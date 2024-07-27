Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic: Amid Inflation Criticisms, Harris 'Freshens Up' Economic Message

The biggest problem Kamala Harris faces as the Democratic Party nominee is the Democratic Party polices put forth by President Biden. Repeatedly, polls have shown that the economy -- specifically inflation -- is the voters' biggest concern.

Advertisement

And rightly so. Despite media efforts to gaslight us and protect the Biden administration, people pay for gas and groceries. We know it's bad.

Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office, despite his repeated lie it was 9%. Gas prices are higher now than when he took office, as are grocery prices. Credit card debt is at record highs and Americans are working multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

At the end of the day -- for all the noise about abortion and JD Vance and DEI -- Americans will ask themselves one question: were we better off, economically, under Trump or under Biden (and let's face it, Kamala is part of the Biden administration, she can't wash her hands of his policies)?

The answer is Trump.

Which is why Kamala is trying to 'freshen up' her views on the economy:

Harris freshens up her message on the economy as Trump and Republicans go after her on inflation https://t.co/HAFHgEX5nl — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2024

More from the AP:

All of the sudden it’s Kamala Harris ' economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee. Shortly after President Joe Biden left the race a week ago, Harris began to craft her own narrative around the economy by putting an emphasis on ending child poverty, promoting labor unions, reducing the costs of health and child care and protecting “dignity” in retirement. Not once in speeches in Wisconsin, Indiana or Texas did she mention the word “inflation” — the overwhelming economic challenge that has dogged Biden’s administration and forced him in remarks to consistently acknowledge voters’ pain as they cope with higher grocery, gasoline, housing and auto expenses. Harris is putting a bigger priority on what she says could be ahead.

This is all well and good, but how does this help Americans struggling to make ends meet today?

It doesn't.

Nearly 40% of adults say they worry about income covering their expenses.

How do you “freshen up” a 4 year record of massive inflation? pic.twitter.com/IEiU2cI33j — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 27, 2024

As the article said -- she just isn't going to mention inflation.

If you don't say it, it's not a problem.

Or something.

Do you guys ever get tired of being this shameless? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2024

They do not.

I think there’s a better term than “freshens up.” pic.twitter.com/TQBvoOibLG — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 27, 2024

Mmmm. Waffles.

Bro y’all will use any word but “lies” unless it’s about him — Hugh MFB 🚮 (@hughknowit) July 27, 2024

By design.

Her message on the economy is the same as Biden’s.



She can’t just walk away from this: pic.twitter.com/gPLFFoBpPU — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 27, 2024

No, she cannot.

She is for up to 80% individual tax rates. Enough said. Not electable. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) July 27, 2024

80% tax rate.

Absolutely insane and disqualifying.

Hard to powder over her lifelong commitment to being a commie. https://t.co/CSYtVVWOqh — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 27, 2024

Yes it is.

“Freshens up” is one way to describe cynically flip-flopping https://t.co/WoljbwH2Qy — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

It sure is.

You see, it's not flip-flopping and lying about her record.



She's just freshening her messaging up. You know, like going to the bathroom and throwing a little extra powder on. https://t.co/bs6tJHMM6J — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2024

Like lipstick on a pig.

Well, yeah. You typically own what the Administration does when you’re part of it. https://t.co/zOmPUl25kQ pic.twitter.com/wDY8JOcY0o — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 27, 2024

She's part of it and can't escape it.