Begala, who served as White House adviser and chief strategist during Clinton's successful 1992 campaign, suggested during a CNN appearance on Thursday night that Trump may decide to ditch Vance in favor of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Let's recap.

Just the other day, Newsweek was repeating the lie Trump wasn't actually shot.

Now they're quoting an ex-Clinton staffer about the Donald Trump campaign.

Don't believe the bulls**t they're pedaling.

😂



We're not Democrats. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 26, 2024

How would a Democrat operative have any clue about the Trump campaign?

No one with a functioning brain is buying it.

People hate journalists more than cancer and with good reason — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 26, 2024

Absolutely brutal.

There is absolutely zero evidence of this. You lying pieces of s**t took a baseless suggestion by Paul Begala who's been irrelevant in politics for 2 decades and wrote an entire article about it. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 26, 2024

The media also had to delete an X-rated story about JD Vance.

Don't believe a word they say.

Our sentiments exactly.

And if an "ex-Clinton adviser" doesn't know the internal workings of the Trump campaign, I don't know who does! https://t.co/hjLq7bMvCt — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 27, 2024

Bingo!

Monkeys may fly outta my ass. https://t.co/MpC0TM5tba — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 27, 2024

El. Oh. El.

This made us laugh out loud.

Because when I want to know what Trump's up to, I go to ex-Clinton advisors https://t.co/9YBocFToFp — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 26, 2024

Isn't that how this works?

Didn't even have to look and I knew it was that dips**t @PaulBegala who has no basis to make that statement. https://t.co/Dkz5YwcJwg — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 26, 2024

And no one should take him seriously. Or Newsweek, for that matter.

We are watching -- in real time -- the media lie and spin to protect Kamala and bolster her campaign. We watched them lie to us for years about Biden's cognitive decline (and decades before that).

We shouldn't trust them at all.