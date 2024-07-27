Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Politi...
Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic: Amid Inflation Criticisms, Harris 'Freshens Up' Economic Message

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

The biggest problem Kamala Harris faces as the Democratic Party nominee is the Democratic Party polices put forth by President Biden. Repeatedly, polls have shown that the economy -- specifically inflation -- is the voters' biggest concern.

And rightly so. Despite media efforts to gaslight us and protect the Biden administration, people pay for gas and groceries. We know it's bad.

Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office, despite his repeated lie it was 9%. Gas prices are higher now than when he took office, as are grocery prices. Credit card debt is at record highs and Americans are working multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

At the end of the day -- for all the noise about abortion and JD Vance and DEI -- Americans will ask themselves one question: were we better off, economically, under Trump or under Biden (and let's face it, Kamala is part of the Biden administration, she can't wash her hands of his policies)?

The answer is Trump.

Which is why Kamala is trying to 'freshen up' her views on the economy:

More from the AP:

All of the sudden it’s Kamala Harris ' economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

Shortly after President Joe Biden left the race a week ago, Harris began to craft her own narrative around the economy by putting an emphasis on ending child poverty, promoting labor unions, reducing the costs of health and child care and protecting “dignity” in retirement.

Not once in speeches in Wisconsin, Indiana or Texas did she mention the word “inflation” — the overwhelming economic challenge that has dogged Biden’s administration and forced him in remarks to consistently acknowledge voters’ pain as they cope with higher grocery, gasoline, housing and auto expenses.

Harris is putting a bigger priority on what she says could be ahead.

Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods
Brett T.
This is all well and good, but how does this help Americans struggling to make ends meet today?

It doesn't.

Nearly 40% of adults say they worry about income covering their expenses.

As the article said -- she just isn't going to mention inflation.

If you don't say it, it's not a problem.

Or something.

They do not.

Mmmm. Waffles.

By design.

No, she cannot.

80% tax rate.

Absolutely insane and disqualifying.

Yes it is.

It sure is.

Like lipstick on a pig.

She's part of it and can't escape it.

